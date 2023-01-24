 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Terrible parking job causes courthouse evacuation   (fox8.com) divider line
16
    More: Asinine, Law enforcement agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, suspicious pickup truck, Police, Cleveland division of the FBI, city police, federal courthouse downtown, Tuesday of a black pickup truck  
•       •       •

717 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2023 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two types of people park that way in my experience.

Entitles farkwads with no consideration of others.

People that don't give a shiat about their vehicle (intoxication possible).

I'll go with the latter here.  Look for the article about the guy that showered up for his DWI hearing drunk tomorrow.
 
daveb0rg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This looks like someone had to drop an urgent deuce and just decided to abandon truck and go search for a booty bucket on foot.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daveb0rg: This looks like someone had to drop an urgent deuce and just decided to abandon truck and go search for a booty bucket on foot.


He had one literally right under him
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was a white truck, everyone would have ignored it.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That truck is suspicious. Where is all the rust on a Ford that age?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fark considered that an acceptable way to park a vehicle?    I'd love to hear the story behind that bit of bad decision making.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The terrorists won
 
smokewon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen guys leave rentals in seriously compromising positions because they got hassled over being late with it.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We all know terrorists are SUSPICIOUS!
They would never park correctly.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Who the fark considered that an acceptable way to park a vehicle?    I'd love to hear the story behind that bit of bad decision making.


Mayor, chief of police, school superintendent, HOA board member, the list goes on and on.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Begoggle: grimlock1972: Who the fark considered that an acceptable way to park a vehicle?    I'd love to hear the story behind that bit of bad decision making.

Mayor, chief of police, school superintendent, HOA board member, the list goes on and on.


Also, considering this is the courthouse, judge is a strong possibility.
Or just asshole lawyer of any type.
Notice no arrests or explanation, so drunk nobody is probably not the case.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One morning many years ago, I was taking out the trash when I saw my car in roughly that same position. Which was weird, because I had left it completely in the street. Some drunk jackass had rear ended the car hard enough to push it over the curb and about 10 feet onto the sidewalk. The front axle did not survive that final, sudden trip.
 
Electric Monk has lost his horse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Who the fark considered that an acceptable way to park a vehicle?    I'd love to hear the story behind that bit of bad decision making.


Whenever I see people parking like assholes, I just assume there is zero "decision making" happening between their ears at all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
muphasta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"pickup truck seen parked partially on the sidewalk"
saying that is partially on the sidewalk is like saying the ocean is a little salty.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
imcdb.orgView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.