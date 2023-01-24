 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Nik Heyward, Public Image Limited, 10,000 Maniacs,Pulp, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #426. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
45
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello all
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gold leader standing by
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: Gold leader standing by


You going to Cruel World then?
I thought of you when I saw the line up yesterday
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, I wonder if there might be discussion of a certain festival happening in LA during this thread?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Gold leader standing by

You going to Cruel World then?
I thought of you when I saw the line up yesterday


I'm probably going to buy a ticket. This is year is going to kill me financially.
Also, is it actually at the Rose Bowl?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: Pista: djslowdive: Gold leader standing by

You going to Cruel World then?
I thought of you when I saw the line up yesterday

I'm probably going to buy a ticket. This is year is going to kill me financially.
Also, is it actually at the Rose Bowl?


Poster says Brookside at the Rose Bowl
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
check with NeoMoxie before dropping cash on cruel world. i heard from her (and a few others) that there were lots of problems with the festival and it wasn't worth the (literal) price of admission. biggest gripes being very short sets and crappy sound.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: check with NeoMoxie before dropping cash on cruel world. i heard from her (and a few others) that there were lots of problems with the festival and it wasn't worth the (literal) price of admission. biggest gripes being very short sets and crappy sound.


Festival name checks out, then.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Pista: djslowdive: Gold leader standing by

You going to Cruel World then?
I thought of you when I saw the line up yesterday

I'm probably going to buy a ticket. This is year is going to kill me financially.
Also, is it actually at the Rose Bowl?

Poster says Brookside at the Rose Bowl


It's staged at the golf course next to the Rose Bowl.

Looks like it will be good this year - less than half the bands, so hopefully longer set times.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: check with NeoMoxie before dropping cash on cruel world. i heard from her (and a few others) that there were lots of problems with the festival and it wasn't worth the (literal) price of admission. biggest gripes being very short sets and crappy sound.


Yeah, the promoters got a TON of complaints from the audience AND some of the artists from the lack of quality sound engineers. One stage in particular - pretty sure that sound guy was not asked back...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: djslowdive: Pista: djslowdive: Gold leader standing by

You going to Cruel World then?
I thought of you when I saw the line up yesterday

I'm probably going to buy a ticket. This is year is going to kill me financially.
Also, is it actually at the Rose Bowl?

Poster says Brookside at the Rose Bowl

It's staged at the golf course next to the Rose Bowl.

Looks like it will be good this year - less than half the bands, so hopefully longer set times.


That's what was confusing me
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enormoulously?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: I'm probably going to buy a ticket.


If you need a place to stay... hit me up.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: djslowdive: I'm probably going to buy a ticket.

If you need a place to stay... hit me up.


soooooo, NeoMoxie's House of Neon is a real thing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello everybody!
FWIW, sounds like everyone knows the info, but for those lurkers who are confused:
Cruel World Festival
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up about 6 miles from the Ville. Gonna have to look up the show.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello everybody!
If someone could send the sun here, I'd appreciate. It went missing some time ago and nobody here knows if it's going to be back.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lioness7: Hello everybody!
If someone could send the sun here, I'd appreciate. It went missing some time ago and nobody here knows if it's going to be back.


It passed this way earlier
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: djslowdive: I'm probably going to buy a ticket.

If you need a place to stay... hit me up.


That might be fun, as I don't think any of my LA friends actually live near Pasadena, and it would be nice to actually meet someone from here.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: djslowdive: I'm probably going to buy a ticket.

If you need a place to stay... hit me up.

soooooo, NeoMoxie's House of Neon is a real thing?

[Fark user image 220x162] [View Full Size image _x_]


https://www.neonmona.org/   ;p
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hello everybody!
If someone could send the sun here, I'd appreciate. It went missing some time ago and nobody here knows if it's going to be back.


You moved to Seattle, and didn't let me know?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hello everybody!
If someone could send the sun here, I'd appreciate. It went missing some time ago and nobody here knows if it's going to be back.


I'll send it over after it melts off a little more of this snow.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Channeling Dr. Demento today?
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Lioness7: Hello everybody!
If someone could send the sun here, I'd appreciate. It went missing some time ago and nobody here knows if it's going to be back.

You moved to Seattle, and didn't let me know?


Yeah, it crossed my mind that I could have been teleported there. Haven't seen any ocean though. Has it also gone somewhere?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

djslowdive: it would be nice to actually meet someone from here.


Well, you can thumbs up or down on the invite after Death Guild's Anni Party...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And going for that#fullpenguinmode in '23, Sisters of Mercy at the Hollywood Palladium here in LA  SQUEEEE

post-punk.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: And going for that#fullpenguinmode in '23, Sisters of Mercy at the Hollywood Palladium here in LA  SQUEEEE

[post-punk.com image 358x358]


Hope you got your tickets already, the scalpers already have them listed for ~$300 a pop
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: And going for that#fullpenguinmode in '23, Sisters of Mercy at the Hollywood Palladium here in LA  SQUEEEE

[post-punk.com image 358x358]


You going?
I saw last week that it had sold out & that's a largish venue for them these days
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh and the Mish's second show got moved to the glass house
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
buenas tardiness, denizens!

I shan't be going to Cruel World, despite my excitement at the very idea, as it's €1000.00 I don't have. As a consolation, I re-bought L&R Earth,Sun,Moon and played the hell out of it.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: And going for that#fullpenguinmode in '23, Sisters of Mercy at the Hollywood Palladium here in LA  SQUEEEE

[post-punk.com image 358x358]

Hope you got your tickets already, the scalpers already have them listed for ~$300 a pop


DAMN!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
City Lights is such a top tune
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: And going for that#fullpenguinmode in '23, Sisters of Mercy at the Hollywood Palladium here in LA  SQUEEEE

[post-punk.com image 358x358]

You going?
I saw last week that it had sold out & that's a largish venue for them these days


Yep, thankfully before the scalpers snatched all the affordable tickets

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pista: City Lights is such a top tune


which would be why you hear it here...
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
*looks around*

we do seem to be missing a few denizens today.

*lifts carpet*

nope. not there either...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Celebrate the Nun "Stay Away"? Have that reserved for "people I hate" playlists. Ouch and Yikes.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
