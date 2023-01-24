 Skip to content
(Mediaite)   Anti-vax conspiracy theorists believe that Damar died liberating Cardassia from the Dominion, and that the NFL has replaced him with a Changeling   (mediaite.com) divider line
    NFL star Damar Hamlin, Conspiracy theorists, Conspiracy theories, social media  
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stumbled across this on twitter yesterday and it was absolutely infuriating.  The number of complete morons who know nothing about basic science are posing as experts in CPR, defibrilation, cardiac care, comas, vaccines, and body doubles.  Anyone who says twitter should be an open forum hasn't seen just how absolutely ignorant and misleading anti-vax cretins can be.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am beginning to suspect that anti-vaxxers have absolutely no shame, selfawareness or sense of absurdity.

Well, that explains Trumpers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mind you, this is the Paul is Dead generation we're talking about.

Last time I googled, Paul had not pulled a Mandela. Isn't a Mandela one of those complex rug-patterns they make with sand?
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid people believe stupid things.

At keast they're easier to identify now.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the sands of the hourglass, so are the days of our lies.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kornchex: Stupid people believe stupid things.

At keast they're easier to identify now.


Keast? I like the sound of that.

Google and you will find it is a real thing, well, actually a real name.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sun-keast. That is all I have to add.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we used to lock these people in nitwit farms upstate?

Why don't we do that anymore?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does horse paste cause brain damage?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anytime would be the right time to just stop giving conspiracy theorists and their theories, any attention.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are no words in Elvish, Entish or the tongues of men for how farked up that line of "logic" is.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what do you even say to someone that believes this?

"you're a farking moron, moran." seem like a good starting place.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Didn't we used to lock these people in nitwit farms upstate?

Why don't we do that anymore?


Yeah, but Reagan closed most of them during the 80s, so here we are.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Anytime would be the right time to just stop giving conspiracy theorists and their theories, any attention.


this is why i strongly disagree with people than pine for the innocent days of art bell.

fark that. that led to this.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Anytime would be the right time to just stop giving conspiracy theorists and their theories, any attention.


I would argue the opposite, that we should expose just how stupid conspiracy theories and theorists are.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Mind you, this is the Paul is Dead generation we're talking about.

Last time I googled, Paul had not pulled a Mandela. Isn't a Mandela one of those complex rug-patterns they make with sand?


you've got to check the catalogue

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I am beginning to suspect that anti-vaxxers have absolutely no shame, selfawareness or sense of absurdity.

Well, that explains Trumpers.


Have you ruled out the possibility that they're just trolling?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"The hot new antivax conspiracy theory" - gotta keep driving engagement, getting those clicks!
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe he should talk to Worf again.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He went to Buffalo, that's just like being dead.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And the payoff for hiding the death and going to the trouble to find and equip a body double is ????
 
drunkest
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wow that site really doesnt like me using adblocker and cookie disabler stuff.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't know...there might be something to it.

I'm fully vaxxed and double boosted, and I died and was replaced.

So don't tell me it doesn't happen.
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
These people have always been out there, social media just lets them find each other now.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There are two things at play here. Yes, it is a conspiracy theory about the vaccines being so harmful that NFL players are having cardiac events, but it's also a purposeful defense of the NFL and football violence. We all saw the hit, Hamlin took it right in his chest, and yet that simply cannot be the cause of his incident. People want to believe that the NFL is safe, that all these rules meant to protect the players actually work, and that we can watch and not feel complicit.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd be willing to advocate for a 72 month psychiatric hold for anyone passing along/promoting such absolute crap.  Month not hour.

The people gleefully doing this kind of trolling might change their tune if they find themselves staring at a six year ride at the funny farm.  And if they truly believe such things...well, they probably belong there for that length of time anyway
 
LindenFark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have seen circular-fabricated-confirmation-bias across spectrums, political and otherwise, but it is more common by an order of magnitude among Qservatives.

Based on nothing they decide a causal relationship exists (that person parking poorly is a Biden supporter) and then immediately file it away as proof of the causality (Biden supporters can't park).

In this case they immediately concluded that Damar went into cardiac arrest because of a vaccination, and cite this event as a reason to believe that vaccinations lead to cardiac arrest.

It's so prevalent among Qservatives because it is a cornerstone of their ideology, that they (and they alone) are allowed to decide what reality is.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: question_dj: Anytime would be the right time to just stop giving conspiracy theorists and their theories, any attention.

I would argue the opposite, that we should expose just how stupid conspiracy theories and theorists are.


Uh, then you're giving them /exactly/ what they want. Which is attention.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: And the payoff for hiding the death and going to the trouble to find and equip a body double is ????


...irrelevant to them.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Stupid People Believe Stupid shiat and Spread Stupid to the Other Stupid People

/stay tuned for more details on the stupid
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Damar is alive, it's the Bills who died.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: And the payoff for hiding the death and going to the trouble to find and equip a body double is ????


You just don't see the bigger picture, mannnnn...
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Best in this World: There are two things at play here. Yes, it is a conspiracy theory about the vaccines being so harmful that NFL players are having cardiac events, but it's also a purposeful defense of the NFL and football violence. We all saw the hit, Hamlin took it right in his chest, and yet that simply cannot be the cause of his incident. People want to believe that the NFL is safe, that all these rules meant to protect the players actually work, and that we can watch and not feel complicit.


That is a stretch.   What likely happened never, an event called commotio cordis, is very rare and more common in baseball or hockey.

What further steps do you recommend to prevent freak accidents like this from happening?
 
genner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kornchex: Stupid people believe stupid things.

At keast they're easier to identify now.


I know right. Someone hand Damar a D'k tahg and prove his innocence.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: Best in this World: There are two things at play here. Yes, it is a conspiracy theory about the vaccines being so harmful that NFL players are having cardiac events, but it's also a purposeful defense of the NFL and football violence. We all saw the hit, Hamlin took it right in his chest, and yet that simply cannot be the cause of his incident. People want to believe that the NFL is safe, that all these rules meant to protect the players actually work, and that we can watch and not feel complicit.

That is a stretch.   What likely happened never, an event called commotio cordis, is very rare and more common in baseball or hockey.

What further steps do you recommend to prevent freak accidents like this from happening?


I'm not saying that anything has to be changed, or even should be. It is what it is, a game of violent collisions. What I'm saying is we're not comfortable admitting that this is a possibility and blaming the vaccine is one way to avoid blaming ourselves for cheering on a "too-violent" game.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Uncle Pooky: These people have always been out there, social media just lets them find each other now.


Yeah ... but "social media" appears to be a force multiplier in this case. Whereas the radio show that Art Bell did seemed to attract mainly the same relatively small group of weirdos and just people who kinda liked to listen to the weirdness (like me; not every day, but when I worked nights and was driving home at 1 AM or whatever, sometimes I listened).

I wasn't a huge admirer of Art Bell, but sometimes I listened. He did have a great radio voice. Unlike most of the people screeching on the radio.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: I stumbled across this on twitter yesterday


That was your first mistake
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

"The only comment I have is I am so thankful I happened to be at the hospital at that time to save the life of Mr.  Hamlin."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Damar is alive, it's the Bills who died.


Ouch!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Many conspiracy believers have almost nothing else to enjoy in their lives. It's like smug religious people, they need to feel a part of something. It's sad and dangerous.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Interview them. Ask for proof and facts.
(Identify them. Laugh at them.)
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: I stumbled across this on twitter yesterday and it was absolutely infuriating.  The number of complete morons who know nothing about basic science are posing as experts in CPR, defibrilation, cardiac care, comas, vaccines, and body doubles.  Anyone who says twitter should be an open forum hasn't seen just how absolutely ignorant and misleading anti-vax cretins can be.


Can't remember where I saw it but the the term "rage whining" sums up twitter nicely
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you play the bills v cincy game backwards you can hear


The final score and save yourself three hours.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Best in this World: PaceyWhitter: Best in this World: There are two things at play here. Yes, it is a conspiracy theory about the vaccines being so harmful that NFL players are having cardiac events, but it's also a purposeful defense of the NFL and football violence. We all saw the hit, Hamlin took it right in his chest, and yet that simply cannot be the cause of his incident. People want to believe that the NFL is safe, that all these rules meant to protect the players actually work, and that we can watch and not feel complicit.

That is a stretch.   What likely happened never, an event called commotio cordis, is very rare and more common in baseball or hockey.

What further steps do you recommend to prevent freak accidents like this from happening?

I'm not saying that anything has to be changed, or even should be. It is what it is, a game of violent collisions. What I'm saying is we're not comfortable admitting that this is a possibility and blaming the vaccine is one way to avoid blaming ourselves for cheering on a "too-violent" game.


I highly doubt people are pushing this "theory" to protect the NFL.  They're doing it because they wrongly believe that vaccines are harmful and are desperate for any evidence to support those beliefs.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ now  

question_dj: Anytime would be the right time to just stop giving conspiracy theorists and their theories, any attention.


That's cool, then they'll just wildly spread their claims further with no pushback. Neat idea!
 
