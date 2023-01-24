 Skip to content
(KBZK Bozeman) Hero In a stunning reversal of trends, a man's life was actually saved by eating at Arby's   (kbzk.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Three compressions and he was revived?

That seems... odd?

Are you sure it wasn't just a giant piece of roast bef? Yes, bef... What you buy there can't legally be called beef.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Arby's: The cause of, and solution to, all of your cardiac problems.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I can count the number of times I've eaten at Arby's. Twice. (30 years ago)

That was enough.
 
Toxophil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Point of order: one data point neither trend nor reversal makes.
 
