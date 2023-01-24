 Skip to content
(Asahi Shimbun)   Japan politely reminds local authorities that it is illegal for service providers to tell people with disabilities that they must get sterilized to use their services   (asahi.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Jesus, Japan. You are such a confusing mix of progress and disturbing homogenization...
 
palelizard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wait, is it true? Because if it's true, I can't see dinging them.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

palelizard: Wait, is it true? Because if it's true, I can't see dinging them.


Yikes, dude.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

palelizard: Wait, is it true? Because if it's true, I can't see dinging them.


Ok, I massively misread the headline originally - with teh emphasis on not telling residents, rather than making it illegal to forcibly sterilize them. <facepalm>

This is a good development with good intentions.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We tried to get language in the UN disability rights convention about family planning. The anti abortion morons blocked it because they stupidly thought that this language was gonna be used for the disabled to get abortions. In reality, in most of the world, the disabled are forced to go thru sterilization or have abortions... giving them the right to make these decisions was actually more likely to prevent abortion and sterilization.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Need to make those "local administrators" watch Like Normal People. Not to educate them but to punish them.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0079471/
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wtf Japan, you're already dealing with a low birthrate problem.  Dig up, stupid!
 
untoldforce
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Japan is well known for establishing extremely discriminatory practices. This is no exception.

Good luck renting a place as a foreigner, even if you speak perfect Japanese. There are also signs on many establishments that say "No Foreigners Allowed."
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Japan is well known for establishing extremely discriminatory practices. This is no exception.

Good luck renting a place as a foreigner, even if you speak perfect Japanese. There are also signs on many establishments that say "No Foreigners Allowed."


I did it twice, both very nice apartments. One was near the top of one of Mr Mori's skyscrapers. No issue at all.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Somebody didn't get that memo.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I would think all that tentacle sex would cause sterilization on its own.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: palelizard: Wait, is it true? Because if it's true, I can't see dinging them.

Yikes, dude.


I've noticed that there's a contingency on FARK that seems to be all in on Eugenics.
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Technically, it was a recommendation, not a requirement.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Jesus, Japan. You are such a confusing mix of progress and disturbing homogenization...


Not really. Pretty much a majority of extreme conformist/conservative types, people beaten down so badly by being in a black company (places that make amazon warehouses look like paradise) that they just hold the line, and a minority of "progressives" who are fighting a losing battle to shake things up. as well as the hikimoris who had lost hope and gone full shut in.

They have a history and culture of conformity, and rejecting any non-forced change in values. Their progressives just sand out a bit more due to extremes and not having the same traditional issues as say NA (due to being effectively mono-ethnic)
 
palelizard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

maudibjr: I would think all that tentacle sex would cause sterilization on its own.


Absolutely not. Tentacles are very gentle and loving. You're thinking of tendrils.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
LOL i love how thanks to bigots in Silicon Valley, there are eugenics supporters all over who don't control for autism. In fact, there are autistic moms who adocate aborting any foetus that has a chance of expressing disability genes, except for autism, which they say is okay and we should take their word for it. Example:

https://www.businessinsider.com/pronatalism-elon-musk-simone-malcolm-collins-underpopulation-breeding-tech-2022-11

A year and a half later, Malcolm proposed to her via a viral campaign that landed on the front page of Reddit.

In 2018, which they now call "The Year of the Harvest,"

The tests they performed also provided a risk score for autism, a diagnosis Simone herself has received, which they decided not to take into account. Simone compared her autism to a "fine-tuned race car"

Big Tech is echoing the same shiat I heard from Comp Sci grad students and undergrads at 2 universities in Canada. it's utterly bogus, comepletely discredited pseudoscience, and totally bigoted. But thanks to Reddit and the high wages at Google, Apple, IBM, Microsoft, we have this new version of eugenics that absolutely sucks ass and can't withstand the most cursory glance fromsomebody who understands how genes function biologically and how disability is a social construction created by compeltely different, non-genetic means.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: Somaticasual: Jesus, Japan. You are such a confusing mix of progress and disturbing homogenization...

Not really. Pretty much a majority of extreme conformist/conservative types, people beaten down so badly by being in a black company (places that make amazon warehouses look like paradise) that they just hold the line, and a minority of "progressives" who are fighting a losing battle to shake things up. as well as the hikimoris who had lost hope and gone full shut in.

They have a history and culture of conformity, and rejecting any non-forced change in values. Their progressives just sand out a bit more due to extremes and not having the same traditional issues as say NA (due to being effectively mono-ethnic)


Forgot to add, that there is a but load of repression included in those traditions, and built up repression tends to get expressed in "interesting" ways.
 
magneticmushroom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Jesus, Japan. You are such a confusing mix of progress and disturbing homogenization...


It's my absolute favorite country because of this. They're so farked up in the weirdest ways but have turned every other aspect of life into a dreary dance of efficiency and purpose, all while being as polite (in public) as a maître d'.

I spent 3 weeks in Hokkaido with my JP101 class in college and it was probably the most exciting and strange my life has ever been or will be.

I got drunk with an elementary school principal, his asst. principal, and the superintendent at lunch on two consecutive school days; I was briefly kidnapped by some girls at the bar; was hip-tossed by an 80-year old man; ate more raw fish than an orca, and bought a minidisc player from a girl dressed as Col. Sanders in a subway station.
 
palelizard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Weatherkiss: palelizard: Wait, is it true? Because if it's true, I can't see dinging them.

Yikes, dude.

I've noticed that there's a contingency on FARK that seems to be all in on Eugenics.


I wasn't advocating, merely expressing an opinion about the Japanese government's history towards eugenics. If the policy actually is "get sterilized if you want benefits", I find it hard to fault an organization pointing out the policy is "get sterilized if you want benefits".
 
