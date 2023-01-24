 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   I get the sense that Pence will be on defense for an immense offense at our expense. Hence, the suspense is intense   (foxnews.com) divider line
24
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

184 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2023 at 3:20 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo, subby.

+1
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to think that I have classified documents around the house.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even though this news already went green, I vote for a solid use of the Repeat tag.

/Well done, subs
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just think how many toilets are clogged right now on Capitol Hill...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: I'm starting to think that I have classified documents around the house.


Oprah.gif
 
Primum non nocere [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: Bravo, subby.

+1


Ditto.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cute headline. But a Fox News link? Solid downvote.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And a pickpocket!

Nice headline.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
ANGH.
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I love you, Subby!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
$20 says its the Intel report proving that, in fact, Dora Market was not as safe as a Flea Market in Indiana.

Rep. Pence Compares Baghdad Market to Indiana : NPR

media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size


Mike has that look of: "OOPS I sh*t my diaper!"
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We need to check Drew's garage.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
IOKIYAR...ense.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Subby would like to be a fly on the wall.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
After Hillary's emails, I thought the secret documents were all electronic.  It is 2023, why are the secret documents printed out?!?!

Why are they not on secure kindles or something like that where no one can take them home and put them in their garage!!!
 
olorin604
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Someone needs to make a infographic of all the classifications of classified documents.
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
; Still none the richer.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Heh, Pence is claiming he had no idea if there were classified documents in his four boxes in the garage.

Just four boxes to go through? And the lawyer had to do it?

Yeah, Pence knew perfectly well there were classified documents. As soon as the Trump story broke, you know Pence went through those four boxes in a panic.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why not just search every politician's home?
 
akede
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hell, at this rate I'm starting to think I might even have some documents.

/Not really.
//Don't come knocking.
///Fark TFG, the only one thus far to be an obstructionist
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

toddalmighty: Cute headline. But a Fox News link? Solid downvote.


They always green FOX News links when it's either apolitical news or something that makes Republicans look bad.
I would also rather they didn't link them at all, but unfortunately Drew only sees the referral revenue, just like Twitter links. Instead of the quality of those links.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I think Trump defends Pence at the end of this article and I love it:

Trump posted a statement on his Truth Social account soon after the Pence document discovery was announced.
"Mike Pence is an innocent man. He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!" the former president said.

lol leave britney alone
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I saw the headlines and simply could not stop laughing. This is the funniest shiat I've seen in months.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.