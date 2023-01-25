 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Kremlin 'genuinely alarmed' over Doomsday Clock, can't imagine why it's clicking ahead at a faster rate because of a nuclear threat   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Nuclear weapon, Nuclear warfare, Doomsday Clock, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, World War II, Bulletin's president, Jan, Nuclear weapons  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe if y'all weren't screaming, "We'll do it! We'll f*ckin' do it!" on State media, every day and evening things might be a li'l calmer?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Maybe if y'all weren't screaming, "We'll do it! We'll f*ckin' do it!" on State media, every day and evening things might be a li'l calmer?


That's crazy talk. They would never do that
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't start nothin', won't be nothin'.

Stop starting shiat.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Matches the weekly *concern* vomit we get in the daily warthread.
 
tuxq
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Funny they only moved it the amount they did. I would have thought it was going to be about 10 seconds to midnight.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Maybe if y'all weren't screaming, "We'll do it! We'll f*ckin' do it!" on State media, every day and evening things might be a li'l calmer?


No, you're wrong, it's clearly Ukraine's fault for existing so provocatively.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Somehow, they manage to be more annoying than Urkel screeching out "Did I do that??"
 
I know a guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did this article these four sentences even need to be written?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The talking Kremlin -- AI has outdone itself.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Kremlin is "Genuinely Alarmed" because they know their nuclear weapons haven't been maintained properly for decades.

The clock is closer because the entire world is getting beyond tired of Pooty's small balled bullshiat and secretly hope for a mushroom cloud vaporizing the Kremlin every time that lurpy looking Boris Badenov reject talks about threatening "dire consequences" every time his craptastic army does something stupid (which is every day).
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Obligatory

Iron Maiden - 2 Minutes To Midnight (Official Video)
Youtube 9qbRHY1l0vc
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd tell them it's all just a bunch of make believe bullshiat and doesn't mean a thing, but anything that makes orcs squirm is a good thing
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is Russian propaganda. See we are being threatened.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

somedude210: hubiestubert: Maybe if y'all weren't screaming, "We'll do it! We'll f*ckin' do it!" on State media, every day and evening things might be a li'l calmer?

That's crazy talk. They would never do that


Scream on State media?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can't we just covertly build a dome over Russia and contain them within their own dystopia forever?

I mean, I adore some of the Russian people, but their government is batshiat insane, greedy, and just plain awful. I hate to deprive the world of the contributions good Russian people can make, but since the Kremlin hasn't actually allowed them to contribute very much since the 1950s, except bad Techno/EDM, some Gorbachev and Putin jokes, Vitas, and some truly excellent camgirls, I think we can all get by without them. We'll miss them, but we have Ukrainians to take their place in the world.

Honestly, I don't know why we can't slip some government assassins in there, quietly take out the leadership of Russia, and just add the country to the American empire. Why not? We've done it before. Why did we never do it with Russia? They can't be that well-guarded, can they? They can barely afford to keep their tanks working and keep the country fed, if what I read online is true.
 
debug
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can't believe anyone pays any attention to this meaningless, nonsensical clock in the first place.  It's so god damn stupid.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Classic abuser tactic.  "Look what you made me do!"
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

debug: I can't believe anyone pays any attention to this meaningless, nonsensical clock in the first place.  It's so god damn stupid.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't start shiat, won't be shiat.

That said, Russia should know - every Trident and Minuteman III missile in the US Inventory has a high likelyhood of functioning.

Can they say the same about their nuclear stockpile?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

