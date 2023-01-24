 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   "Putin's Chef" Prigozhin will die after being hit point blank by a hellfire missile during a drone strike after being given a massive LSD Overdose, jabbed with a polonium tipped umbrella and pushed out a window   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He talks about getting assassinated like how I talk about getting fired. As unpleasant as getting fired is, I prefer it to high window defenestration, umbrella injection that looks like death from heart attack, or even the polonium tea.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Protzebie!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: He talks about getting assassinated like how I talk about getting fired. As unpleasant as getting fired is, I prefer it to high window defenestration, umbrella injection that looks like death from heart attack, or even the polonium tea.


"...and he MEANT it, man."
cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't think it's an assassination when he is an active combatant in a war zone.  Pretty sure that's called a target.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So even Prigozhin knows the war effort is doomed and is probably negotiating for a new identity that will allow him to retire quite comfortably with a new identity while some random cadaver takes his place as a dead man on the battlefield?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do they mean "chef" as in German meaning "boss?"
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The rumor of his soon-to-be death means Putin is still mulling it over and hasn't decided to have him executed yet. Wonder if he wants to see if his chef can make a souffle out of mashed Russians first
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: Do they mean "chef" as in German meaning "boss?"


It's french, like chef inspector Clouseau.
 
darkmythology
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

somedude210: The rumor of his soon-to-be death means Putin is still mulling it over and hasn't decided to have him executed yet. Wonder if he wants to see if his chef can make a souffle out of mashed Russians first


Well, that would solve the food part of their supply problems...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There are worse ways to go.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

coffeetime: I don't think it's an assassination when he is an active combatant in a war zone.  Pretty sure that's called a target.


The target's on the front side though (metaphorically speaking). When the round comes from the back - and it's intentional - that's back to being an assassination.
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Or drinking this 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: coffeetime: I don't think it's an assassination when he is an active combatant in a war zone.  Pretty sure that's called a target.

The target's on the front side though (metaphorically speaking). When the round comes from the back - and it's intentional - that's back to being an assassination.


What if it comes from the side?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: mongbiohazard: coffeetime: I don't think it's an assassination when he is an active combatant in a war zone.  Pretty sure that's called a target.

The target's on the front side though (metaphorically speaking). When the round comes from the back - and it's intentional - that's back to being an assassination.

What if it comes from the side?


What if it's the dreaded candiru?
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 minute ago  

coffeetime: I don't think it's an assassination when he is an active combatant in a war zone.  Pretty sure that's called a target.


special military operation zone, you surely meant?
 
falkone32
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Prigozhin is getting a little big for himself. He's got a private army with growing experience, is taking credit for larger military successes while poo-pooing the military, and is making propaganda appearances to show the image of a front-line leader.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
... on to a pile of exploding bullets.

Just finishing the headline, don't mind me.
 
dyhchong
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Putin can't be far away from rocking out this sign on an aircraft carrier:
assets.rbl.msView Full Size
 
wedelw
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MrHormel: Or drinking this [Fark user image 425x512]


Thanks for that.
I don't know if I'm impressed or depressed.
Sorta want.
Sorta repulsed.
 
