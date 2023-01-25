 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   That burned-down Tennessee mansion from a few days ago has found a buyer. New owners probably boasting they got it at a fire sale price   (bbc.com) divider line
26
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That is one goofy lookin' buncha biatches.
 
Pextor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
YouTubers.
 
karl2025
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size


Motivated seller!
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One of the other articles called the buyer a 'wildly popular online celebrity'. I have more Instagram followers than he does.

Countdown to Ponzi scheme* revelations in 5,4,3...

*Him, not me, just to be clear.
 
whidbey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: [Fark user image 425x283]
That is one goofy lookin' buncha biatches.


Why do people always open their mouths for a picture?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Clearly, that women is blind and passed it down, looks like.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whidbey: fatassbastard: [Fark user image 425x283]
That is one goofy lookin' buncha biatches.

Why do people always open their mouths for a picture?


Because they're goofy biatches?
 
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

whidbey: fatassbastard: [Fark user image 425x283]
That is one goofy lookin' buncha biatches.

Why do people always open their mouths for a picture?


White person overbite is a sadly unappreciated medical condition
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: whidbey: fatassbastard: [Fark user image 425x283]
That is one goofy lookin' buncha biatches.

Why do people always open their mouths for a picture?

Because they're goofy biatches?


Listen here, Fatassbastard, I don't think I care for your tone.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: fatassbastard: whidbey: fatassbastard: [Fark user image 425x283]
That is one goofy lookin' buncha biatches.

Why do people always open their mouths for a picture?

Because they're goofy biatches?

Listen here, Fatassbastard, I don't think I care for your tone.


I refer the right honorable person to their profile pic.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The property's listing agent, Paula Duvall, said she had "no idea" the listing would gain so much attention when she posted it. "We wanted to be transparent about the history of the home," she said.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size



There are probably whole online day seminars being sold to realtors about how to help their zillow postings go viral.  If you have half a brain, you take your sh*tty listings with awful price/quality ratios and then use any of your numerous established reddit, twitter, or whatever else accounts sharing them online and them using other accounts to re-share, upvote, and comment on them trying to get traction in places like local or regional subreddits.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Por que tan serioso: fatassbastard: whidbey: fatassbastard: [Fark user image 425x283]
That is one goofy lookin' buncha biatches.

Why do people always open their mouths for a picture?

Because they're goofy biatches?

Listen here, Fatassbastard, I don't think I care for your tone.

I refer the right honorable person to their profile pic.


It was more of an opportunity to call you a name without getting moderated than a real criticism of the overall veracity of your statement however roughly it was delivered.
 
whidbey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Clearly, that women is blind and passed it down, looks like.


You mean their eyes are just painted on their glasses?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That one kid looks like Napolean Dynamite had a baby with Gilfoyle.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: [Fark user image 425x283]
That is one goofy lookin' buncha biatches.


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p89tech
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: [Fark user image 425x283]
That is one goofy lookin' buncha biatches.


Goofy lookin' buncha biatches probably worth several times your net worth and mine put together (assuming our combined net worth is even positive).

But I digress. My original comment was going to be about how I'm not surprised it sold so quickly.

Whereas you or I might buy a house and paint a room or two, people who buy multi-million dollar homes often gut or even completely demolish and rebuild them anyway. The condition of this place is going to make it that much easier to get the permits to demolish the place and build what they want.

Plus it wouldn't surprise me if there's a guest or caretaker's house (quite possibly nicer and bigger than my house) they can live in while the work is done on the main house. Or maybe just turn into their actual home.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Those are some Big Book of British Smiles participants.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: fatassbastard: Por que tan serioso: fatassbastard: whidbey: fatassbastard: [Fark user image 425x283]
That is one goofy lookin' buncha biatches.

Why do people always open their mouths for a picture?

Because they're goofy biatches?

Listen here, Fatassbastard, I don't think I care for your tone.

I refer the right honorable person to their profile pic.

It was more of an opportunity to call you a name without getting moderated than a real criticism of the overall veracity of your statement however roughly it was delivered.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You know what's funny?  That house is new, not an old Southern mansion.  Even the  part left standing is a fake.
Maybe they thought they were buying a plantation.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Well-Ventilated, with plenty of natural light and an open floorplan"
 
frankb00th
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

guestguy: fatassbastard: [Fark user image 425x283]
That is one goofy lookin' buncha biatches.

[Fark user image image 425x280]


[Fark user image image 425x280]

[Fark user image image 425x280]


Over chlorinated gene pool
 
MagicBus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
p89tech:

Plus it wouldn't surprise me if there's a guest or caretaker's house (quite possibly nicer and bigger than my house) they can live in while the work is done on the main house. Or maybe just turn into their actual home.


Apparently someone didn't read the article:

It also has a guest house that was untouched by the fire, where Mr Thakur said he and his family will stay while they remake the home.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: whidbey: fatassbastard: [Fark user image 425x283]
That is one goofy lookin' buncha biatches.

Why do people always open their mouths for a picture?

Because they're goofy biatches?


Especially when they add "megaphone hands" to the open mouth

a57-foxnews-com.cdn.ampproject.orgView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
thechive.comView Full Size
 
p89tech
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MagicBus: p89tech:

Plus it wouldn't surprise me if there's a guest or caretaker's house (quite possibly nicer and bigger than my house) they can live in while the work is done on the main house. Or maybe just turn into their actual home.


Apparently someone didn't read the article:

It also has a guest house that was untouched by the fire, where Mr Thakur said he and his family will stay while they remake the home.


Mea-Culpa. I got past 2 or 3 paragraphs before I got bored.
 
DRTFA
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fatassbastard: [Fark user image image 425x283]
That is one goofy lookin' buncha biatches.


The wife is good looking, the daughter is British hot. The rest, however...
 
