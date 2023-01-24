 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Services offered by Canada Post: mail delivery, promotional fliers, making doubly sure that your mother is good and cremated   (cbc.ca) divider line
12
    More: Stupid, The Postal Service, Customer service, The Ashes, Grief, Canada Post, Urn, Mother, English-language films  
•       •       •

205 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2023 at 11:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like your brother too
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Folgers can joke forth coming fellow farkers
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They also deliver weed.

Just making it clear that posties are mules.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
After a celebration of Hutlet's life in Ontario, Dawson packed up the urn containing his mom's ashes and paid Canada Post to ship the package to Ladysmith, B.C., where she wanted to be buried in a family plot.

Fark user imageView Full Size

It's a six hour flight. "Just mail the biatch" is how you treat a mother-in-law, not your own.
 
Bondith
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: After a celebration of Hutlet's life in Ontario, Dawson packed up the urn containing his mom's ashes and paid Canada Post to ship the package to Ladysmith, B.C., where she wanted to be buried in a family plot.

[Fark user image 850x1007]
It's a six hour flight. "Just mail the biatch" is how you treat a mother-in-law, not your own.


We kept Grandma's cardboard box around for a while and brought to weddings before finally pouring her into Grandad's grave in the little podunk town she fled and never went back to after he died.  Not once did we mail her.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bondith: moothemagiccow: After a celebration of Hutlet's life in Ontario, Dawson packed up the urn containing his mom's ashes and paid Canada Post to ship the package to Ladysmith, B.C., where she wanted to be buried in a family plot.

[Fark user image 850x1007]
It's a six hour flight. "Just mail the biatch" is how you treat a mother-in-law, not your own.

We kept Grandma's cardboard box around for a while and brought to weddings before finally pouring her into Grandad's grave in the little podunk town she fled and never went back to after he died.  Not once did we mail her.


So you left her forever in the place she escaped from. Nice.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
its either slow rot or fire with the later being the cheaper fellow farkers
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, she's just double cremated. Scoop up some of the ashes from the van fire and call it a day.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Then lightening struck the crash scene. That woman did something.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bondith: We kept Grandma's cardboard box around for a while and brought to weddings before finally pouring her into Grandad's grave in the little podunk town she fled and never went back to after he died.  Not once did we mail her.


My Mom's ashes sat on her dresser for 5 months because my wonderful siblings couldn't agree on a single day to make the 5-hour drive to the cemetery, bury her ashes, and drive home. I finally did it myself, because the estate auction was coming up and something had to be done. I was the one who made sure she had a headstone.

13 years later, my father died. My brother paid $2500 for the cremation. If he had spoken to me first, it would have been $1000.

My siblings were just 3 hours away, but I buried my father's ashes with help from my cousin. My siblings didn't appear. I made sure he had a headstone.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Bondith: We kept Grandma's cardboard box around for a while and brought to weddings before finally pouring her into Grandad's grave in the little podunk town she fled and never went back to after he died.  Not once did we mail her.

My Mom's ashes sat on her dresser for 5 months because my wonderful siblings couldn't agree on a single day to make the 5-hour drive to the cemetery, bury her ashes, and drive home. I finally did it myself, because the estate auction was coming up and something had to be done. I was the one who made sure she had a headstone.

13 years later, my father died. My brother paid $2500 for the cremation. If he had spoken to me first, it would have been $1000.

My siblings were just 3 hours away, but I buried my father's ashes with help from my cousin. My siblings didn't appear. I made sure he had a headstone.


Username checks out
 
khatores
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bondith: moothemagiccow: After a celebration of Hutlet's life in Ontario, Dawson packed up the urn containing his mom's ashes and paid Canada Post to ship the package to Ladysmith, B.C., where she wanted to be buried in a family plot.

[Fark user image 850x1007]
It's a six hour flight. "Just mail the biatch" is how you treat a mother-in-law, not your own.

We kept Grandma's cardboard box around for a while and brought to weddings before finally pouring her into Grandad's grave in the little podunk town she fled and never went back to after he died.  Not once did we mail her.


moothemagiccow: After a celebration of Hutlet's life in Ontario, Dawson packed up the urn containing his mom's ashes and paid Canada Post to ship the package to Ladysmith, B.C., where she wanted to be buried in a family plot.

[Fark user image 850x1007]
It's a six hour flight. "Just mail the biatch" is how you treat a mother-in-law, not your own.


I'd be a little hesitant to judge other people's reasonable arrangements for handling things like this. There's lots of perfectly legitimate reasons why they might not be able to travel.

However, I would add that if you're sending particularly valuable, irreplaceable things through the mail such as cremated ashes, bearer bonds or a $15k Pokemon card, you might want to go with a fireproof container of some sort.  It'll make the box bigger and heavier of course, but probably worth it. Mail vehicles tend to be overworked, old and full of flammable stuff, so a fire is possible and probably spectacular in nature.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.