 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRIC Richmond)   Nuke plant to replace emergency sirens with mobile alerts. So if you don't have a mobile phone, but screaming people with melting flesh are fleeing past you, just ask them if anything's wrong   (wric.com) divider line
23
    More: Asinine, Lake Anna, Virginia, United Kingdom, North Anna Power Station, Federal Emergency Management Agency, event of an emergency, State of emergency, Louisa County, Virginia  
•       •       •

200 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2023 at 5:35 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you can hear the siren, it's too late anyhow.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Important message from your local nuclear power plant

It's too late to update your wills.

Thank you.

Local Nuclear Power Plant Press Office"
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
atomicarchive.comView Full Size


LOL BYE!!!

Followed by

Looney Tunes Ending 2
Youtube R9M4htrogqA
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty how it is across country for all "Sirens"
It's not the nuke plants doing this....they'll still have Klaxons on property.

But just like Tornado, "Weather Events".... the entire country is moving away from Klaxon's on poles.

About 9 years ago they put a Klaxon on a pole for emergency alerts eminent domain area by our property, it's like 20 feet past the 'road way' shoulder.
Then about 3 years ago...they stopped all EM alerts with sirens. All Text, Or Weather Alert Radios. (they'd supply with a Weather Alert Radio for free)
Since then, They haven't tested, turned it out, removed it...it's an eye sore.
I thought about chopping the pole and harvesting the solar panels and batteries....but that would probably be a Very Bad Idea.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

coffeetime: If you can hear the siren, it's too late anyhow.


[Fark user image 397x407]


i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
Vern
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, I think they should probably do both. Some people may have alerts turned off on their phone, or their phone is off. Or they just don't have a mobile phone. An alert would be nice to let people know it's just a test, because you can actually tell people if it's a real emergency or a test, but sirens should still be in place.

Or they should just always test them at the exact same time every time they do it. Where I live, there are tornado sirens, and they test them every week, at noon on Saturday. So when it goes off, you know that it's a test, and you get used to it. Although a few years ago I was talking to a woman at work who had moved to the area from a non-tornado prone area, and she said it freaked her out the first time she heard it.

And that's good, a tornado siren should freak you out, especially if it goes off outside of the designated time.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

optikeye: That's pretty how it is across country for all "Sirens"
It's not the nuke plants doing this....they'll still have Klaxons on property.

But just like Tornado, "Weather Events".... the entire country is moving away from Klaxon's on poles.

About 9 years ago they put a Klaxon on a pole for emergency alerts eminent domain area by our property, it's like 20 feet past the 'road way' shoulder.
Then about 3 years ago...they stopped all EM alerts with sirens. All Text, Or Weather Alert Radios. (they'd supply with a Weather Alert Radio for free)
Since then, They haven't tested, turned it out, removed it...it's an eye sore.
I thought about chopping the pole and harvesting the solar panels and batteries....but that would probably be a Very Bad Idea.


Hence... Space Forceeeee!

media.tenor.comView Full Size


Screw all you nerds with your pocket computers talking to your grandparents on the spacebookgrams.
 
JessieL
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There are probably more deaf people than there are people without mobile phones.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well its a good thing that electronic devices never malfunction when exposed to ionizing radiation sources.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Vern: Well, I think they should probably do both. Some people may have alerts turned off on their phone, or their phone is off. Or they just don't have a mobile phone. An alert would be nice to let people know it's just a test, because you can actually tell people if it's a real emergency or a test, but sirens should still be in place.

Or they should just always test them at the exact same time every time they do it. Where I live, there are tornado sirens, and they test them every week, at noon on Saturday. So when it goes off, you know that it's a test, and you get used to it. Although a few years ago I was talking to a woman at work who had moved to the area from a non-tornado prone area, and she said it freaked her out the first time she heard it.

And that's good, a tornado siren should freak you out, especially if it goes off outside of the designated time.


cdn.shoplightspeed.comView Full Size

They named a beer after it here.

Honestly, I get more concerned when they don't test.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How do we differentiate it from the twice daily mass shooting alerts?
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
*people in a panic, skin melting and steaming, as they're running past you*

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!

"Excuse me...is there a problem?"

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!

"Is it bad?"

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!

*points to growing mushroom cloud in the distance*

"Is that what's wrong?"

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!

"Huh...must be something wrong at the nuclear plant, then. Okay, thanks!"

*ded*
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So forgetting to charge your phone is now a capital offense?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I'm Mr. Meeseeks!
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Silly subby, it's not melting flesh to be concerned about, it's about excreting your intestines as they slough off internally.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This was sent in error a year or two ago, not quite the Hawaii missile attack error but still caused some butt clenching.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Considering that America's most "dangerous" nuclear accident released little enough radiation to be statistical noise to background, I suspect this is more than sufficient warning. Maybe just code it with banana equivalent doses so the screaming fear mongers are stuck saying "we're all effectively eating a dozen extra bananas this year" and therefore look as ridiculous as they actually are.
 
I'm Mr. Meeseeks!
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: How do we differentiate it from the twice daily mass shooting alerts?


Instead of vibrating your battery melts through the phone and burns you
 
BlakCat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I'm Mr. Meeseeks!: thealgorerhythm: How do we differentiate it from the twice daily mass shooting alerts?

Instead of vibrating your battery melts through the phone and burns you


If that doesn't get your attention, nothing will.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And if that fails...

BLACKWATCH PLAID.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boojum2k: Considering that America's most "dangerous" nuclear accident released little enough radiation to be statistical noise to background, I suspect this is more than sufficient warning. Maybe just code it with banana equivalent doses so the screaming fear mongers are stuck saying "we're all effectively eating a dozen extra bananas this year" and therefore look as ridiculous as they actually are.


SL-1 killed 3 people.  One of them was even pinned to the ceiling with a control rod.  According to one of my Nuke E professors there was some speculation that it was a murder suicide as there was some evidence of infidelity and the guy that got pinned to the ceiling pulled the control rod out way further than he was supposed to.

It's the only time an American reactor, that wasn't a bomb, has gone prompt critical.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.