(Daily Mail)   Can someone look around and see if they can find a tiny enough violin for Ghislane Maxwell, who says her "association with Jeffrey Epstein destroyed her life"? This tale is so sad, I'm bawling my eyes out   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Noooooooo.... I think maybe it was just your grooming and trafficking of minors for sex with old perverts that did that.

Rot in hell scumbag.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So sad. Oh well. Lock her up!
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome. I love it when people are self-aware enough to understand that they're the architects of their own destruction. Now she can rot in prison for the rest of her life, all while understanding exactly why she's there, which is like the final, perfect seasoning on an otherwise exceptional dish.
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tiny violins, with bow, stand and case. are available on Temu for $5.79 USD.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now you've got 40 more years
To go drown in your tears
And the little hand's slower than the big hand, honey
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Awesome. I love it when people are self-aware enough to understand that they're the architects of their own destruction. Now she can rot in prison for the rest of her life, all while understanding exactly why she's there, which is like the final, perfect seasoning on an otherwise exceptional dish.


I read the headline like she's still blaming an external force for her actions and outcome, so probably not yet.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe, but Epstein still didn't end Epstein's life!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Isn't she rotting in prison somewhere?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not nearly as much as those raped children's lives were destroyed.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She sounds a little tense.  Maybe a foot rub would help her relax.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
djfitz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There are some people you want to pound and pound with a shovel. Of course you can't do this, although that doesn't my change the fact.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She didn't associate with him, he served him...underaged girls. She wasn't an acquaintance, she was an accomplice.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

djfitz: There are some people you want to pound and pound with a shovel. Of course you can't do this, although that doesn't my change the fact.


Leave Bill Clinton alone
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Isn't she rotting in prison somewhere?


Federal women's prison in Tallahassee.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The only sad thing about this is that she's the only one in prison.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This was pretty good, if you're interested in an origin story. That being said, Fark you. Rot.
Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich | Official Trailer | Netflix
Youtube q4-TlylMKh4
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I mean, she raped girls too.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: The only sad thing about this is that she's the only one in prison.


There are tons of people in prison.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rev.K: And the little hand's slower than the big hand, honey


Of course it is! That made the kids so much easier to ...

...wait, that isn't what you're talking about, is it?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Epstein and Maxwell really should've spent a substantial part of their careers talking about their muscle cars to teenagers on Instagram like Andrew Tate. Then they'd actually gave people defending them, for some reason.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nah, she had a wonderful life full fo all she could ask for. It's only the last couple of years that have sucked.
 
Qwurky1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not a mention of the many other lives she and Epstein destroyed, but since when does a sociopath care about others?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'd be more interested if someone looked around and found the mysteriously missing client list and the other materials taken from Epstein's house and published the results.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: She sounds a little tense.  Maybe a foot rub would help her relax.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x857]


That's a bad waste of a good rack.
 
gbv23
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Marcus Aurelius:    Isn't she rotting in prison somewhere?

SoupJohnB:         Federal women's prison in Tallahassee.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: I'd be more interested if someone looked around and found the mysteriously missing client list and the other materials taken from Epstein's house and published the results.


This. I mean, I realize it's a death sentence for the leaker. But, that's a cabal that needs to be taken down if it exists.
 
drxym
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She was completely fine with procuring and grooming underage girls to be raped by her boyfriend while the going was good. If she had one iota of dignity she would have walked out of his life the second his perversity became apparent. So boo hoo for her now. She'll die in prison and that will be all she deserves.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: I'd be more interested if someone looked around and found the mysteriously missing client list and the other materials taken from Epstein's house and published the results.


The FBI has it. Oops, the FBI has it.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Someone has to have the water bear playing the violin.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Noooooooo.... I think maybe it was just your grooming and trafficking of minors for sex with old perverts that did that.

Rot in hell scumbag.


Nah, she'd still be doing that if not for Jeffrey.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All the hotness of someone you know would do anything for you.

All the horror of someone you know would do anything for you.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Someone has to have the water bear playing the violin.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is one of those times I really wish someone had a time machine or a crystal ball just to find out exactly who, what, where and when all the shiat went down.

I'm sure she knows a portion of it, but only Epstein knew the majority of it.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: [images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com image 850x566]


That vilin js probably under a lot of pressure.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Intrepid00: Someone has to have the water bear playing the violin.

[i.imgur.com image 600x315]


Thank you.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well Jizz Lane, if you want some comfort, I'll offer this.

For as bad and hopeless as prison might be, imagine, just imagine for a moment, the incalculable physical and mental suffering your victims and their families would be more than happy to inflict upon you. Abu Grahib would shudder in horror.

But instead you remain in your current hell.

There. Better?
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Young Ones S02EP03 Nasty - Victorian Navy skit0001
Youtube MYS3avu7-BM
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jim32rr: djfitz: There are some people you want to pound and pound with a shovel. Of course you can't do this, although that doesn't my change the fact.

Leave Bill Clinton alone


Whataboutism duly noted and ignored.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The problem with her isn't that she is in prison where she belongs, it is that she is the only one in prison where they belong.

It's almost as if the justice system said "Well, we have our fall-person.  We're done here."  And then packed up and went home.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rent Party: The problem with her isn't that she is in prison where she belongs, it is that she is the only one in prison where they belong.

It's almost as if the justice system said "Well, we have our fall-person.  We're done here."  And then packed up and went home.


Almost? Are there other indictments pending?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She looks like Ron Paul
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I prefer to play tiny violas. That's waaaay more humiliating.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, maybe you should just get down on your knees and........
.
<zip>.....WHAT THE HELL!  STOP THAT! I MEANT GET DOWN ON YOUR KNEES AND HOPE GOD FORGIVES YOU YA BLOODY TART!
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gbv23: Marcus Aurelius:    Isn't she rotting in prison somewhere?

SoupJohnB:         Federal women's prison in Tallahassee.


[i.imgur.com image 279x242]


They oughta make it more fun and book her into a fed prison in the Yupper of Michigan.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rent Party: The problem with her isn't that she is in prison where she belongs, it is that she is the only one in prison where they belong.

It's almost as if the justice system said "Well, we have our fall-person.  We're done here."  And then packed up and went home.


She could have been a cooperating witness and gave up everybody in return for a shorter sentence or even a new life under witness protection if she was afraid of being murdered in prison.  I'm sure she knows where all the skeletons are buried the same way Michael Cohen does.
 
