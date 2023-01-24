 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   The Doomsday Clock moves closer to midnight than ever before. DOOM I say, DOOOOM   (npr.org) divider line
66
    More: Obvious, Nuclear weapon, Nuclear warfare, World War II, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, Vladimir Putin, Mary Robinson, minute hand of the Doomsday Clock, first full update  
•       •       •

997 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2023 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what a shiatty smashing pumpkins song that was.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old white people foretell doom. News at 11.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: Old white people foretell doom. News at 11.


In this case, the doom is being caused by old people.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same as the Shot Clock, replace it with a Doomsday Stopwatch.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Mangoose: Old white people foretell doom. News at 11.

In this case, the doom is being caused by old people.


It always was.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that rely on the Russian missiles making it to orbit before they plummet back down onto Mother Russia?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we might get our hair a bit mussed?
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still going to Romania in May.    Might as well see this up close and personal.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to just be about nukes but they keep adding components to stay relevant.

Maybe use a pot of water for climate change. Instead of midnight, you worry about the boiling point.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't squirrel girl beat him already
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gir - The Doom Song
Youtube Nw_cdqQHGA8
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MrSnrub
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like the last 90 seconds of a close basketball game. It's going to be nothing but timeouts, intentional fouls, and free throws for 30 minutes until we're all bored and finally incinerated.
 
rpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, time to go back and face the oral sex.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Mangoose: Old white people foretell doom. News at 11.

In this case, the doom is being caused by old people.


But it also comes with a free Frogurt
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They look kind of happy about it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up doing duck and cover drills.  I knew all that hard work would pay off eventually.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Well, time to go back and face the oral sex.


Wait - isn't there spanking first?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Well, time to go back and face the oral sex.


Is this....bad?
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'm hoping it's a doomsday leap-year or something. Then I can squeeze another year out of my pathetic existence.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DuneClimber: They look kind of happy about it.

[Fark user image 752x423]


I mean, wouldn't you be if you just made shiat up and people still took you seriously?
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry. Zeno's got our backs.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I grew up doing duck and cover drills.  I knew all that hard work would pay off eventually.


Where can I get one of those nuke-proof school desks we practiced with?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: [media-amazon.com image 850x846]


Came for this, leaving satisfied.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Closer than when it came down to one guy preventing thousands of missiles flying in the 80's?  Doubt it.
 
bullwrinkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
old person
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
God, stop edging me and hit midnight already.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I grew up doing duck and cover drills.  I knew all that hard work would pay off eventually.


Did they call you Bert?

/ 🎵There was a turtle by the name of Bert,

And Bert the Turtle was very alert,

When danger threatened him he never got hurt,

He knew just what to do🎵
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [media-amazon.com image 850x846]


I want that as a poster. Can't find it anywhere.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Marcus Aurelius: I grew up doing duck and cover drills.  I knew all that hard work would pay off eventually.

Where can I get one of those nuke-proof school desks we practiced with?


They weren't nuke proof.  They just got us to duck 'n cover so the smaller piles of ash would be easier to sweep up.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: what a shiatty smashing pumpkins song that was.


This one was really great though.

Tales Of A Scorched Earth (Remastered 2012)
Youtube iXiF-08gv0E
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Marcus Aurelius: I grew up doing duck and cover drills.  I knew all that hard work would pay off eventually.

Did they call you Bert?

/ 🎵There was a turtle by the name of Bert,

And Bert the Turtle was very alert,

When danger threatened him he never got hurt,

He knew just what to do🎵


He went to Arkansas, and then Illinois-

No, wait, wrong Bert.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm in my mid-50's. Seems as good a time for the end of the world as any.
 
BlakCat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I'm still going to Romania in May.    Might as well see this up close and personal.


You might be able to pickup a super car at a police auction.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
21stcenturyasianarmsrace.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


"If I see that the Russians are amassing their planes for an attack, I'm going to knock the shiat out of them before they take off the ground."
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jso2897: Gyrfalcon: Well, time to go back and face the oral sex.

Wait - isn't there spanking first?


You're thinking peril. This is doom.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jim_Tressel's_O-Face: DuneClimber: They look kind of happy about it.

[Fark user image 752x423]

I mean, wouldn't you be if you just made shiat up and people still took you seriously?


I supposed so.

I mean, I make shiat up all the time, but no one takes me seriously ever.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [media-amazon.com image 850x846]


"One...and a half minutes....to miiiiiiidnight" really doesn't have the same ring to it, though.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Luckily, I have read my Vault-Tec Educational materials, so I know what makes me S.P.E.C.I.A.L.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Peter Schilling - Major Tom (Coming Home) (Official Video)
Youtube wO0A0XcWy88
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size


"Sixty seconds till midnight...sixty seconds to nowhere, baby!"
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
90 seconds? Cool! Gives me time to take a leak and grab some Doritos and a beer! BRB!
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.