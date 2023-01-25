 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   4.2 quake hits Malibu. Locals yawn, adjust lawnchairs and vow to rebuild   (ktla.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And some bleached blonde thought she had the most amazing sex ever.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Vergil's Chair
Youtube 6XpcG2EtJ_8
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is Barbie's Malibu beach house ok?

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'd be a little concerned about landslides.
 
tuxq
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I'd be a little concerned about landslides.


this. It may be little by Cali standards, but that doesn't stop it from shaking wet dirt loose from the smooth rock underneath it.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The local authorities strongly advise those types to stay out.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I'd be a little concerned about landslides.


You're not alone...

Fleetwood Mac - Landslide (Official Music Video) [HD]
Youtube WM7-PYtXtJM
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Our sandcastles may be destroyed, but our resolve has never been stronger!"
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Stay safe all you Malibu Farkers!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Footage from this morning's earthquake:

Two and a Half Men Earthquake
Youtube K8GCUN9jFeI
 
