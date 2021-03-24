 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   The US is at 3.96. That would be a great GPA, but it's a lousy GVD   (npr.org) divider line
19
    More: Sick, United States, state-by-state calculation, United Kingdom, wealthy countries, 32nd-highest rate of deaths, gun violence, Ali Mokdad, type of violence  
•       •       •

576 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2023 at 9:15 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
nakmuay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey, we still beat Somalia:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Something something freedom is never free, and it probably won't happen to me, so people will bleed, for the tree of liberty
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Those are rookie numbers!
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
WTF El Salvador?
Find a new hobby.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: Hey, we still beat Somalia:
[Fark user image image 425x608]


No government is safer than Republican government.

Next week, how Somalis achieved anarchist socialized medicine.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: Hey, we still beat Somalia:
[Fark user image 425x608]


Okay, so we're doing great, ackshually.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
USA! USA! USA!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: Hey, we still beat Somalia:
[Fark user image 425x608]


I imagine that list needs to be updated, because the 110,000 dead Russians in Ukraine last year should have put them in the top ten.  I mean, half the countries on that list are only on that list because they have ongoing wars in their country.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My friend Becky did GVD once.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: Hey, we still beat Somalia:
[Fark user image 425x608]


Better than Lesotho! USA! USA!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wild:
Fark user imageView Full Size


With only one extreme outlier in each other continent (Philippines and Iraq), gun violence appears to be an America continent thing.

I guess gun availability is easy due to the USA producing and so freely trading them, combined with poverty and normal violence rates.

Every single country on the "highest rates worldwide" list is an American continent country:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Really it kind of destroys the whole, "criminals will always get guns" thing, as the rest of the developed world makes it hard to get them, and so all the surrounding countries with high poverty and high violence just don't have a lot of gun deaths.
 
ansius
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Editor's note: This is the latest update of a story that NPR has run on several occasions after mass shooting events in the United States. It was last republished on May 24, 2022.

They may as well just republish this everyday.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
American exceptionalism at its most exceptional.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you are actually worried that you are going to lose the "liberty" or "freedom" to possess large quantities of life ending weapons, shouldn't you really just kill yourself?
Seems like that would be the most efficient path to the place you're headed anyway.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dyhchong: Wild:
[Fark user image image 834x692]

With only one extreme outlier in each other continent (Philippines and Iraq), gun violence appears to be an America continent thing.

I guess gun availability is easy due to the USA producing and so freely trading them, combined with poverty and normal violence rates.

Every single country on the "highest rates worldwide" list is an American continent country:
[Fark user image image 846x598]

Really it kind of destroys the whole, "criminals will always get guns" thing, as the rest of the developed world makes it hard to get them, and so all the surrounding countries with high poverty and high violence just don't have a lot of gun deaths.


Most of the guns used in Latin American violence come from their freedom loving neighbors to the north.
 
harleyquinnical [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTFA: "It is a little surprising that a country like ours should have this level of gun violence," Ali Mokdad, a professor of global health and epidemiology at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told NPR. "If you compare us to other well-off countries, we really stand out."

REALLY?!  THAT SURPRISES YOU?! A country that glorifies and holds its military history in abject reverence and places the importance of uninhibited firearm ownership over the general welfare having such a high gun violence death score doesn't strike you as obvious?  What is it most of Europe and the well-off countries of east Asia have that the US doesn't?  This isn't a difficult logic problem to solve.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ less than a minute ago  
/s
Gee, if only there was some difference between us and the countries that are WAY lower than us on this list. It sure is a mystery as to what that might be...
/s
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.