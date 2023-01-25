 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   For about the 10th time, Belarusian Ministry of Defense says they're ready to get their ass kicked by Ukraine, and this time they're going to move some equipment around until Putin stops watching   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
broadwayLamb [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Scylla and Charybdis:

1) Belarus' leader, Lukashenko, is certified Putin knob polisher.
2) He claims to have fairly won every election in his country since the 1980s.
3) The citizens don't believe that for a second and they hate his guts.
4) In contrast to Lukashenko, Belarus' common folk wish the country was siding with the West and cashing in on that sweet, sweet freedom and prosperity thing they've got going on over there.
5) Lukashenko knows damn well that his troops are needed to guard the palace and his own wrinkly, fat arse 24/7 lest revolution happen.
6) Sending his army to help his boy Putin would mean not enough troops left to guard his own precious hide.
7) Ergo, Lukashenko's reluctance to use his own troops to reinforce the orcs.
8) If he sends his army to help the orcs in Ukraine, he risks getting lynches by his own constituents.
9) However, not sending those reinforcements angers Putin, thus increasing Lukashenko's chances of coming down with a sudden case of polonium poisoning.

In summary,Lukashenko probably doesn't have long left to live either way.  The real question is what his replacement will do and that depends on how heavily Russia can sabotage/rig their first-ever post Lukashenko election.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'd laugh if Belarus got to the border and waiting there on leashes were hundreds of farm tractors barking and chomping at the bit like hounds on a hunt waiting for release to catch tanks.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Belarus is a small country with a weak military.  And there are over 10k Russian troops training in Belarus.

So Belarus will say whatever they are told to say.  But Belarus will try to avoid actually doing anything.

And regardless the combined Russian and Belarus forces are too small to be a real threat to Ukraine.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
LOL.

Lickspittle Luka is whining that Ukraine's defensive preparations are somehow an aggressive act.

"Waaaah! Ukraine is making sure they can beat us when we invade them! That's not fair!"

I give it about 50-50 Belarus gets dragged into the war in Ukraine by russia, or russia just straight-up annexes Belarus. The future looks pretty dark for Lukashenko, in either case.
 
Muta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: 8) If he sends his army to help the orcs in Ukraine, he risks getting lynches by his own constituents.


It isn't just his constituents that would lynch him.  I get the impression his own armed forces would probably be looking for his head.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

