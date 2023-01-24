 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been a very naughty boy   (bbc.com) divider line
8
•       •       •

8 Comments     (+0 »)
Ambitwistor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He's looking for any excuse to be a pain in the ass. He likes being a part of NATO while still getting money from Vlad's buddies.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
NATO should kick out Turkey, let Sweden and Finland in, and then wait for Russia to fark with Turkey.

THEN Turkey can rejoin NATO.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nothing says that we cannot form another defense bloc while still in NATO.

Turkey is important strategically. Black Sea can be a really big problem for Russia to protect.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Having a shiatbag like Erdogan muck things up is a lot like what republicans do to America.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Finland should remind Erdogan that Russia's has wanted to take the Dardanelles since Catherine the Great.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Finland should remind Erdogan that Russia's has wanted to take the Dardanelles since Catherine the Great.


Russia needs all the friends they can get. Push too hard and we risk losing Turkey and access to the Black Sea in case of a war with Russia.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DuneClimber: NATO should kick out Turkey, let Sweden and Finland in, and then wait for Russia to fark with Turkey.

THEN Turkey can rejoin NATO.


Unless Sweden blocks them.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

