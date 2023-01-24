 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Will Judge McBurney publicly release a Georgia special grand jury report that could recommend whether to charge Donald Trump with 2020 election-related crimes? Watch live here   (youtube.com) divider line
anjin-san
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would be the first indictment against a former US president in history
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice camera angle.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adam Klasfeld  @KlasfeldReports   11m

DA Willis OPPOSES the public release of report:

"For future defendants to be treated fairly, it's not appropriate at this time to have this report released."

One of the reasons for that, she says, is "decisions are imminent."
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The law states that grand jury reports SHALL be release upon completion of their service.

The report isn't subject to discretion, even if there's an ongoing criminal investigation.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice find, thx.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greg Bluestein  @bluestein

Regardless of the ruling, Judge McBurney says the report isn't coming out today. Seems like he intends to give potential defendants time to appeal. Even if it is released - still an open question - it may be heavily redacted. #gapol
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do sure hope something happens.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: The law states that grand jury reports SHALL be release upon completion of their service.

The report isn't subject to discretion, even if there's an ongoing criminal investigation.


That depends on what the definition of the word "shall" is.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Supremes "The Happening" on The Ed Sullivan Show
Youtube _VuxfQMsUK4
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anjin-san: This would be the first indictment against a former US president in history


It's a report, not an indictement
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blayne Alexander  @ReporterBlayne   5m

Judge McBurney details measures taken to, presumably, keep the report from leaking.
Says he hand-delivered the report to DA's office and that it's the only copy in circulation.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: markie_farkie: The law states that grand jury reports SHALL be release upon completion of their service.

The report isn't subject to discretion, even if there's an ongoing criminal investigation.

That depends on what the definition of the word "shall" is.


If it's 2A related, then it means you are given 100000000 guns at birth, just as Jesus intended, and you are only allowed to utter the word GUN for the rest of your life, no exceptions aloud, EVAR!!11

Anything else is a seriously gray area slippery slope infringement of God-given writes thingie.
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anjin-san: This would be the first indictment against a former US president in history


Yup, which is why it won't be.  The ruling class would never set the precedent of holding themselves accountable.  Would be over the farking moon to be proven wrong here, but....
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Soup4Bonnie: Adam Klasfeld  @KlasfeldReports   11m

DA Willis OPPOSES the public release of report:

"For future defendants to be treated fairly, it's not appropriate at this time to have this report released."

One of the reasons for that, she says, is "decisions are imminent."


That's a good point. Having it not released means the investigation is ongoing.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charges will be pursued?

Did I hear that right?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they've had 10 days to review the report and haven't been able to correlate their findings to the ongoing criminal investigation?
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: markie_farkie: The law states that grand jury reports SHALL be release upon completion of their service.

The report isn't subject to discretion, even if there's an ongoing criminal investigation.

That depends on what the definition of the word "shall" is.


in the iso qa world it means 'you do it'.  I do believe legally it is also that.  At least for the norms.  to richie riches all words in legal documents and laws are just etch a sketch things that you can wipe away and go about your day.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: red230: markie_farkie: The law states that grand jury reports SHALL be release upon completion of their service.

The report isn't subject to discretion, even if there's an ongoing criminal investigation.

That depends on what the definition of the word "shall" is.

If it's 2A related, then it means you are given 100000000 guns at birth, just as Jesus intended, and you are only allowed to utter the word GUN for the rest of your life, no exceptions aloud, EVAR!!11

Anything else is a seriously gray area slippery slope infringement of God-given writes thingie.


Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bag of Hammers: anjin-san: This would be the first indictment against a former US president in history

Yup, which is why it won't be.  The ruling class would never set the precedent of holding themselves accountable.  Would be over the farking moon to be proven wrong here, but....


I agree with most of what you're saying.  But at this point, T**** has done more harm than good for the oligarchs.  It seems like they're ready to let him burn, so they can make an example of him.

"See!  An ostensibly wealthy person broke the law and was punished!  There's totallynot a double standard!!!"
 
MoonFull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: Nice camera angle.


I'm guessing a cop set it up.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The judge sure sounds like he's leaning toward releasing the document in its entirety without redaction.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: The judge sure sounds like he's leaning toward releasing the document in its entirety without redaction.


Pretty sure he wants to see chaos ensue.

At least by my hearing.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm ok with it being released, just not quite yet because we aren't done drafting the indictment."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: markie_farkie: The judge sure sounds like he's leaning toward releasing the document in its entirety without redaction.

Pretty sure he wants to see chaos ensue.

At least by my hearing.


It's called "due diligence". He's asking questions to make sure the DA has it covered. Actually this seems like a good judge.


In the end, doesn't matter, big things are going to happen now.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: anjin-san: This would be the first indictment against a former US president in history

It's a report, not an indictement


If they release a report recommending an indictment - there will be an indictment.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a) there will be an indictment
b) it is officially OK to f$ck with Georgia elections as much as you want
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You're almost done...." lol
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me when Trump is ever held accountable for his crimes.
 
carkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: cretinbob: anjin-san: This would be the first indictment against a former US president in history

It's a report, not an indictement

If they release a report recommending an indictment - there will be an indictment.


There's going to be an indictment.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: Nice camera angle.


So far, of all the recent livestream court cases we've had posted, the Alex Jones Texas of all places case had the best.  Their mic setup was great too, as you got all the juicy convo at the tables, not just the person up at the courtroom microphone.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: HedlessChickn: markie_farkie: The judge sure sounds like he's leaning toward releasing the document in its entirety without redaction.

Pretty sure he wants to see chaos ensue.

At least by my hearing.

It's called "due diligence". He's asking questions to make sure the DA has it covered. Actually this seems like a good judge.


In the end, doesn't matter, big things are going to happen now.


My erection confirms.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFG's response

jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Call me when Trump is ever held accountable for his crimes.


You're going to be a lonely man.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: mrshowrules: cretinbob: anjin-san: This would be the first indictment against a former US president in history

It's a report, not an indictement

If they release a report recommending an indictment - there will be an indictment.

There's going to be an indictment.


Sweet Jesus that would make my day.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not going to be released now, then indictments drop and the documents are released later.

This week is getting fun!
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: So they've had 10 days to review the report and haven't been able to correlate their findings to the ongoing criminal investigation?


logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oscar the Grouch indicted for treason!!
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: stuffy: Call me when Trump is ever held accountable for his crimes.

You're going to be a lonely man.


But enough about his love life. ;)
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHAT

WheezerTheGeezer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: The Village Fugs are here, to tell you exactly what is going to happen.
Village Fugs


You rang?

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liz Dye   @5DollarFeminist   2m

Judge McBurney wonders how they're going to keep the report under wraps if the grand jurors aren't statutorily bound to keep it secret.

The court can issue a gag order, but there's no guarantee the appeals court will uphold it.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the closing arguments to the Grand Jury included something to the effect of  "Imagine if Pelosi or Schumer did this."
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Friday, I'm sure.
 
