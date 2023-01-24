 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Police bust drug dealer, seize "record amount" of pot; 25-year veteran of the force can't recall ever confiscating so much at once. So, how much was it?   (cachevalleydaily.com) divider line
59
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four to five hundred billion dollars worth, so about 25 pounds.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel so much safer.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Head In The Clouds
Youtube XV0mgwp3k_M
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are they padding out his seizure picture with booze?  Cops are farking ridiculous.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a Tuesday night.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: Why are they padding out his seizure picture with booze?  Cops are farking ridiculous.


You really can't figure that out on your own?  or do you just look at the pretty pictures and leave them words an' stuff to them losers in schools?
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Cop math really needs its own tag at this point.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A great weekend in Vegas that is not.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: Why are they padding out his seizure picture with booze?  Cops are farking ridiculous.


The empty Fireball bottle is what really makes the photo.
Either that, or the terrible stickerbomb at the front and center.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOOK AT ALL THE MIDS! WHAT A HAUL FELLLAS!

Good lord that's some garbage in those bags.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MDI_BugMan: drewogatory: Why are they padding out his seizure picture with booze?  Cops are farking ridiculous.

The empty Fireball bottle is what really makes the photo.
Either that, or the terrible stickerbomb at the front and center.


Good thing it's the internet era or they undoubtedly would have included his porn stash as well.
 
smokewon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the unsettling proportion of sex crimes in Cache Valley, I'm sure any size of drug seizure is welcome and front page news.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fart And Smunny: Cop math really needs its own tag at this point.


$750 for a QP isn't crazy
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks like 25 ounces not 25 lbs
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 828x769]


That would make a good Photoshop contest.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a "record drug bust"?
Tell me your town is super boring without saying it's super boring.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 828x769]


Okay someone with better photoshop skills than me needs to photoshop that one woman cop that ran a train on five of her coworkers onto that table.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: That looks like 25 ounces not 25 lbs


They actually seized 25 pounds. Turned in 25 ounces. Blame it on a clerical error.
 
squidloe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Why are they padding out his seizure picture with booze?  Cops are farking ridiculous.


To show you just how bad of a kid this is. A monster was taken off of the streets today.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MDI_BugMan: drewogatory: Why are they padding out his seizure picture with booze?  Cops are farking ridiculous.

The empty Fireball bottle is what really makes the photo.
Either that, or the terrible stickerbomb at the front and center.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Local law enforcement seized a record amount of marijuana Monday from the bedroom of a 16-year-old Logan boy.

Don't tell me today's kids aren't motivated go-getters.  That's some entrepreneurial spirit!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
$3k a pound? Those are like 1990 prices when Bush 1.0 turned the war on drugs into the war on pot so his three-letter agency buddies could make more money supplying coke to the crack dealers.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Atomic Redneck: steklo: [Fark user image image 828x769]

That would make a good Photoshop contest.


It was a running gag in 2018.

This was the original:
s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
Calehedron
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kindms: Fart And Smunny: Cop math really needs its own tag at this point.

$750 for a QP isn't crazy


Most of the dispensaries around PHX area sell OZ bags of mid nugs for under $100. Some of the upper end does get to that price point, though.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

farknozzle: That's a "record drug bust"?
Tell me your town is super boring without saying it's super boring.


Fark user imageView Full Size


What super boring looks like.
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Where the hell is Logan? I don't see any mention of the state.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Why are they padding out his seizure picture with booze?  Cops are farking ridiculous.


Because the kid was 16 which makes his possession of booze illegal too?
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

patcarew: Where the hell is Logan? I don't see any mention of the state.


Utah.  Doesn't get any more uptight than that.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Atomic Redneck: steklo: [Fark user image image 828x769]

That would make a good Photoshop contest.

It was a running gag in 2018.

This was the original:
[s.hdnux.com image 850x566]


I thought it looked familiar, but I couldn't place it.
 
stinkyboss
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: That looks like 25 ounces not 25 lbs



at first glance, i was thinking it looked like about 3 times the amount i usually have on hand. then i read tfa. no way that's 25 lbs. maybe 3 or 4.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's not news. It's an embarrassment.
 
kindms
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Calehedron: kindms: Fart And Smunny: Cop math really needs its own tag at this point.

$750 for a QP isn't crazy

Most of the dispensaries around PHX area sell OZ bags of mid nugs for under $100. Some of the upper end does get to that price point, though.


last time i was in a dispensary here on the east coast ounces were still atleast 200+ with all the taxes etc, I havent been in one in a while so that may have changed.
 
NeverSaneEver
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I tried to read TFA. I didn't make it past the author's name.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kindms: Fart And Smunny: Cop math really needs its own tag at this point.

$750 for a QP isn't crazy


Not if it's high quality stuff, no.  But this looks very much like mids, at best.  They're still exaggerating but not as much as usual.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Atomic Redneck: steklo: [Fark user image image 828x769]

That would make a good Photoshop contest.

It was a running gag in 2018.

This was the original:
[s.hdnux.com image 850x566]


The only thing I'm impressed with in that picture is the guns. Normally they'd be returned to their owners.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Why are they padding out his seizure picture with booze?  Cops are farking ridiculous.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess 25 pounds could be a record for Logan, UT.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Why are they padding out his seizure picture with booze?  Cops are farking ridiculous.


Dope on the Table Gentlemen!!!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

drewogatory: MDI_BugMan: drewogatory: Why are they padding out his seizure picture with booze?  Cops are farking ridiculous.

The empty Fireball bottle is what really makes the photo.
Either that, or the terrible stickerbomb at the front and center.

Good thing it's the internet era or they undoubtedly would have included his porn stash as well.


Yeah, can't have porn on the internet...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Why are they padding out his seizure picture with booze?  Cops are farking ridiculous.


Is that an Anime sword and a packet of soy sauce in the front?
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jesus christ. You could fit the entire stash in the average carry on. Now that's a lot of schwag for a 16 year old to be sure. It's also realllllly low for a record amount of anything that's not like farking uranium or something.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: steklo: [Fark user image image 828x769]

Okay someone with better photoshop skills than me needs to photoshop that one woman cop that ran a train on five of her coworkers onto that table.


That's not how a train works
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There's not a lot in Logan.  That was probably enough to get the whole town high for a week.  Haha Mormons with bloodshot eyes
 
dk47
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MDI_BugMan: drewogatory: Why are they padding out his seizure picture with booze?  Cops are farking ridiculous.

The empty Fireball bottle is what really makes the photo.


Demonstrates their low moral character.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's a tiny town in Utah on the Idaho border. I don't think they've ever seen drugs before.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: That looks like 25 ounces not 25 lbs


You're not as confused as he is

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Why are they padding out his seizure picture with booze?  Cops are farking ridiculous.


Thank you! I saw that and was like, uhm, why is there a bottle of Fireball there? When did liquor become illegal? WTAF?
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Atomic Redneck: steklo: [Fark user image image 828x769]

That would make a good Photoshop contest.


IIRC it has been.
 
