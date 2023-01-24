 Skip to content
(Arch Daily)   Unpainted OSB walls becoming a hot interior design trend, for the discerning homeowner who wants a meth shack aesthetic at a $400k price tag   (archdaily.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For those who think beige is an acceptable colour choice.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This would be my entire objective if I was a contractor -- to talk homeowners into horrible, horrible decisions by convincing them said decisions actually represent the bleeding edge of aesthetic design. Sure, unfinished and unpainted OSB walls are a good start, but that's just child's play. I'm talking a bathroom full of perfectly laid tile, but no grout, because exposing the gaps between the tiles is acknowledging the fact that all homes have gaps, just as we all have gaps inside ourselves -- gaps in memory, gaps in knowledge, gaps in experience. Face plates over switches and sockets? Why would you do that, when it denies you the daily recognition of the underlying wires that make technology such as electricity possible? Why would one choose to live in such deliberate daily ignorance? In fact, why even hide wires at all? They should be celebrated, used as decoration, draped ceremoniously from the ceiling as they move from plug to switch to plug. Obviously, pipes should be treated the same way. Relegating pipes to the darkness, to the hidden spaces behind walls, is like building a wall around the poor and working class of the community so that you can pretend that they do not exist there, that they serve no recognizable purpose. What an awful approach to life.

Why pay thousands of dollars to install a so-called "rainshower" in your bathroom when, for barely any cost at all, you can just cut a hole in your roof and allow actual rain to actually fall in your actual shower? Why pay thousands of dollars for a "cooktop" when you could build a beautiful brick firepit as your kitchen's centerpiece and cook everything there? Why pay for air conditioning when you can simply not install any windows and let the fresh air blow free through your home? Instead of wall-to-wall carpet, why not lay strategic paths of towels on the bare subfloor throughout the house, both to guide you and your guests from point to point but also to give you the opportunity to change on a daily basis how traffic flows through your home? Ladders instead of stairs. Straw bales instead of beds. The possibilities are endless. Let Pocket Ninja Construction bring your aesthetic dreams to life.

And that's still just getting started.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hobo Chic firetraps are back in style?
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ew, without paint to seal it I imagine OSB will fill the interior of the home with formaldehyde vapours.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, you and your fake-ass Plywood Palace, just fark off - the real one's in Moquah, WI.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TBH it looks worse when they are painted
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaha, oh wow. I bet some smart, but asshole, contractors are ripping off rich people by essentially charging them more to just leave it unfinished.

I don't know if I should hate them for perpetuating scammy nonsense or buy them a beer for soaking some rich morons for another 3% on the final invoice. Because no working class schmoe is gonna fall for that bullshiattery right there.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woodchip for the 21st century

/When I was renting in the 1970s woodchip was all the rage with landlord.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: Ew, without paint to seal it I imagine OSB will fill the interior of the home with formaldehyde vapours.


And doesn't most OSB have spray paint markings all over it?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here I thought my mom's decision to do the inside walls of the house she had built with T1-11 was the epitome of tacky.

Silly me.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good luck patching holes in your suspiciously weak walls.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who thinks decorating a $400K house to look like the back room of a 7-11 will impress potential buyers?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Hahaha, oh wow. I bet some smart, but asshole, contractors are ripping off rich people by essentially charging them more to just leave it unfinished.

I don't know if I should hate them for perpetuating scammy nonsense or buy them a beer for soaking some rich morons for another 3% on the final invoice. Because no working class schmoe is gonna fall for that bullshiattery right there.


I've actually seen those walls carefully finished with something - you know to make them shiny and bring out the err... grain?  No - I don't get it either - but there was easily as much work that went into that wall as a paint job would have taken

/the people that had the house hadn't made that decision
//those walls were one of the first things to go in the remodel
///but someone paid for walls like that, very carefully finished and highlighted walls
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: This would be my entire objective if I was a contractor -- to talk homeowners into horrible, horrible decisions by convincing them said decisions actually represent the bleeding edge of aesthetic design. Sure, unfinished and unpainted OSB walls are a good start, but that's just child's play. I'm talking a bathroom full of perfectly laid tile, but no grout, because exposing the gaps between the tiles is acknowledging the fact that all homes have gaps, just as we all have gaps inside ourselves -- gaps in memory, gaps in knowledge, gaps in experience. Face plates over switches and sockets? Why would you do that, when it denies you the daily recognition of the underlying wires that make technology such as electricity possible? Why would one choose to live in such deliberate daily ignorance? In fact, why even hide wires at all? They should be celebrated, used as decoration, draped ceremoniously from the ceiling as they move from plug to switch to plug. Obviously, pipes should be treated the same way. Relegating pipes to the darkness, to the hidden spaces behind walls, is like building a wall around the poor and working class of the community so that you can pretend that they do not exist there, that they serve no recognizable purpose. What an awful approach to life.

Why pay thousands of dollars to install a so-called "rainshower" in your bathroom when, for barely any cost at all, you can just cut a hole in your roof and allow actual rain to actually fall in your actual shower? Why pay thousands of dollars for a "cooktop" when you could build a beautiful brick firepit as your kitchen's centerpiece and cook everything there? Why pay for air conditioning when you can simply not install any windows and let the fresh air blow free through your home? Instead of wall-to-wall carpet, why not lay strategic paths of towels on the bare subfloor throughout the house, both to guide you and your guests from point to point but also to give you the opportunity to change on a daily basis how traffic flows through your home? Ladders instead of stairs. Straw bales instead of beds. The possibilities are endless. Let Pocket Ninja Construction bring your aesthetic dreams to life.

And that's still just getting started.


"Live edge" branches butted on large rocks as a foundation. Greased paper instead of glass in the windows. A hole in the floor for every sort of waste. So many options.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the price of OSB these days, it may actually be a 400k price tag
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Will, it looks a lot nicer than the usual place I wake up in a tub full of ice and a missing kidney in.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And we're done!
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
400k, lol, maybe 4 million. As someone who has done a modern interior using plywood with no trim anywhere, I can attest that to do it right will cost somewhere between 5x to 10x cost of drywall and trim. Your framing better be square, then there is shims for everything because there is no such thing as straight framing. Then there is electrical. Boxes can't gap more than 1/8 of inch. Good luck getting your average electrician to use a laser level. Etc, etc, etc.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image image 425x742]
Will, it looks a lot nicer than the usual place I wake up in a tub full of ice and a missing kidney in.


"Well"
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: mongbiohazard: Hahaha, oh wow. I bet some smart, but asshole, contractors are ripping off rich people by essentially charging them more to just leave it unfinished.

I don't know if I should hate them for perpetuating scammy nonsense or buy them a beer for soaking some rich morons for another 3% on the final invoice. Because no working class schmoe is gonna fall for that bullshiattery right there.

I've actually seen those walls carefully finished with something - you know to make them shiny and bring out the err... grain?  No - I don't get it either - but there was easily as much work that went into that wall as a paint job would have taken

/the people that had the house hadn't made that decision
//those walls were one of the first things to go in the remodel
///but someone paid for walls like that, very carefully finished and highlighted walls


More, a lot more work to do it right. And spraying catalyzed lacquer ain't for the faint of heart either.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy hell that is ugly. Something you'd do for a temporary shack in the woods, not a home.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I installed a run of cabinets in a break room a few years back, the doors and finished ends were OSB with an 1\8" thick epoxy clearcoat. Looked interesting but probably would've been better off in a garage, not a multi-million dollar mobile gaming company break room.
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been remodeling my house for almost 5 years.  Drywall sucks a fat dog's ass.  I'm all over this OSB look because I won't have to finish any more drywall.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's great!

What's an OSB? Olympic-Sized Basketball court?
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've done enough construction that all I see is an unfinished wall that looks like shiat and splinters.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the inside of your whole house can look like where I keep my lawnmower and garden tools?
Nifty.  I should AirB&B my shed for a couple hundo a night.  I bet with my pool, people would pay it.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ghost Ship in Oakland nods. Craves  more souls.
 
Electric Monk has lost his horse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image 425x742]
Will, it looks a lot nicer than the usual place I wake up in a tub full of ice and a missing kidney in.


This is only an issue if it happens to you more than twice.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Perfect for fans of survival games or movies! Zombies not included.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Ew, without paint to seal it I imagine OSB will fill the interior of the home with formaldehyde vapours.


Ok ok ok *claps hands* hear me out -

Artisanal.

Formaldehyde.

It's new age, we'll even slap an "Organic" label on the stuff.

The nausea and occasional light  headedness could be passed off as toxins leaving the body (and introducing new ones) but that's just showbiz, babe.
 
p89tech
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: SumoJeb: Ew, without paint to seal it I imagine OSB will fill the interior of the home with formaldehyde vapours.

Ok ok ok *claps hands* hear me out -

Artisanal.

Formaldehyde.

It's new age, we'll even slap an "Organic" label on the stuff.

The nausea and occasional light  headedness could be passed off as toxins leaving the body (and introducing new ones) but that's just showbiz, babe.


I'd think they'd have to be poly sealed amd fireproofed somehow to get a CO.

We'll never know because it's not actually a trend.
 
Gough
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
TFA: "OSB has gained a solid reputation as an affordable, yet reliable product."
Not by anyone who has worked in the trades more that 10 years, it hasn't.

Starting about 2005, my contracting company focused mainly on fixing other builders' fark-ups.  OSB played a huge role in most of our projects...by failing miserably.  It was gut-wrenching to tell a young couple who had stretched to afford a 8-10-year old house that it's going to cost another 20-25% of the purchase price to fix the exterior problems in their  "dream home".  Pull off the moldy OSB siding and OSB sheathing...sometimes by the handful,  repair spots of rotten framing, and put it all back together with better quality materials.

There's a reason the dean of building science in North America, Dr. Joe Lstiburek calls OSB, "fallaparticle board".
 
El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
JFC those pictures all look terrible.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

p89tech: freakdiablo: SumoJeb: Ew, without paint to seal it I imagine OSB will fill the interior of the home with formaldehyde vapours.

Ok ok ok *claps hands* hear me out -

Artisanal.

Formaldehyde.

It's new age, we'll even slap an "Organic" label on the stuff.

The nausea and occasional light  headedness could be passed off as toxins leaving the body (and introducing new ones) but that's just showbiz, babe.

I'd think they'd have to be poly sealed amd fireproofed somehow to get a CO.

We'll never know because it's not actually a trend.


Oh, now that I like.

We'll make it edgy, call it hot hot HOT.  Not for followers, but for leaders.  You sir, are a genius.

We'll get that new rapper to sell it.  What's his name? Lil'... Lil' chance of making it past 26, I don't care, but the kids love him!
 
Gough
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: That's great!

What's an OSB? Olympic-Sized Basketball court?


Oriented-Strand Board.  Sheet goods with big moosey flakes of wood held together temporarily by glue.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gough: Sheet goods with big moosey flakes of wood held together temporarily by glue.


Big brother to Ikea's best friend, particle board (MDF/LDF)
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MDI_BugMan: So, the inside of your whole house can look like where I keep my lawnmower and garden tools?
Nifty.  I should AirB&B my shed for a couple hundo a night.  I bet with my pool, people would pay it.


Get the sales pitch right and you're made
 
Adam64
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image image 425x742]
Will, it looks a lot nicer than the usual place I wake up in a tub full of ice and a missing kidney in.


C'mon, now. That only happened twice.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

talkertopc: [Fark user image image 850x598]

And we're done!


That's a lovely garage.

Something about the most prominent architectural feature being a big slab of sheet metal just does it for me. Especially for houses that start at 300k.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It is about the only thing that looks better than the rusted steel look.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
On the upside, you can hang a heavy picture anywhere you want.
 
focusthis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yes, my home looks like the inside of my quad 15" subwoofer box in my Jeep!
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
To really own the libs, cover your OBS with asbestos paper, and a gas range
 
p89tech
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: p89tech: freakdiablo: SumoJeb: Ew, without paint to seal it I imagine OSB will fill the interior of the home with formaldehyde vapours.

Ok ok ok *claps hands* hear me out -

Artisanal.

Formaldehyde.

It's new age, we'll even slap an "Organic" label on the stuff.

The nausea and occasional light  headedness could be passed off as toxins leaving the body (and introducing new ones) but that's just showbiz, babe.

I'd think they'd have to be poly sealed amd fireproofed somehow to get a CO.

We'll never know because it's not actually a trend.

Oh, now that I like.

We'll make it edgy, call it hot hot HOT.  Not for followers, but for leaders.  You sir, are a genius.

We'll get that new rapper to sell it.  What's his name? Lil'... Lil' chance of making it past 26, I don't care, but the kids love him!


Big OSB gonna' hit the Tic-Toks and the SNAP Chats? Get the Gen Zs all werked up?

And the Insta ferda Gen X hipsters?

And the Facebooks for The Boomer Daddies?

Solid plan.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Ew, without paint to seal it I imagine OSB will fill the interior of the home with formaldehyde vapours.


Came to say this...Dear lord, with a few walls of that shat, you could pickle a farking camel with the smell alone.
I wouldn't even want that shat in my house construction AT ALL, much less unsealed in the living area..

The picture with the walls of OSB and bare posts, looks like they live in a
homeless camp  in a partially walled off parking garage..
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ugh..the construction equivalent of wearing your underwear outside of your clothes..
 
