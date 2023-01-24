 Skip to content
(Twitter) The only thing worse than mass shootings in America are the medical bills afterwards
Original
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe we can convince the NRA to pick up the tab on the medical bills when this sh*t happens. They seem to have a lot of money to throw around.
 
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
45,000 Americans die annually due to a lack of health insurance
47,000 Americans die annually due to guns
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

sinner4ever: 45,000 Americans die annually due to a lack of health insurance
47,000 Americans die annually due to guns


🎵 It's the American way 🎵
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fox News: Gavin Newsom is the CEO of health care.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if it would be possible to geolocate the originator of every GoFundMe medical bill fund raising campaign and create a map with that data overlaid with a political affiliation heatmap?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: 45,000 Americans die annually due to a

lack of health insuranceFREEDOM!
47,000 Americans die annually due to guns  FREEDOM!

ftfy
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's simple.  Start a mass shooting victim's fund footed by the state.  It's all covered by taxpayers it'll be good for everyone.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't think I'd be posting this again quite so soon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Maybe we can convince the NRA to pick up the tab on the medical bills when this sh*t happens. They seem to have a lot of money to throw around.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

433: That's simple.  Start a mass shooting victim's fund footed by the state.  It's all covered by taxpayers it'll be good for everyone.


Great idea, and California already has this:
https://victims.ca.gov

At the top of the web page it explicitly states that the victims of these shootings are eligible for reimbursement. My guess is that Newsom didn't want to make the guy feel stupid, so he didn't mention it right then.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
the last time i suggested this I got a whole lot of negative feedback from you a-holes. why not have the criminals pick up the tab? do you as a taxpayer enjoy paying for scumbags who ruin others peoples lives, cause destruction and cost us millions to run prisons? go ahead and stick up for the criminals again.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I didn't think I'd be posting this again quite so soon.

[Fark user image 500x522]


Only in America could anyone possibly watch "Breaking Bad" and be anything but completely baffled by the premise.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: the last time i suggested this I got a whole lot of negative feedback from you a-holes. why not have the criminals pick up the tab? do you as a taxpayer enjoy paying for scumbags who ruin others peoples lives, cause destruction and cost us millions to run prisons? go ahead and stick up for the criminals again.


Yeah, when the taxpayer votes to get rid of the 2nd, then they can be absolved of guilt.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It says they are able to get up to 70k for medical bills. How far does 70k go? My birth cost 20k in 2011, and I didn't have a c section or transfusion or anything so I don't imagine it goes that far for gunshot wounds.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: the last time i suggested this I got a whole lot of negative feedback from you a-holes. why not have the criminals pick up the tab? do you as a taxpayer enjoy paying for scumbags who ruin others peoples lives, cause destruction and cost us millions to run prisons? go ahead and stick up for the criminals again.


I actually personally think one of the reasons we should pay prison labor a fair wage, is so that we can then turn around and take a huge chunk of that very same money to pay into victims funds.  That way if you are in prison for something that really is a victimless crime, you at least get to hold onto your money, but if you are a violent a-hole, or you stole a bunch of stuff, or you owe a bunch of money because of lawsuits from the survivors of your sexual crimes, well sucks to be you.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

433: That's simple.  Start a mass shooting victim's fund footed by the state.funded by a tax on firearm and ammunition sales.


/quintuple it on AR-15 weapons and .223 or 5.56mm cartridges
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ace in your face: It says they are able to get up to 70k for medical bills. How far does 70k go? My birth cost 20k in 2011, and I didn't have a c section or transfusion or anything so I don't imagine it goes that far for gunshot wounds.


You have an amazing memory. I don't even remember my birth, much less how much it cost.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: the last time i suggested this I got a whole lot of negative feedback from you a-holes. why not have the criminals pick up the tab? do you as a taxpayer enjoy paying for scumbags who ruin others peoples lives, cause destruction and cost us millions to run prisons? go ahead and stick up for the criminals again.


Was the negative feedback because it's a dumb idea or because the idea is dumb?
 
