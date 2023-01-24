 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Tag is for using sledgehammer to dig fossils   (cbc.ca) divider line
8
    More: Stupid, Cretaceous, Dinosaur, Six Peaks Dinosaur Track site, provincial court judgment, power tools, Bennward Dale Ingram, Fossil, Large slabs of fossil tracks  
•       •       •

305 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 24 Jan 2023 at 10:38 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Peter Gabriel reference in the headline?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
B.C.? He had a Time Machine and traveled back to ransack dinosaur bones?
 
harleyquinnical [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mistahtom: No Peter Gabriel reference in the headline?


I guess he was making some big noise using steam on Solsbury Hill to shock the monkey.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mistahtom: No Peter Gabriel reference in the headline?


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: mistahtom: No Peter Gabriel reference in the headline?

I guess he was making some big noise using steam on Solsbury Hill to shock the monkey.


Nice save

/ and a sledgehammer is an excellent tool to handle a wide variety of problems.

//stuck doors, computer viruses, looser boyfriends trying to date your daughter it delivers.

///my sledgehammer of choice is a 16 pounder and I can do some interesting tricks with it, always impresses or intimidates I am not sure which.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The fine for this malfeasance is $3.50
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.