A&W caves to non-existent Tucker Carlson idiot ball pressure by making their mascot finally put on a goddamn pair of pants
    Followup  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
WithinReason
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What am I supposed to masterbate to now?
 
Gramma
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They'll be coming for Pooh next!
 
Wessoman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Great, so all these decades that bear has been exposing himself to me. Now I don't want to eat there again.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ahh, A&W restaurants. That takes me back. Really loved the fresh root beer.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I honestly can't tell if this is a bunch of corporations "caving" or if they are throwing shade at how ridiculously petty right wing issues have become.

"It has come to our attention that people who watch Fox News are very sensitive little babies, hell-bent on cancelling everything that offends them.  So we put pants on this cartoon bear that nobody outside of the company even knew existed a week ago."
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Deer nuts are under a buck
How much are bear nuts?
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Their byline is "Yes, we're still a thing" but not "Why are we still a thing?"
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WithinReason: What am I supposed to masterbate to now?


Wendy's is still a MILF
 
alywa
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is pretty funny.  Well played, A&W
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Right wingers: the enemy of all peoples

I'm surprised they could bother to take their dick out of a child long enough to biatch about this.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
CSB:

When I was a kid, we'd go swimming at the Y, and then stop by A&W for a gallon of root beer, which we'd take home and eat with popcorn. My brother and I still associate that chlorine smell with popcorn and root beer, and it creeps his wife out that we simultaneously want them every time we're near a treated pool.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
More Gaetz than Tucker.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WithinReason: What am I supposed to masterbate to now?


Squidward, porky pig, Yogi and Boo-Boo,
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Does this mean that truck nutz are sexually offensive and should be outlawed?
 
debug
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I thought the conservatives were the ones that were against this kind of foolishness?  Weren't they the one that were angry about changes to Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben?
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hope this & the M&Ms statements are fake outs for some great Superb Owl ad where they reveal their mascots in even more (faux disturbing) outfits.

I'd really hate to think these corporate conglomerates are actually getting punked out by smarmy rich kid.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I like root beer and A&W is on my list of good ones, had no idea it even had a mascot.


How much time does Tucker have to get riled up about such things?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: I honestly can't tell if this is a bunch of corporations "caving" or if they are throwing shade at how ridiculously petty right wing issues have become.


It's literally a parody of the M&M's announcement the other day, which was also tongue in cheek.

Either way this is free publicity for them.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A&W restaurants are one of the better things about road trips in Wisconsin, they're so good that I'll totally overlook the fact that I cannot leer at a cartoon bear's cock while I slurp down a fresh root beer float.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: I honestly can't tell if this is a bunch of corporations "caving" or if they are throwing shade at how ridiculously petty right wing issues have become.

"It has come to our attention that people who watch Fox News are very sensitive little babies, hell-bent on cancelling everything that offends them.  So we put pants on this cartoon bear that nobody outside of the company even knew existed a week ago."


Presumably you don't want to click the twitters but this one is quite openly mocking fox news.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WithinReason: What am I supposed to masterbate to now?


"Yoohoo!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
disneyclips.comView Full Size
 
VaportrailFilms
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WithinReason: What am I supposed to masterbate to now?


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hi, guys! What's happening on this thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's next? Pants on dogs? Because we haven't even settled the debate of what that would look like.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I predict this will do nothing but incite more divisive controversy.  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: I honestly can't tell if this is a bunch of corporations "caving" or if they are throwing shade at how ridiculously petty right wing issues have become.

"It has come to our attention that people who watch Fox News are very sensitive little babies, hell-bent on cancelling everything that offends them.  So we put pants on this cartoon bear that nobody outside of the company even knew existed a week ago."


Nah, they aren't that self-aware. Some suit in a meeting brought it up under the context of "we risk a 50% or more revenue loss if we don't appease our customer base, so we gotta put pants on that bear!"

It is 100% about not disrupting the revenue stream.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Isn't that a thing with most make cartoon characters?  Garfield's naked, Yogi Bear wears just a tie and hat, Chip and Dale are naked or, in their 1990's cartoon, pantsless (except for the body swap episode where Gadget Hackwrench is in Dale's body and freaks out and puts on a skirt, implying she doesn't want her peanuts on display).  Hell, in some places walking around in just a shirt is called "Donald Ducking".
 
Northern
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's woke propaganda, the far left are trying to take away our constitutional right to bare bear arms.  It's right there in the constitution thingie part two and I didn't RTFA.
 
bdub77
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WithinReason: What am I supposed to masterbate to now?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: I honestly can't tell if this is a bunch of corporations "caving" or if they are throwing shade at how ridiculously petty right wing issues have become.

"It has come to our attention that people who watch Fox News are very sensitive little babies, hell-bent on cancelling everything that offends them.  So we put pants on this cartoon bear that nobody outside of the company even knew existed a week ago."


Last time I checked, M&Ms caved to the liberals by making the M&M chick go from high heels to sneakers. But it's all right-wingers ruining everything.
 
EL EM
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: WithinReason: What am I supposed to masterbate to now?

"Yoohoo!"

[Fark user image image 850x461]


They need to work a rabbit into these commercials.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Ahh, A&W restaurants. That takes me back. Really loved the fresh root beer.


They're still around if you know where to look. The ones by me are combined with Long John Silvers.

And for some reason the Canadian version of A&W has been a lot more successful than its American cousin for some reason.
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All this woke shiat is depressing as fark.
No matter what anybody does, anywhere in this ever-shrinking world, some farking moron with a microphone or social media account is going to voice their farking problem with it. So farking what? Stop. Caving. In.

Sigh. I need a drink.
/sober for 1.5 years now.
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
TV Funhouse: Anatominals - Saturday Night Live
Youtube k4Det9o902I
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WithinReason: What am I supposed to masterbate to now?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bears don't have opposable thumbs. How else is it supposed to hold onto the onion rings?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: BeesNuts: I honestly can't tell if this is a bunch of corporations "caving" or if they are throwing shade at how ridiculously petty right wing issues have become.

"It has come to our attention that people who watch Fox News are very sensitive little babies, hell-bent on cancelling everything that offends them.  So we put pants on this cartoon bear that nobody outside of the company even knew existed a week ago."

Last time I checked, M&Ms caved to the liberals by making the M&M chick go from high heels to sneakers. But it's all right-wingers ruining everything.


Dames don't like to be called "chicks."
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WithinReason: What am I supposed to masterbate to now?


thesmokinggun.comView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Deer nuts are under a buck
How much are bear nuts?


Cool Story Bro Time
One time the wife and I were driving through Sullivan County PA and I saw what I thought was a dig along the side of the road so I start to slow down only to realize it was a bear. So I pass it then pull over to look back which is when I realize the hear had been waiting for me to pass before crossing the road. Then as it ran across the road I realized it was a nut less bear because it had three cubs trailing behind her
So.my best bear story might not have any nuts at all
End CSB time
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Even worse, our nation is filled with actual bears not wearing pants.  Our national forests are filled with them.  It's sick!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: WithinReason: What am I supposed to masterbate to now?

Wendy's is still a MILF


Isn't cartoon Wendy a kid?
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wait until Fox News learns about Bronies. I like to think that I've evolved on that topic, if someone wants to get off to cartoon ponies I don't give a sh*t god bless, but I highly doubt that Tucker Carlson would see it the same way.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WithinReason: What am I supposed to masterbate to now?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Catsaregreen: BeesNuts: I honestly can't tell if this is a bunch of corporations "caving" or if they are throwing shade at how ridiculously petty right wing issues have become.

"It has come to our attention that people who watch Fox News are very sensitive little babies, hell-bent on cancelling everything that offends them.  So we put pants on this cartoon bear that nobody outside of the company even knew existed a week ago."

Last time I checked, M&Ms caved to the liberals by making the M&M chick go from high heels to sneakers. But it's all right-wingers ruining everything.

Dames don't like to be called "chicks."


Broads don't like to be called "dames".
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: Bears don't have opposable thumbs. How else is it supposed to hold onto the onion rings?


I really really want this to be a euphemism for something.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought Danhausen was going to be their new mascot.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: WithinReason: What am I supposed to masterbate to now?

Wendy's is still a MILF


At first I was confused. Then I was all I see what you did there. Then I was all this is the internet and rule 34 is real.
 
