(BBC)   Out of all the neutral and sensitive words available in the whole world, guess which password the police assigned to a family to enable them to visit their dying mixed-race child in hospital   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
80 Comments
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ginger"?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was unaware banana was a controversial term.  Plantain, sure, but banana?
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't cracker. So get that one out of the way.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Banana?  The horror!  Should have went with snowflake.
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are the police in charge of hospital room access when the victim is not a criminal and why the hell would there be a password?

Banana is not racist at least not in this context.  You can make anything racist if you try hard enough.... if the password was teddy bear it would be racist because they are brown.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes people want to be offensive.

Sometimes people want to be offended.

I would have thought using fruit as a password would have been more homophobic than racist, but, well, anyway.
 
Sooner01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it common knowledge that this word is racist? I have no idea how many people I've offended over the years accidentally because I didn't know. Is there another term for this fruit I should be using instead, or is the entire fruit tainted, and I shouldn't buy, eat, or talk about it?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it would be zebra.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
. . . banana? Goes right over my head. I'm vaguely aware that it's sometimes a term used by Asian-Americans being shiatty to each other ("yellow on the outside, white on the inside"), but have never heard of it used with Black people.

Oh, it's because of monkeys, innnit.
 
Gift Horses Mouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never heard banana used as a slur. It just seems like someone looking hard to find racism just like we used to do as kids making any word you say sexual.

/23 is everywhere!
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For white people do the use the password "cracker"
 
Huntceet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Every words racist if you're brave enough."  A. Lincoln
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: Oh, it's because of monkeys, innnit.


We have a winner.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA - she didn't think anything of it at the time.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a load of BOLLOCKS!

/that's racist
 
Evil Roy Slade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aardvark Inc.: gonegirl: Oh, it's because of monkeys, innnit.

We have a winner.


Also high yellow.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gwen Stefani tried to warn us
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
broadwayLamb [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I see their point, kind of. European football fans are notorious for taunting black players with bananas. But I'd like to think this is just an honest misunderstanding.

Honestly though, what's the code word for? Just let the family in to see the kid. Weird as hell...
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In order to prevent further use of offensive code phrases, we are implementing a list. Only words from this list shall be ised, with no allowance for variations or changes.

What follows is the complete list of secret codes we will be using, because we strive for safety, security, and transparency:

12345

Thank you all for your time
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: Oh, it's because of monkeys, innnit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: Why are the police in charge of hospital room access when the victim is not a criminal and why the hell would there be a password?

Banana is not racist at least not in this context.  You can make anything racist if you try hard enough.... if the password was teddy bear it would be racist because they are brown.


I'm not from the UK but I did read Among the Thugs and if I remember correctly throwing bananas at Black soccer players is a racist thing
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: "Ginger"?


Over here, the cops would use the unanagrammed version followed by 1488.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghost Roach: "In order to prevent further use of offensive code phrases, we are implementing a list. Only words from this list shall be ised, with no allowance for variations or changes.

What follows is the complete list of secret codes we will be using, because we strive for safety, security, and transparency:

12345

Thank you all for your time


That's bananas!
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK all, subby here.

In the UK EVERYBODY knows not to associate bananas with anyone who is not white unless in the most innocent circumstances. Black football players in the UK and Europe still get bananas thrown at them during games, to suggest that they are monkeys. This is often accompanied by monkey chants. Black people may be told to get back on "the banana boat" and go home.

So:

1 - why would the police use that specific word as a password to visit a dark-skinned child in hospital? And

2 - at a time when a family is facing the imminent death of a child, why pick a word that is also associated with comedy / ridiculousness. Why not choose "sunshine", or "pathway" or tell the family to say that "officer Trustman" sent them?

Banana is insanely thoughtless at best, but it's hard to see that it wasn't deliberate. If the police have these  procedures in place, don't tell me there aren't guidelines on what words might be appropriate or insensitive as passwords
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: Why are the police in charge of hospital room access when the victim is not a criminal and why the hell would there be a password?


This is what I was confused about. I've never seen a police guard on anything short of a federal witness in a drug trial for a major kingpin, where the witness was in danger of being assassinated.

And why would you need a password different from "Uh, That's my son, get the fark out of my way and go fark yourself while you are doing so."?
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clerks II (8/8) Movie CLIP - Porch Monkeys (2006) HD
Youtube IYITxGniww4
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghost Roach: "In order to prevent further use of offensive code phrases, we are implementing a list. Only words from this list shall be ised, with no allowance for variations or changes.

What follows is the complete list of secret codes we will be using, because we strive for safety, security, and transparency:

12345

Thank you all for your time


Wait a second... that's the password I use on my luggage!
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghost Roach: "In order to prevent further use of offensive code phrases, we are implementing a list. Only words from this list shall be ised, with no allowance for variations or changes.

What follows is the complete list of secret codes we will be using, because we strive for safety, security, and transparency:

12345

Thank you all for your time


That's amazing, I have the same code word on my luggage!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to out this here

https://www.funtimesmagazine.com/2021/05/12/356156/throwing-bananas-lack-of-progress-in-racism-towards-african-african-diasporan-soccer-players-and-redirection-of-focus
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid, the password we had for the alarm company in case the house alarm tripped was "apple." I wonder if that was racist somehow?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It depends.

If they give out other fruit-related passwords at random, and sometimes white people also get "banana" then there's nothing here. It was not meant in a racist way, but it was poor forethought nonetheless.

If they don't typically give out fruit-related passwords, and you can't find other black people with passwords like "apple", "strawberry", or "pineapple", then maybe there's something more to this. If the passwords aren't normally fruit-related at all, then there's very likely something racist about choosing "banana" in this case.

Could be an innocent coincidence, or could be an intentional racist dig. Hard to say unless we find out who gave it out, what the password process is and what other passwords are used, and if there's any other pattern of giving "banana" exclusively to black people or if it was just the next password down on the list.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cultural context is important, I guess. American pigs would have used "watermelon" or something similar.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Danny: "Official vocab guidelines state that we shouldn't use 'manpower' because it's a bit sexist."

Nicholas: "You don't mind a bit of manpower, do you, Doris?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: OK all, subby here.

In the UK EVERYBODY knows not to associate bananas with anyone who is not white unless in the most innocent circumstances. Black football players in the UK and Europe still get bananas thrown at them during games, to suggest that they are monkeys. This is often accompanied by monkey chants. Black people may be told to get back on "the banana boat" and go home.

So:

1 - why would the police use that specific word as a password to visit a dark-skinned child in hospital? And

2 - at a time when a family is facing the imminent death of a child, why pick a word that is also associated with comedy / ridiculousness. Why not choose "sunshine", or "pathway" or tell the family to say that "officer Trustman" sent them?

Banana is insanely thoughtless at best, but it's hard to see that it wasn't deliberate. If the police have these  procedures in place, don't tell me there aren't guidelines on what words might be appropriate or insensitive as passwords


Thank you, that makes this a lot clearer. I didn't know about the banana thing in the UK.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're from Queensland?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the racist trope of depicting black humans as monkeys, the "banana" word was probably inappropriate. Context gives both its implication and plausible deniability. Why not let someone choose their own password to visit their family member?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: For white people do the use the password "cracker"


I think the corollary in this case would be "grapefruit".
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pert: Black football players in the UK and Europe still get bananas thrown at them during games, to suggest that they are monkeys


Thank you for the context. I was a bit confused. Cultural differences can be interesting.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pert: OK all, subby here.

In the UK EVERYBODY knows not to associate bananas with anyone who is not white unless in the most innocent circumstances. Black football players in the UK and Europe still get bananas thrown at them during games, to suggest that they are monkeys. This is often accompanied by monkey chants. Black people may be told to get back on "the banana boat" and go home.

So:

1 - why would the police use that specific word as a password to visit a dark-skinned child in hospital? And

2 - at a time when a family is facing the imminent death of a child, why pick a word that is also associated with comedy / ridiculousness. Why not choose "sunshine", or "pathway" or tell the family to say that "officer Trustman" sent them?

Banana is insanely thoughtless at best, but it's hard to see that it wasn't deliberate. If the police have these  procedures in place, don't tell me there aren't guidelines on what words might be appropriate or insensitive as passwords


Thank you. The story was clearly written for a domestic audience who would know all this stuff already."
 
olorin604
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pert: OK all, subby here.

In the UK EVERYBODY knows not to associate bananas with anyone who is not white unless in the most innocent circumstances. Black football players in the UK and Europe still get bananas thrown at them during games, to suggest that they are monkeys. This is often accompanied by monkey chants. Black people may be told to get back on "the banana boat" and go home.

So:

1 - why would the police use that specific word as a password to visit a dark-skinned child in hospital? And

2 - at a time when a family is facing the imminent death of a child, why pick a word that is also associated with comedy / ridiculousness. Why not choose "sunshine", or "pathway" or tell the family to say that "officer Trustman" sent them?

Banana is insanely thoughtless at best, but it's hard to see that it wasn't deliberate. If the police have these  procedures in place, don't tell me there aren't guidelines on what words might be appropriate or insensitive as passwords


Thanks for the explanation, I was having to stretch to make it from banana to monkey intentionally as an American
 
Netrngr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: FTFA - she didn't think anything of it at the time.


Until someone told her she might be able to sue and make some cash.

Gimme a effin break. Some people just want to be offended.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: FTFA - she didn't think anything of it at the time.


Watching her kid slowly die probably occupied her attention.  WTF.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MythDragon: When I was a kid, the password we had for the alarm company in case the house alarm tripped was "apple." I wonder if that was racist somehow?


you didn't live near a reservation did you?

So, would banana be a derogatory term in Japan to refer to someone who is yellow on the outside and white on the inside?   Was that ever a thing?   The term apple Indian used to be a thing but that's probably long gone by now.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Stud Gerbil: FTFA - she didn't think anything of it at the time.

Until someone told her she might be able to sue and make some cash.

Gimme a effin break. Some people just want to be offended.


It's akin to using "watermelon" in the States.  Would you do that and expect a black person to shrug it off?  I highly f*cking doubt it.
 
All Intensive Purposes [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Whatever it takes to distract yourself from feeling the guilt of being too irresponsible to teach your kid to wear a farking helmet while riding his bike. Wear a helmet. Shame parents who don't make their kids wear helmets.

I guessed mulatto.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pert: OK all, subby here.

In the UK EVERYBODY knows not to associate bananas with anyone who is not white unless in the most innocent circumstances. Black football players in the UK and Europe still get bananas thrown at them during games, to suggest that they are monkeys. This is often accompanied by monkey chants. Black people may be told to get back on "the banana boat" and go home.


Boojum2k: Cultural context is important, I guess. American pigs would have used "watermelon" or something similar.


THAT'S the cultural connection I was looking for. NOW I get it.
 
capngroovy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sooner01: Is it common knowledge that this word is racist? I have no idea how many people I've offended over the years accidentally because I didn't know. Is there another term for this fruit I should be using instead, or is the entire fruit tainted, and I shouldn't buy, eat, or talk about it?


Calabash?
 
Displayed 50 of 80 comments


