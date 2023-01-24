 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Your dog wants steak... or else, motherfarker   (nbcnews.com) divider line
10
    More: Murica, Emergency medical services, English-language films, Sumner County, Kansas, back of the truck, medical personnel, Wichita, Kansas, block of East 80th Street, country road  
•       •       •

187 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2023 at 6:20 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Your dog wants steak... and will get it, even if it's long pork.
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Toto, I don't think this is Kanas anymore, shut up and give me steak. Blamo
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, 50 miles away, the shooter sighs in relief. "They blamed the dog, dude!! Can you believe that??"
 
jmr61
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There's a ZERO chance this story is an accurate depiction of the actual events surrounding this man's death.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
...in a truck...
...in a truck...
...back of the truck...
...who owned the truck...
...in the back of the car.

:-/
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cakersq
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why do all of these idiots keep the guns LOADED?!  Isn't that #1 on the safety list?  1: Don't load it, 2: even if it's not loaded assume it is anyway, 3: only point at things you want to die, 4: store in safe place (preferably locked)...
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Another responsible gun owner, I see.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Good job 47, now find an exit. Who's a good boy! Yes you are!" etc
 
ssaoi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If only the law would have allowed for a good dog with a gun.   <SMH>
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.