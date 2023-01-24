 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   ♫If you go barefoot in the tall grass today/ You're sure of a big surprise♫   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A small copperhead somhow came out of the hiding today. It was in the bags of mulch staying warm, but for whatever reason was out and coiled by the garage door. I picked it up and tossed it way WAY out in the yard it is too cold for it to move back and some hawk might spot it and grab a quick bite. I have copperheads and rattlers all over. What with the rocks. I'm always moving rocks.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
TFA: 'Not too bad though, I got a free helicopter sight-seeing tour of Fraser Island,' Ben said.

Now I want to bite him
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Aussies say the life-threatening bite could have been avoided if he followed one simple rule

1) Don't go to Australia.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: A small copperhead somhow came out of the hiding today. It was in the bags of mulch staying warm, but for whatever reason was out and coiled by the garage door. I picked it up and tossed it way WAY out in the yard it is too cold for it to move back and some hawk might spot it and grab a quick bite. I have copperheads and rattlers all over. What with the rocks. I'm always moving rocks.


You dont own a flat blade shovel?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bill Withers - Grandma's Hands (Official Audio)
Youtube TdrChyGb574
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Never leave the toilet seat up?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
British trying to steal the American dumbass tourist schtick.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Going through the bush anywhere out in the wild is a dumbass move, Darwin fail
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'll be honest, snakes scare the piss outta me.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Darwin swings...and misses.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is Dingoes and Crabs, some sort of Aussie slang like Netflix and Chill?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He who made kittens, put snakes in the grass...
 
indy_kid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: A small copperhead somhow came out of the hiding today. It was in the bags of mulch staying warm, but for whatever reason was out and coiled by the garage door. I picked it up and tossed it way WAY out in the yard it is too cold for it to move back and some hawk might spot it and grab a quick bite. I have copperheads and rattlers all over. What with the rocks. I'm always moving rocks.


Friend of mine was trying to get a copperhead out of the rocks around his firepit. Got struck by one fang on his thumb.

Had a rather severe reaction, and needed a wrist-to-elbow fasciotomy to relieve pressure from the swelling. He made sure to share pictures of the open wound. Healed with just a faint scar.

He doesn't poke around rocks anymore.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


If he had talked to Oak first then he could have battled and captured that Ekans.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Aussies say the life-threatening bite could have been avoided if he followed one simple rule

1) Don't go to Australia.


... you might accidentally get killed.

with fear your pants will be filled
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

indy_kid: vudukungfu: A small copperhead somhow came out of the hiding today. It was in the bags of mulch staying warm, but for whatever reason was out and coiled by the garage door. I picked it up and tossed it way WAY out in the yard it is too cold for it to move back and some hawk might spot it and grab a quick bite. I have copperheads and rattlers all over. What with the rocks. I'm always moving rocks.

Friend of mine was trying to get a copperhead out of the rocks around his firepit. Got struck by one fang on his thumb.

Had a rather severe reaction, and needed a wrist-to-elbow fasciotomy to relieve pressure from the swelling. He made sure to share pictures of the open wound. Healed with just a faint scar.

He doesn't poke around rocks anymore.


Always use tools to attempt to move hazardous snakes

/a .410 will move 'em pretty good - quite possibly to multiple locations
 
genner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hope he gets a nice big bill for the helicopter ride!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

indy_kid: vudukungfu: A small copperhead somhow came out of the hiding today. It was in the bags of mulch staying warm, but for whatever reason was out and coiled by the garage door. I picked it up and tossed it way WAY out in the yard it is too cold for it to move back and some hawk might spot it and grab a quick bite. I have copperheads and rattlers all over. What with the rocks. I'm always moving rocks.

Friend of mine was trying to get a copperhead out of the rocks around his firepit. Got struck by one fang on his thumb.

Had a rather severe reaction, and needed a wrist-to-elbow fasciotomy to relieve pressure from the swelling. He made sure to share pictures of the open wound. Healed with just a faint scar.

He doesn't poke around rocks anymore.


You better stay away from Copperhead Rock

DUH DUH DUH DUH DUH!
 
RedVentrue
‘’ less than a minute ago  

vudukungfu: A small copperhead somhow came out of the hiding today. It was in the bags of mulch staying warm, but for whatever reason was out and coiled by the garage door. I picked it up and tossed it way WAY out in the yard it is too cold for it to move back and some hawk might spot it and grab a quick bite. I have copperheads and rattlers all over. What with the rocks. I'm always moving rocks.


When I was a kid it was my dad's job to de-head all such snakes on sight.
 
