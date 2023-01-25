 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   25% of young Dutch people think the Holocaust is a myth. Helen Keller weeps   (jpost.com) divider line
sleze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Come on, subby.  There's no way a deaf, dumb, and blind kid could have flown over the Pacific, let alone authored a diary.  Clearly Fake News.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's the internet era.  Any idiot can have their idiotic beliefs validated by other idiots.  Any idiot can "prove" they know more than the experts just by expressing their gut feelings and finding others who share that gut feeling.  Doesn't matter if it is history, science, vaccines, economics, internet coins, or current events.  Irredeemable idiots are just feeding off of each other.

25% of young Dutch people are living embodiments of the Dunning-Kruger effect, and that is worrisome for that nation's future.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sleze: There's no way a deaf, dumb, and blind kid could have


lh6.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
johndalek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
maybe george santos can shed some light on the situation--after all he was on howland island and helped amelia find her way.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
According to the surveys done previously among these age groups, the percentage of young citizens that think the Holocaust is a myth is as follows: 16% in Austria and Canada, 23% in France, and 15% in the UK and the US.

I'm honestly and pleasantly surprised it's that low in the US, given we average about 20-25% of our population being utterly batshiat crazy.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's why sometimes FREE SPEECH can be incredibly deadly. All that sh*r permeates the intarwebz and groups march in the street and we're all... "It's OK they have free speech!"

No, no it really isn't.

It needs to be eradicated. And I KNOW that yes it can lead to other speech being threatened. But if you don't draw a line somewhere... We will see it again on a mass scale and it will be our fault for saying "But, hey, everyone is entitled to free speech."

Just on my soap box. I know that's not realistic... It's just incredibly maddening.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And I know it;s the Dutch and not the US, but it translates to all countries and all languages.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That's why sometimes FREE SPEECH can be incredibly deadly. All that sh*r permeates the intarwebz and groups march in the street and we're all... "It's OK they have free speech!"

No, no it really isn't.

It needs to be eradicated. And I KNOW that yes it can lead to other speech being threatened. But if you don't draw a line somewhere... We will see it again on a mass scale and it will be our fault for saying "But, hey, everyone is entitled to free speech."

Just on my soap box. I know that's not realistic... It's just incredibly maddening.


No, it will be the fault of the people who perpetrated itz
 
Pert
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: No, it will be the fault of the people who perpetrated itz


Yeah, you keep telling yourself that. Whatever keeps you warm at night.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You're talking about a group of people that once ate their extremely competent prime minister.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Netherlands and France both have large Muslim populations in that age group, so this isn't really a surprise.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: qorkfiend: No, it will be the fault of the people who perpetrated itz

Yeah, you keep telling yourself that. Whatever keeps you warm at night.


Seriously? Do you have some issue with tagging the actual perpetrators as responsible?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The study found that almost a quarter (23%) of Dutch millennials and Gen Z respondents believe the Holocaust is a myth, or that it occurred but the number of Jews who died has been greatly exaggerated

What's the breakdown between the two?
What does the term greatly exaggerated mean?

Another worrying finding was that, when asked whether they knew people who believe the Holocaust did not happen, almost one-quarter (24%) of Dutch respondents, including almost a third (32%) of millennials and Gen Z, say they know at least a few people who believe the Holocaust did not happen.

So one loud mouth Holocaust denier could really skew this number, like if you have one person in history class who argues with the teacher you would have the whole class answering yes they know someone but it woukd just be one person
 
qorkfiend
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's really, really funny to watch Farkers run into a thread about Holocaust denial and attempt to deflect responsibility from the actual literal Nazis who carried it out.

Sorry, did I say funny? I meant completely farking disgusting.

What the fark is wrong with you?
 
