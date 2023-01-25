 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Best Korea goes into full lockdown for some kind of mysterious respiratory virus. Gosh, I wonder what that could be?   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: News, North Korea, Korean War, Korean language, State media, South Korea, Pyongyang, Kim Il-sung, Seoul-based NK News  
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nuke?  Is it a nuke?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So the outbreak in China is spilling over into North Korea? I hope China's other neighbors, excluding Russia, fare better than that.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can you get Covid from eating your neighbors?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can't remember the movie where a character lies about getting Kuru and the doctor comments you can only get it from eating your dead relatives.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Can you get Covid from eating your neighbors?


Avoid the kidneys, liver, stomach, spleen, appendix, gall bladder, lungs, testicles...
Know what? Just avoid the organs. Meat should be fine if cooked to 145°F internal temperature. Cheeks are exceptionally tasty...
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everyone will get their own 6 foot demilitarized zone.
 
PsychoSanta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well they will have more food to share soon
 
Slaxl
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Unfortunately the elite are probably already vaxxed. Hopefully with the Chinese version.
It would be nice if it led to a democratic revolution in NK and China.

Unfortunately it's just as likely to lead to billions dead in civil wars.
 
6nome
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Anyone that tests positive for NOT Covid-19 will be executed by minigun.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well we know it isn't COVID. They already didn't have that.
 
