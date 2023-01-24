 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   A Tractor-trailer passenger who died 35 years ago has finally been identified. Kids, call your folks tonight and let them know you're OK   (6abc.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell them Large Marge sent you.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McClure was never reported missing to law enforcement, according to state police.

Hmmmmmm...
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
State police said McClure's brother submitted a DNA sample for comparison and it confirmed she was the victim of the 1987 crash.

Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Tell them Large Marge sent you.


It was the worst accident I ever seen.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mentat: cretinbob: Tell them Large Marge sent you.

It was the worst accident I ever seen.


When they pulled the tractor-trailer passenger's body from the twisted, burning wreck...
 
ippolit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
RIP
Isitoveryet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
McClure's brother submitted a DNA sample

brother: welp, here you go (hands over sample), there's plenty more where that came from.

scientist:  get out.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There have been a lot of John/Jane Does identified via DNA over the last year or so.  Some of the more famous have been Somerton Man (likely Carl "Charles" Webb, but not certain), The Boy In the Box (Joseph Augustus Zarelli), Opelika Jane Doe (Amore Wiggins) and The Lady of the Dunes (Ruth Marie Terry).
 
noneyourbase
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So many unanswered questions. Maybe she ran away from home and decided to hitchhike with this guy after meeting him at a truck stop. I guess a darker possibility is that she was kidnapped and being held against her will.  And the accident killed them both.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sister of Troy, who you may remember
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: McClure was never reported missing to law enforcement, according to state police.

Hmmmmmm...


Sounds like maybe she was hooking and the family had given up on her. There aren't many scenarios where you get a Jane Doe in the passenger seat of a semi that don't involve something shady going on.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: McClure was never reported missing to law enforcement, according to state police.

Hmmmmmm...


She would have been in her early twenties.  It is possible she had a relationship with the trucker, but if they were not married, and he was not supposed to have a passenger, and if she was estranged from her family it would go unnoticed.

Then again, it is also likely she was a young woman who had been disowned by idiot parents, for not living up to their strict morals, and had been forced to survive by riding around with strange men and doing certain favors for them for money.  Which is what happens to your daughter when you kick her out because you are upset about how she dresses, she more often than not turns out the thing that you thought your tough love parenting was gonna prevent.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mentat: cretinbob: Tell them Large Marge sent you.

It was the worst accident I ever seen.


It made a sound, like a garbage truck dropped off the Empire State building.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

noneyourbase: So many unanswered questions. Maybe she ran away from home and decided to hitchhike with this guy after meeting him at a truck stop. I guess a darker possibility is that she was kidnapped and being held against her will.  And the accident killed them both.


 with nothing reported her parents had already lost her long before and didn't think they'd ever see her again.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Noteworthy that enough people have used these 'genealogy' services that the police are almost guaranteed to be able to trace any DNA sample.  Quite disturbing, but almost unremarked.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: There have been a lot of John/Jane Does identified via DNA over the last year or so.  Some of the more famous have been Somerton Man (likely Carl "Charles" Webb, but not certain), The Boy In the Box (Joseph Augustus Zarelli), Opelika Jane Doe (Amore Wiggins) and The Lady of the Dunes (Ruth Marie Terry).


Farking science, taking all the mystery out of life.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: likely she was a young woman who had been disowned by idiot parents, for not living up to their strict morals


Could be some religious BS she didn't want to join at home and her family easily cut her out of their life.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
> "We hope that this revelation provides long overdue comfort to Ms. McClure's family."

surely, right?

> Police contacted her family. They told investigators they last communicated with McClure in the late 1980s. McClure was never reported missing to law enforcement, according to state police.

.... or maybe not.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
State police said authorities were able to immediately identify the truck driver as a California man,


that's it?  any criminal stuff?
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: There have been a lot of John/Jane Does identified via DNA over the last year or so.  Some of the more famous have been Somerton Man (likely Carl "Charles" Webb, but not certain), The Boy In the Box (Joseph Augustus Zarelli), Opelika Jane Doe (Amore Wiggins) and The Lady of the Dunes (Ruth Marie Terry).


There have, but this "forensic genetic genealogy" seems like it has a whole bucket of trouble potential behind it.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: winedrinkingman: likely she was a young woman who had been disowned by idiot parents, for not living up to their strict morals

Could be some religious BS she didn't want to join at home and her family easily cut her out of their life.


Or because of her own choices, despite the parents best efforts.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That answers one question, and creates a bunch more sad questions.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mrmopar5287: winedrinkingman: likely she was a young woman who had been disowned by idiot parents, for not living up to their strict morals

Could be some religious BS she didn't want to join at home and her family easily cut her out of their life.


That is the most common scenario with run away girls, that and when they run away from abuse, and the parents don't report, because they don't want the abuse being exposed by a police investigation.  Often these go together, because religion, and the shame that it teaches, are powerful tools for abusers to control their victims and keep them from reporting.  

Having talked to abusers, I don't think most of them even think of it as manipulation.  They think it is them turning to the Lord to make them better parents, God totally understands when they occasionally mess up and do something terrible, but that is really the daughter's fault, in their minds, because she was the one who was tempting them, or some other nonsense variation.
 
