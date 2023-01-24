 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   See if you can interpret these orders from McDonald's ads: "A Mig Back Congo peas", "Ferret oh Frish extra tata", "Farge lies with tomato horse", and "A Bubble Caught a Panda and a Cloak". (More on link)   (bandt.com.au) divider line
32
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No Royal With Cheese?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Uhm, yes, Stewardess, I speak Bahston (or Maine).
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: No Royal With Cheese?


She's dead now, but I hear she just used Monistat when it flared up.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The only salad Trump eats is his own special blend of Word Salad. McDo long ago figured out that their ads don't have to use real words. It's the automatic trigger of fat, sugar, salt and cotton battan that awakens cravings in the lard heads.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My guesses:
A Big Mac Combo, please
Filet O' Fish, extra tarter
Large Fries with tomato sauce?
A Double Quarter Pounder and a Coke
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x552]


It looks exactly the same on your waist as it does on the table.

Plate? We don't need no stinking plates. It's a choking hazard when the heavy user is in hover mode.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A Mig? Oh great, now the Russian air force is backing central African vegetarians.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Big Macs literally disgust me. I don't even have to try to eat one. Something I have honestly never managed, by the way.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x552]


If you feel ill when you look at that photo, imagine what a photo of Donald Trump makes me feel.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Big Macs literally disgust me


I remember being a kid on the school bus. If you couldn't recite the jingle? You were bullied.

Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, onions, cheese, pickles on a sesame seed bun"

its been drilled into my head.
 
nolanvoid1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So cops will be waiting at McD's to bust drunks going through the drive through now. Thanks for the tip. I'll have a szumbo szack w' sheez instead.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Carby cue sauce? I'll allow it.
 
magneticmushroom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah it's garbage but did you know it also tastes bad, too?

All seriousness aside, a 4-piece nugget with a packet of hot mustard sauce has been my traditional meal on the way to the studio for like 5 years now. It's cheap, it's sort-of-good, and most importantly, it's on the way to the places I have to go.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: brantgoose: Big Macs literally disgust me

I remember being a kid on the school bus. If you couldn't recite the jingle? You were bullied.

Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, onions, cheese, pickles on a sesame seed bun"

its been drilled into my head.


And yet wrongly!

Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions and a sesame seed bun!  Bonus:  Gordon Jump!

McDonald's Big Mac Jingle Commercial (1974)
Youtube yEBCV0ic6Tc
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

nolanvoid1: So cops will be waiting at McD's to bust drunks going through the drive through now.


Way back when pot was illegal in NY. If you went to the Centereach McDonald's on Middle Country Road and asked for the "green special" that's what you got.

It only lasted a few weeks before the local cops found out.

The manager knew what was going on, but blinked a blind eye because she was a customer of the drive through dealer.

and so it goes...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: brantgoose: Big Macs literally disgust me

I remember being a kid on the school bus. If you couldn't recite the jingle? You were bullied.

Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, onions, cheese, pickles on a sesame seed bun"

its been drilled into my head.


ks513nocomment.50webs.comView Full Size

You gave Special Ross a sad
 
the password is password [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PerpetualPeristalsis: And yet wrongly!


Yeah I realized I screwed up after I posted.

I'll hand in my McDonald's Golden Arches Membership card at the end of the week.

Thanks.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Remember when you were so drunk at McDonalds that you tried to fark a cheeseburger?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

PerpetualPeristalsis: steklo: brantgoose: Big Macs literally disgust me

I remember being a kid on the school bus. If you couldn't recite the jingle? You were bullied.

Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, onions, cheese, pickles on a sesame seed bun"

its been drilled into my head.

And yet wrongly!

Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions and a sesame seed bun!  Bonus:  Gordon Jump!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/yEBCV0ic6Tc?start=16]


That was the 1974 version of Cars 4 Kids, wasn't it?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Remember when you were so drunk at McDonalds


Drunken visits were always with Royalty at Burger King.

Their bathrooms were a bit cleaner.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: That was the 1974 version of Cars 4 Kids, wasn't it?


1974?  That put me in 4th grade. Every damn kid sang this jingle on both trips on the school bus.


Kars 4 Kids?  When that commercial comes on, I turn up the volume on my tv really loud and laugh.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh stewardess. I speak drunk aussie..
 
nolanvoid1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: PerpetualPeristalsis: And yet wrongly!

Yeah I realized I screwed up after I posted.

I'll hand in my McDonald's Golden Arches Membership card at the end of the week.

Thanks.


OK but don't stop hitting yourself.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: PerpetualPeristalsis: And yet wrongly!

Yeah I realized I screwed up after I posted.

I'll hand in my McDonald's Golden Arches Membership card at the end of the week.

Thanks.


I regard it as a failure to resist marketing that causes me to remember that after almost 50 years.

Just like the Levi's jeans rap from '74 or whenever it was.  I'll never for get it.
 
blinkybluegnome [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
From when she was very young, my sister has always ordered "fellatio fish". She still does.

Bad me has never corrected her.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

PerpetualPeristalsis: I regard it as a failure to resist marketing that causes me to remember that after almost 50 years.


I grew up with a tv as my babysitter. I've been bombarded with so many tv commercials since I was old enough to turn on the tv by myself.

Now a-days when I watch TV, I keep the remote in my hand and mute all the commercials I hate.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

blinkybluegnome: From when she was very young, my sister has always ordered "fellatio fish". She still does.

Bad me has never corrected her.


My sister worked the drive up at Burger King. I think she's heard it all.
 
p51d007
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Do that in the USA and you'd have some whiny snowflake ticked off, going to (insert social media) and
getting a mob of people to try and cancel McD's.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

blinkybluegnome: fellatio fish


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


/so sorry
//not really
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

blinkybluegnome: From when she was very young, my sister has always ordered "fellatio fish". She still does.

Bad me has never corrected her.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Is she single?
 
