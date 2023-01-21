 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Are horses being slaughtered on Florida farms? Neigh   (clickorlando.com) divider line
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all a matter of social training and social taboos.   In Europe, horse meat has a regular place on menus.  In Korea, for a long time dog was offered at various restaurants.  Societal complaints have reduced but not eliminated dog on certain menus at certain times of year.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IKEA meatballs are now fully stocked.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have never understood the horror people feel about eating horse. They're tall cows that are probably not as smart as pigs. The ban on horse slaughter in the US just means that horses get shipped out of the country to be killed, but they still get killed. And eaten.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that even illegal in Florida? A quick Google search suggests that producing horse meat is legal there as long as it's clearly marked.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, first eggs now glue is gonna get expensive.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I raised goats and cows as a kid.  Cows can have as much personality as many dogs, horses too have personalities.  People have zero issues slaughtering cows, but horses get people all up in arms.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meh. Europe freaked the fark out when they found out their beef was full of horse meat some years ago. They ended up throwing a bunch away. Personally, I hate horses, and would not hesitate to eat them. I wonder if there is a veal version of horse meat out there...
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I know a place where you can get a filly cheese steak...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not very squeamish, no particular love of horses, but I gotta say trying basashi (that's raw ice-cold horse sashimi) was pretty visceral all the same.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No, we aren't slaughtering the horses, we're slaughtering the whoreseson this farm."
"Oh, right. Carry on then."
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Bad Ad Placement theater:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Cook like a pro with this professional Wolfgang Puck cookware set
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Look, it's the weirdest thing. The entire section of the barn set aside for underperforming horses just..vanished."
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have mentioned before, I don't get the way horse  owners  I know sell and  trade their horses often, sometimes only after a year, like cars on lease, instead of a family pet and companion. I think they give the horse affection, but more like the affection you might have for an inanimate tool or classic car. It's something totally alien to me. We only ever owned typical pets but we understood it was for the life of the animal, which is why you carefully consider before committing to a pet.

Feeling blue: our awesome four year old parakeet is slowly dying from a series of mysterious viral infections and nothing we've tried has done anything but slow his decline. He's more than a pet, he's family. Amazing to me, just how much personality and intelligence can fit into a creature with a brain not much bigger than a pea. There are some people I've met who don't measure up as well. We usually keep a bird over ten years until they die of old age. Only four years for this amazing little guy feels tragic to us. He's plucky and may yet rally, but the odds are very low. And he's still cheerful and playful as always; a golden retriever in a bird suit.

And now the cage area needs some dust removal.

But my horse owning acquaintance? Eh, the horses come and go.... Weird to me.
 
morg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I believe everything I read on Nextdoor. Especially about the hispanic guy down the street who sometimes suspiciously parks on the street instead of his driveway. What's that guy up to? Nothing good.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My grandfather ate horse meat as he sailed across the Atlantic in 1942 on his way to kill Nazis.  So with horses and Nazis so plentiful in Florida, I understand them being nervous there might be a horse-eating, Nazi killer on the loose.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

If it makes you feel better, I follow a couple of Facebook pages about Gypsy Vanner horses. The owners and breeders seem to believe they are just big hairy dogs with hooves. Which they are, but also beautiful animals.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dave's Quality Horse Meat "If it's not Dave's it's ass"
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Some of it goes back to when horses were proper work animals. There's a creep factor in eating your employees.
 
skyotter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A quick Google gives me a list of Florida slaughterhouses that process horse.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Yeah, the remains have uses.
 
ifky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

My grandfather was a horse breeder.  He raised Belgians.  They were just livestock.  You breed and sell them.  I don't think he was ever attached.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I always assumed that they cost more and wouldn't take over the meat industry
 
