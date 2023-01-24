 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Not wanting to be outdone by tourists, Aussie man angers secretive snake in his own home. No that's not a euphemism   (newsweek.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Snake, highly venomous snake, small red belly, juvenile red bellied black, Snake-catcher Drew Godfrey, Viperidae, eastern small eyed snake, venomous species  
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And I thought Secret Santa was a big hassle.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Everybody knows no step on snek.
 
Calico_Jack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sneaky snake?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm trying to picture a situation where it is a good idea to remove a small snake from a jar inside of a hospital.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's Australia, I assume every house comes with a selection of Huntsman spiders and at least one snake that secretly lives in the house per room.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Euphemism" is just a polite way of saying "slang term", which itself is a bowdlerization of "bullshiat street talk".
 
dobro
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I think an Aussie snake trifecta is in play! NEXT!
 
