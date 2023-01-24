 Skip to content
(CNN)   Mike Pence, come on down. You're the next contestant on "Whose Home Was Found to Contain Classified Documents Now?" *crowd boos*   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah but that's different because of reasons such as and furthermore comma.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's almost like there should be some group that oversees the handling, transportation, collection, and storage of government documents to handle this stuff.

Nah, makes to much sense
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We should just arrest everyone in politics and everyone worth more than 100 million dollars. Give them all the choice of being the snitch or being snitched on and we can see who's left standing. Snitches can end up doing community essential work. Snitched ons can rot. Odds are, we'll find enough.
 
RealXavori
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ethertap: It's almost like there should be some group that oversees the handling, transportation, collection, and storage of government documents to handle this stuff.

Nah, makes to much sense


Ya.  It could be like an archive or something that deals with national paperwork and records.  A National Archive if you will...
 
fortheloveofgod
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My guess is that if they were to search the homes of every living former president and vice-president - and probably some senators too - they would find classified documents.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He had them stashed under a couple gay porno mags.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hundreds of billions wasted on homeland security and we can't stop a few hillbillies from trying to overthrow the government nor can we keep track of important documents which clearly should have never been printed in the first place.

I want out
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RealXavori: Ethertap: It's almost like there should be some group that oversees the handling, transportation, collection, and storage of government documents to handle this stuff.

Nah, makes to much sense

Ya.  It could be like an archive or something that deals with national paperwork and records.  A National Archive if you will...


The "THE AGENCY THAT ONLY DOES THIS ONE JOB AND THAT JOB IS HANDING CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS AGENCY" has a better ring to it
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's almost as if powerful people know they're above the law.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mother will not be pleased.

Probably in her entire life, actually.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RealXavori: Ethertap: It's almost like there should be some group that oversees the handling, transportation, collection, and storage of government documents to handle this stuff.

Nah, makes to much sense

Ya.  It could be like an archive or something that deals with national paperwork and records.  A National Archive if you will...


Fark user imageView Full Size


The People's Papers!
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I can't believe Mother tolerated this bullshiat.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Hundreds of billions wasted on homeland security and we can't stop a few hillbillies from trying to overthrow the government nor can we keep track of important documents which clearly should have never been printed in the first place.

I want out


Yeah, but the price of produce went really high and we have lovely empty shipping containers along our border, which is nice.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What is going on here?!
 
Toxophil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mangoose: We should just arrest everyone in politics and everyone worth more than 100 million dollars. Give them all the choice of being the snitch or being snitched on and we can see who's left standing. Snitches can end up doing community essential work. Snitched ons can rot. Odds are, we'll find enough.


Up the ante to rot / firing squad and you'll have my vote.
 
NoGods
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Hundreds of billions wasted on homeland security and we can't stop a few hillbillies from trying to overthrow the government nor can we keep track of important documents which clearly should have never been printed in the first place.

I want out


Just head for the border. I heard it's wide open.
 
buster_v
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If he still has security clearance, I'm kind of mystified as to why this is an issue.  Same with Biden -- Jesus fark man, he's had security clearance since most of us still had our wisdom teeth.  Who farking cares?

Except trump -- fark that guy.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At this point they better check George Santos' home for classified documents from his time in the CIA!
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's 2-1 libs, your serve.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: It's almost as if powerful people know they're above the law.


I suspect it's a more that it is a systemic management system that in turn provides a great opportunity to abuse it by the sufficiently corrupt.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Probably find some in Obama's old stuff, and Bush, and Clinton, and Carter, and probably a bunch of people in the senate and congress and others who have or had clearance.

media.tenor.comView Full Size



For the millionth time, TFG stole documents and hid them and lied about returning them, that is the difference.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: HotWingConspiracy: It's almost as if powerful people know they're above the law.

I suspect it's a more that it is a systemic management system that in turn provides a great opportunity to abuse it by the sufficiently corrupt.


*systemic management deficiency
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
outsidethebeltway.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guarantee this happens with every administration. The difference with Trump is he did it willfully, shared them, and when caught claimed he was entitled to them.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Within hours TFG will be demanding a raid on Hillary's house for her stash of documents.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*ahem*


BECAUSE THEY ALL DO IT


Thank you.
 
aug3
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Do Congress next! How about using some of those new IRS agents audit all of Congress.
 
KenMcCarthy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In a stunning first, Pence (or his attorney) can be accused of doing the right thing. Remarkable!

Now, we just need Obama's and W's attorneys, Quayle's, Gore's, B Clinton's and maybe Jimmy Carter's seeing as how he's still alive to bring out their classifieds and we'll have a full house of criminally negligent former veeps and presidents. That'll take the pressure off old Joe.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Clock is ticking, Garland. Special counsel by Monday or you're still a piece of shiat
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I better check my sock drawer.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 minute ago  

raerae1980: What is going on here?!


Muddying the water for Trump, IMO.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good thing TFG declassified everything with his mind or this would be a big deal.
 
peter21
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pence, Biden and Trump have classified documents on their property. One has come up with 40+ excuses as to why they're his/planted/were already returned when they weren't.

/ Can you guess which one?
// I'll give you three guesses
/// And three slashies
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fortheloveofgod: My guess is that if they were to search the homes of every living former president and vice-president - and probably some senators too - they would find classified documents.


Absolutely.
The only real issue is how it gets handled. TFG forced the feds' hand to send in the FBI while he yelled and screamed about it with denials.
Meanwhile, Joe's response (and apparently Pence's) is, "Oops, here you go. My bad," with no evidence of ill-intent.
I'm glad Pence had some docs, because maybe this will blunt the whatabout-ism. Maybe...

/fark TFG
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I worked in a secure location for the Military back in the day.

There was lots of accountability when it came to handling classified documents.

wait, there's someone at the door. BRB.
 
meathome
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ethertap: It's almost like there should be some group that oversees the handling, transportation, collection, and storage of government documents to handle this stuff.

Nah, makes to much sense


I know that you're being sarcastic, but there's supposed to be a 2-person review of all materials before it leaves certain areas, and based on the position, that rule is applied to ANYTHING and EVERYTHING leaving an office or residence (such as for POTUS, VPOTUS, etc.) to avoid this very thing happening.

I mentioned in another thread that this was a lot more common than people realize, and that the only thing weird was that TFG and his people knew about it and tried to hide it, then argued about it. Any other time it happens, it's reported, there's an investigation, and so long as it wasn't intentional, there's usually not too much hell to pay (save for the morons who were supposed to have reviewed the materials).

But when it comes to our elected leaders, this level of scrutiny has never been applied the same way as it would be for, say a defense contractor moving from a SCIF in one building to a SCIF in another building.

And that's a problem.
 
KenMcCarthy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KenMcCarthy: In a stunning first, Pence (or his attorney) can be accused of doing the right thing. Remarkable!

Now, we just need Obama's and W's attorneys, Quayle's, Gore's, B Clinton's and maybe Jimmy Carter's seeing as how he's still alive to bring out their classifieds and we'll have a full house of criminally negligent former veeps and presidents. That'll take the pressure off old Joe.


Actually, wait, Pence did the right thing (barely!) one other time, now that I think about it...
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Classified" includes documents marked Confidential, like, I dunno, the guest list for the 2018 White House Christmas dinner.

Wake me up when they find documents marked Top Secret.

Wait, don't, I need the sleep.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ less than a minute ago  

buster_v: If he still has security clearance, I'm kind of mystified as to why this is an issue.  Same with Biden -- Jesus fark man, he's had security clearance since most of us still had our wisdom teeth.  Who farking cares?

Except trump -- fark that guy.


Because the "pool boy" doesn't have one. Neither does a cleaning lady, or the lawn dude. This shiat is not supposed to be floating around even in 95% of what's classified out there is readily available on wikipedia,
 
