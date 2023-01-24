 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Publican completes epic Dublin pub crawl by hitting 238 bars in one day. Fark: his special pint rule was to touch every single one of the city's pubs - but not stop for a pint   (thesun.ie) divider line
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he'd have stopped for a pint 1) he wouldn't have had time to visit them all in 1 day (He has 6 min to get to each pub) and 2) he would have consumed almost 30 gallons of beer.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neither epic or a pub crawl. Things that should be deleted from the internet.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the opposite of epic? Because that's what this "pub crawl" is
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, they broke the space-time continuum!  Incarceration is needed!
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the bloody point then, I ask you?!
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very literally I think of this pub crawl the man is missing the whole pint.


I'll show myself out.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He told some locals about his intentions.. His body was never found.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: If he'd have stopped for a pint 1) he wouldn't have had time to visit them all in 1 day (He has 6 min to get to each pub) and 2) he would have consumed almost 30 gallons of beer.


Challenge accepted?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: He told some locals about his intentions.. His body was never found.


I'm going to have a difficult time holding that against them
 
Ronin Around
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If ya aren't having a pint or shot in each pub, it isn't a pub crawl, just a long walk.
Realistically, , I could see doing that for real in a fortnight, depending on the pacing.
That would be 17 pints a day going from open to close.
Maybe not the healthiest vacation, but who wants to live forever?
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyclon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he went on a 20 mile walk. BFD
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i lived in da countryside when I was a yout, and the locals were a tough, hard drinking lot.
To raise money for [can't remember], two guys walked from Ludlow (little town 10 miles hence) to the local pub (Gate Hangs Well, Farlow... ooo I had some ridiculous nights there.  closed now, for a long time).
Carrying a crate of beer each on their backs, which they had to drink en route.  And they had drinks at pubs along the way.

they did it pretty easy.
damn, they were hardcore.  all of them.  the sort who fix a crumpled car door or bumper by tying it to a gate and reversing away.
they all did rallying... fkg hell they could get a car to shift.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: If he'd have stopped for a pint 1) he wouldn't have had time to visit them all in 1 day (He has 6 min to get to each pub) and 2) he would have consumed almost 30 gallons of beer.


He's setting the rules himself. He's allowed to stop and pee a few hundred times.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: If he'd have stopped for a pint 1) he wouldn't have had time to visit them all in 1 day (He has 6 min to get to each pub) and 2) he would have consumed almost 30 gallons of beer.


Don't you have a newscast to prepare for?

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When I was in Dublin we played a game called "Stop at a pub when you have to pee and have another pint before you walk out" all the way from city center to the hotel.

Yes, we got smashed.
 
