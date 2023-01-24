 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Philadelphia Magazine)   Philly needs lifeguards so badly they are reportedly hiring people who can't swim. The is not a headline from The Onion   (phillymag.com) divider line
37
    More: Facepalm, Swimming pool, New York City, Lifeguard, such desperate need of lifeguards, municipal pools, Philadelphia magazine, swim lessons, Drowning  
•       •       •

518 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2023 at 9:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Life guard instructor to new recruits: "Watch very closely, I'm only going to show you how to dive in once."
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, kinda like Florida with teachers.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lifeguard wanted for Philadelphia swimming pools.

Requirements:

- Must be aged 16 or older
- Must look good while sitting in an elevated chair
- Must provide own whistle

Swimming ability not required
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: Life guard instructor to new recruits: "Watch very closely, I'm only going to show you how to dive in once."


I can see the Xzibit memes coming now.

"You dawg...I heard your lifeguard was drowning, so you need a lifeguard for your lifeguard..."
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay more. Lifeguards here make good money. Ms. Sumojeb has been thinking of quitting teaching to go back to lifeguarding.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seeing a lifeguard wearing arm and leg floaties would not inspire confidence that my life was in good hands.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: coffeetime: Life guard instructor to new recruits: "Watch very closely, I'm only going to show you how to dive in once."

I can see the Xzibit memes coming now.

"You dawg...I heard your lifeguard was drowning, so you need a lifeguard for your lifeguard..."


Came to say this. Well done indeed.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just show them a bunch of Baywatch episodes, and they're good, right?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing like a little bit of OJT.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never understood how people don't know how to swim.  I get that not everyone is Michael Phelps, but still, your body will float on its' own, past that just move the water around with your hands and legs and hold your breath for a few seconds at a time... it's not a difficult thing to do.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: So, kinda like Florida with teachers.


Lifeguards in Philly probably get paid better than teachers in Florida
 
gremlin79
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No 90s wra Carmen Electra pics?  I am disappoint.

(For the youngsters out there, no she couldn't swim when she got hired to be on Baywatch)
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not for nothing but you'd have thought that we'd have the technology to, oh I don't know, maybe to deliver a roped life-saver over a drowning victim.

Wouldn't need people who could swim just Army mortar experts.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Lifeguard wanted for Philadelphia swimming pools.

Requirements:

- Must be aged 16 or older
- Must look good while sitting in an elevated chair
- Must provide own whistle

Swimming ability not required


Forgot one: Willing to enter large semi-diluted urinal
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tonguedepressor: Not for nothing but you'd have thought that we'd have the technology to, oh I don't know, maybe to deliver a roped life-saver over a drowning victim.

Wouldn't need people who could swim just Army mortar experts.


I bet a drone could deliver eh? Faster than a dude who can't swim get to you anyway.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gawd, I'm glad they're talking about swimming pools. I can't imagine anyone swimming in the Schuylkill.

/disgusting enough rowing in it
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to representatives of the city's Parks & Recreation Department I spoke with, the city is actively recruiting lifeguard candidates who would sink like a stone if you threw them in the deep end today.

Are they not interviewing Americans? We float.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not how you drown! Watch me and I'll show you how to drown properly!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

electricjebus: I've never understood how people don't know how to swim.  I get that not everyone is Michael Phelps, but still, your body will float on its' own, past that just move the water around with your hands and legs and hold your breath for a few seconds at a time... it's not a difficult thing to do.


Most fail Step #1: Keep calm.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: So, kinda like Florida with teachers.


I'm reminded of Idiocracy with no one knowing how to do their jobs.
 
Lunakki
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

electricjebus: I've never understood how people don't know how to swim.  I get that not everyone is Michael Phelps, but still, your body will float on its' own, past that just move the water around with your hands and legs and hold your breath for a few seconds at a time... it's not a difficult thing to do.


I can't swim, and I grew up regularly going to pools and lakes. I've had multiple people try to teach me. I can kinda swim underwater but I absolutely can't swim at all while trying to keep my head above the water. I can float, but only while holding my breath. So basically I can't swim and breathe at the same time. I don't understand it either. =[
 
lilfry14
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You're not supposed to go rescue a drowning person without a floatation device anyways.

When I was a lifeguard, the thing I was actually most worried about was a person diving into the shallow end of the pool and hitting their head in the bottom, or hitting their head on the side of the pool.
 
lilfry14
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lunakki: electricjebus: I've never understood how people don't know how to swim.  I get that not everyone is Michael Phelps, but still, your body will float on its' own, past that just move the water around with your hands and legs and hold your breath for a few seconds at a time... it's not a difficult thing to do.

I can't swim, and I grew up regularly going to pools and lakes. I've had multiple people try to teach me. I can kinda swim underwater but I absolutely can't swim at all while trying to keep my head above the water. I can float, but only while holding my breath. So basically I can't swim and breathe at the same time. I don't understand it either. =[


Can you float on your back at least?
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Recruiting People Who Can't Swim

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's racist
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

electricjebus: I've never understood how people don't know how to swim.  I get that not everyone is Michael Phelps, but still, your body will float on its' own, past that just move the water around with your hands and legs and hold your breath for a few seconds at a time... it's not a difficult thing to do.


I've been confused by that too, but maybe I was just fortunate enough to have parents who took us kids to the pool and paid for swimming lessons. I learned to swim mostly from my parents guidance I think, but the swimming lessons helped me be a better swimmer. I even took some lessons in how to rescue someone from drowning and CPR, but I was never a lifeguard.

Then again most of the water in public pools is shallow enough for an adult to wade in.  I guess the kids who jump off the diving boards into the deep end and sink are toast though.

What if there were a way to quickly drain a pool - like putting an underground storage tank underneath it?   I know, that's not practical, but you can't drown in a pool with no water.  Just ask these guys.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I Wanna Be A Lifeguard by Blotto
Youtube CBRJ6jQfap0
 
Calehedron
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lunakki: electricjebus: I've never understood how people don't know how to swim.  I get that not everyone is Michael Phelps, but still, your body will float on its' own, past that just move the water around with your hands and legs and hold your breath for a few seconds at a time... it's not a difficult thing to do.

I can't swim, and I grew up regularly going to pools and lakes. I've had multiple people try to teach me. I can kinda swim underwater but I absolutely can't swim at all while trying to keep my head above the water. I can float, but only while holding my breath. So basically I can't swim and breathe at the same time. I don't understand it either. =[


I am the same other than I don't float at all. I am not afraid of water and use a vest or more depending on the activity but I cannot swim on the surface at all naturally. Plenty of lesson from family and professionals growing up because I love the water, skiing, and boogey boarding. I proved it the DIs during drown proofing in Basic Training. I inhaled as much as I could and then sat/laid down on the bottom of the pool for 2 minutes holding my breath. I can snorkel fine but I cannot be SCUBA certified.  My wife can lay perfectly still, flat on her back like she is sleeping on the bed on the surface of a pool.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lunakki: electricjebus: I've never understood how people don't know how to swim.  I get that not everyone is Michael Phelps, but still, your body will float on its' own, past that just move the water around with your hands and legs and hold your breath for a few seconds at a time... it's not a difficult thing to do.

I can't swim, and I grew up regularly going to pools and lakes. I've had multiple people try to teach me. I can kinda swim underwater but I absolutely can't swim at all while trying to keep my head above the water. I can float, but only while holding my breath. So basically I can't swim and breathe at the same time. I don't understand it either. =[


When you're doing a breaststroke you generally are underwater, you use the thrust your hands and feet can generate to propel your head above water to catch a breath from time to time.  When you're doing freestyle, you alternate your head with every stroke to take in air.

Have you tried just treading water?  Or laying on your back?  When your lungs are compressed your body is denser than water, If you take slow breaths your body should stay above the waterline.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SBinRR: electricjebus: I've never understood how people don't know how to swim.  I get that not everyone is Michael Phelps, but still, your body will float on its' own, past that just move the water around with your hands and legs and hold your breath for a few seconds at a time... it's not a difficult thing to do.

Most fail Step #1: Keep calm.


I get that when you're overboard in an ocean, but when you're at a swimming pool in New Jersey you could probably just stand up and keep your head above water.  Don't go to the deep end until you know how to swim.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lilfry14: You're not supposed to go rescue a drowning person without a floatation device anyways.

When I was a lifeguard, the thing I was actually most worried about was a person diving into the shallow end of the pool and hitting their head in the bottom, or hitting their head on the side of the pool.


When I trained as a lifeguard we never practiced with flotation devices.  In fact the whole cert class was basically water judo...how to fight off a panicking person trying to drown you and then put them in different holds to swim them to shore.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lilfry14: Lunakki: electricjebus: I've never understood how people don't know how to swim.  I get that not everyone is Michael Phelps, but still, your body will float on its' own, past that just move the water around with your hands and legs and hold your breath for a few seconds at a time... it's not a difficult thing to do.

I can't swim, and I grew up regularly going to pools and lakes. I've had multiple people try to teach me. I can kinda swim underwater but I absolutely can't swim at all while trying to keep my head above the water. I can float, but only while holding my breath. So basically I can't swim and breathe at the same time. I don't understand it either. =[

Can you float on your back at least?


I have never been able to float.  I live on an island surrounded by water and had a pool my whole life.  I can swim well but the second I stop moving my arms or legs I sink like a rock.  Even filling my lungs, holding my breath and laying on my back I'm like the titanic, my legs sink then drag the rest of me down.

It is really fun the be the only one able to sit and lay down at the bottom of the pool without having to wave my arms like crazy.  There is something very peaceful about sitting underwater.  When I was younger I used to run a compressor hose into the pool and stay down there and meditate.
 
Lunakki
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lilfry14: Lunakki: electricjebus: I've never understood how people don't know how to swim.  I get that not everyone is Michael Phelps, but still, your body will float on its' own, past that just move the water around with your hands and legs and hold your breath for a few seconds at a time... it's not a difficult thing to do.

I can't swim, and I grew up regularly going to pools and lakes. I've had multiple people try to teach me. I can kinda swim underwater but I absolutely can't swim at all while trying to keep my head above the water. I can float, but only while holding my breath. So basically I can't swim and breathe at the same time. I don't understand it either. =[

Can you float on your back at least?


Only while holding my breath, like I said. If I breathe, then I sink!
 
electricjebus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Calehedron: am the same other than I don't float at all. I am not afraid of water and use a vest or more depending on the activity but I cannot swim on the surface at all naturally. Plenty of lesson from family and professionals growing up because I love the water, skiing, and boogey boarding. I proved it the DIs during drown proofing in Basic Training. I inhaled as much as I could and then sat/laid down on the bottom of the pool for 2 minutes holding my breath. I can snorkel fine but I cannot be SCUBA certified.  My wife can lay perfectly still, flat on her back like she is sleeping on the bed on the surface of a pool.


Are you unusually muscular?  That's pretty much the only reason you wouldn't float, bones and fat are less dense than water, muscles aren't.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: electricjebus: I've never understood how people don't know how to swim.  I get that not everyone is Michael Phelps, but still, your body will float on its' own, past that just move the water around with your hands and legs and hold your breath for a few seconds at a time... it's not a difficult thing to do.

I've been confused by that too, but maybe I was just fortunate enough to have parents who took us kids to the pool and paid for swimming lessons. I learned to swim mostly from my parents guidance I think, but the swimming lessons helped me be a better swimmer. I even took some lessons in how to rescue someone from drowning and CPR, but I was never a lifeguard.

Then again most of the water in public pools is shallow enough for an adult to wade in.  I guess the kids who jump off the diving boards into the deep end and sink are toast though.

What if there were a way to quickly drain a pool - like putting an underground storage tank underneath it?   I know, that's not practical, but you can't drown in a pool with no water.  Just ask these guys.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Those guys look super white trash, especially that one in the jean shorts.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Abox: Recruiting People Who Can't Swim

[Fark user image image 303x202]

That's racist


Whose Line - The Tarzan Comment
Youtube sDT-_pTx8-s
 
Lunakki
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Lunakki: electricjebus: I've never understood how people don't know how to swim.  I get that not everyone is Michael Phelps, but still, your body will float on its' own, past that just move the water around with your hands and legs and hold your breath for a few seconds at a time... it's not a difficult thing to do.

I can't swim, and I grew up regularly going to pools and lakes. I've had multiple people try to teach me. I can kinda swim underwater but I absolutely can't swim at all while trying to keep my head above the water. I can float, but only while holding my breath. So basically I can't swim and breathe at the same time. I don't understand it either. =[

When you're doing a breaststroke you generally are underwater, you use the thrust your hands and feet can generate to propel your head above water to catch a breath from time to time.  When you're doing freestyle, you alternate your head with every stroke to take in air.

Have you tried just treading water?  Or laying on your back?  When your lungs are compressed your body is denser than water, If you take slow breaths your body should stay above the waterline.


I have tried to tread water, but can't do it at all, and practice hasn't improved it. I can float on my back while holding my breath, but as soon as I breathe, I sink. I've tried breathing in different ways, but it doesn't help.

I spent so much time in pools as a kid that I was able to easily hold my breath for multiple minutes, but I never did figure out any aspect of swimming.

Actually, I just remembered this is about when registration for swimming lessons opens up at a place nearby. I always forget until the spring, and by then it's full up. Maybe with some professional lessons, I'll figure it out.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.