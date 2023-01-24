 Skip to content
(wtnh.com)   Thieves these days will steal anything easily fenced - Fendi, Gucci, Hairless Cats. No word on what it's worth in Philadelphia   (wtnh.com) divider line
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In Philadelphia it's worth fifty bucks.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fencing a cat?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Those rat Sphynx!
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who buys a used cat?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
lol, when Rachel gets a hairless cat in friends...

Joey: What the hell is that?
Rachel: It's a cat.
Joey: That is not a cat.
Rachel: Yes, it is!
Ross: Why is it inside out?
 
