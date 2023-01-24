 Skip to content
(MSN)   Humans still have genes for a full coat of body hair.
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a muthafarking BIGFOOT when I see one!?!?!?

Don't bring a BIGFOOT in my home, Gus!

With my children!

/Goonie Goo Goo
 
monstera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
or, me
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got that gene. The hair keeps growing thicker, almost everywhere, except the top of my head

I make sure to blame my parents at every opportunity, because that IS their fault
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before Alabama Fan.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dated a guy with back hair. Jane Goodall called and made me release him back into the wild.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: In before Alabama Fan.


Or is it Earnhardt Fan?

Same diff.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fun part? Age.

The smooth, pretty boy I used to be three decades or so ago is now the fuzz-shouldered shambling silverback of today. That shiat thickens. Everywhere. Like, on my goddamned ears.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhh, pretty sure we've known this since there are documented cases of people with werewolf-levels of hair, to the point that there's a documented syndrome/condition for it.   So, yeah, we still retain the genetic capability for it, even though it's not an expressed or activated gene in 99% of the population.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a generator mechanic in my unit during Desert Shield/Storm that was one link removed from apes. He had a full shag carpet other than from the neckline up where he had to shave and keep a regulation haircut. It was seriously like Teen Wolf, you could not see his skin underneath. He did part some of his bicep hair once to show us a tattoo that was hidden underneath.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah. I'm a sad patchy chia pet of a human. What I can't grow on my face I grow everywhere else. I can't grow a mustache but I can comb my arms and legs with a cat brush. When I was in high school one of my unconscious fidgets was to twist my leg hair into little dredlocks while teachers droned on about quadratic equations or whatever.

I have one eyebrow hair that seems to have no length limit. I've enver just let it go past and inch and a half, but macabre curiosity is always cut short by the need to emerge into public for an errand without the locals Elephantmanning me in the street.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BlakCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hair on my legs is start

FormlessOne: The fun part? Age.

The smooth, pretty boy I used to be three decades or so ago is now the fuzz-shouldered shambling silverback of today. That shiat thickens. Everywhere. Like, on my goddamned ears.


FormlessOne: The fun part? Age.

The smooth, pretty boy I used to be three decades or so ago is now the fuzz-shouldered shambling silverback of today. That shiat thickens. Everywhere. Like, on my goddamned ears.


Why the ears? the last place you need hair.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: The fun part? Age.

The smooth, pretty boy I used to be three decades or so ago is now the fuzz-shouldered shambling silverback of today. That shiat thickens. Everywhere. Like, on my goddamned ears.


My mostly-Native American husband went from having a grand total of three chest hairs to being a patchy bearded beast. The hairy shoulder blades are the best part. I told him he earned his wings living with me, but he was not amused.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humans also have genes for feathers, scales and tails.

God is just farking lazy: he never bothers to clean up after making a jerry-built botch out of his work. That's why the optic nerve runs over the retina, my eyes have "floaters" in them which are the remnants of blood vessels, and it takes six muscles to do the work of three.  Also, squid and octopods have better eyes than humans because God re-used old crap he had lying around the workshop instead of incorporating the lessons of two or three days earlier into his precious children,
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AgentKGB: [i.imgur.com image 653x1056]


Do you need any more proof that God is a bodger?
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Uhh, pretty sure we've known this since there are documented cases of people with werewolf-levels of hair, to the point that there's a documented syndrome/condition for it.   So, yeah, we still retain the genetic capability for it, even though it's not an expressed or activated gene in 99% of the population.


Maybe some weirdos, like the kind who think Homo sapiens sapiens did not evolve from Homo sapiens and Neanderthals, proposed the Hank McCoy's among us are genuine mutants instead of just a fancy follicular phenotype?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlakCat: Why the ears? the last place you need hair.


You clearly have never lived in a basement apartment with centipede roommates.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calehedron: There was a generator mechanic in my unit during Desert Shield/Storm that was one link removed from apes. He had a full shag carpet other than from the neckline up where he had to shave and keep a regulation haircut. It was seriously like Teen Wolf, you could not see his skin underneath. He did part some of his bicep hair once to show us a tattoo that was hidden underneath.


Dude needs to hang out at furry conventions and freak out those squares.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I got that gene. The hair keeps growing thicker, almost everywhere, except the top of my head

I make sure to blame my parents at every opportunity, because that IS their fault


No, it's because you touch yourself at night
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Kit Fister: Uhh, pretty sure we've known this since there are documented cases of people with werewolf-levels of hair, to the point that there's a documented syndrome/condition for it.   So, yeah, we still retain the genetic capability for it, even though it's not an expressed or activated gene in 99% of the population.

Maybe some weirdos, like the kind who think Homo sapiens sapiens did not evolve from Homo sapiens and Neanderthals, proposed the Hank McCoy's among us are genuine mutants instead of just a fancy follicular phenotype?


if that's true, then where the hell are my adamantium claws/skeleton and healing factor, dammit?! I'd even take whatever Gambit's powers are, or Domino's power or, hell, even bullseye's.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL Researchers have never seen BEARS.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Humans also have genes for feathers, scales and tails.

God is just farking lazy: he never bothers to clean up after making a jerry-built botch out of his work. That's why the optic nerve runs over the retina, my eyes have "floaters" in them which are the remnants of blood vessels, and it takes six muscles to do the work of three.  Also, squid and octopods have better eyes than humans because God re-used old crap he had lying around the workshop instead of incorporating the lessons of two or three days earlier into his precious children,


so you are saying God the almighty is a frustrated coder. that explains the anger in the old testament. we are abandoned code on some cosmic gethub
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlakCat: The hair on my legs is startFormlessOne: The fun part? Age.

The smooth, pretty boy I used to be three decades or so ago is now the fuzz-shouldered shambling silverback of today. That shiat thickens. Everywhere. Like, on my goddamned ears.

FormlessOne: The fun part? Age.

The smooth, pretty boy I used to be three decades or so ago is now the fuzz-shouldered shambling silverback of today. That shiat thickens. Everywhere. Like, on my goddamned ears.

Why the ears? the last place you need hair.


No, hair is kind of important there
 
jaggspb
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: brantgoose: Humans also have genes for feathers, scales and tails.

God is just farking lazy: he never bothers to clean up after making a jerry-built botch out of his work. That's why the optic nerve runs over the retina, my eyes have "floaters" in them which are the remnants of blood vessels, and it takes six muscles to do the work of three.  Also, squid and octopods have better eyes than humans because God re-used old crap he had lying around the workshop instead of incorporating the lessons of two or three days earlier into his precious children,

so you are saying God the almighty is a frustrated coder. that explains the anger in the old testament. we are abandoned code on some cosmic gethub


we are so forked
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: TIL Researchers have never seen BEARS.


TIL researchers didn't even bother to look at decades of established medical science data, either.

Like, christ, who are these researchers? How did they not at least once look up cases of full-body hair coverage in the literature before they did their work?  What, did they just assume that the people who grew full coats of hair all over their bodies just spontaneously mutated a gene to do it, as Bennie pointed out?  Or did they just blow it off as an over-abundance of testosterone causing the hair growth, despite no other obvious signs of said high testosterone production?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"STAG" was a viable contender before
PLAYBOY was chosen by Hef as the title
 
The Envoy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm an inverse hobbit.  There's hair everywhere (except the top of my head which is thin) and my feet which are completely and utterly bare, and tiny too. It's like I stole them from a 6-year-old.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: FormlessOne: The fun part? Age.

The smooth, pretty boy I used to be three decades or so ago is now the fuzz-shouldered shambling silverback of today. That shiat thickens. Everywhere. Like, on my goddamned ears.

My mostly-Native American husband went from having a grand total of three chest hairs to being a patchy bearded beast. The hairy shoulder blades are the best part. I told him he earned his wings living with me, but he was not amused.


I had the opposite happen. When I was 30 I had a little bit of chest hair in the middle and a small amount of armpit hair. Now those areas are hairless. I didn't do anything to remove it.
 
anuran
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Paging L. Sprague de Camp. Please get your lazy ass out of the grave and republish Hyperpilosity
 
anuran
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Squid_for_Brains: FormlessOne: The fun part? Age.

The smooth, pretty boy I used to be three decades or so ago is now the fuzz-shouldered shambling silverback of today. That shiat thickens. Everywhere. Like, on my goddamned ears.

My mostly-Native American husband went from having a grand total of three chest hairs to being a patchy bearded beast. The hairy shoulder blades are the best part. I told him he earned his wings living with me, but he was not amused.

I had the opposite happen. When I was 30 I had a little bit of chest hair in the middle and a small amount of armpit hair. Now those areas are hairless. I didn't do anything to remove it.


Knew a guy whose hair all fell out. Even eyebrows. Not chemo. Not an allergy. The doctors never did figure out why.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 477x268]


I know a muthafarking BIGFOOT when I see one!?!?!?

Don't bring a BIGFOOT in my home, Gus!

With my children!

/Goonie Goo Goo


/mimes his shoe-throwing noise
//Ha!
///Missed me biatch!
 
Fano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Black_Lazerus: TIL Researchers have never seen BEARS.

TIL researchers didn't even bother to look at decades of established medical science data, either.

Like, christ, who are these researchers? How did they not at least once look up cases of full-body hair coverage in the literature before they did their work?  What, did they just assume that the people who grew full coats of hair all over their bodies just spontaneously mutated a gene to do it, as Bennie pointed out?  Or did they just blow it off as an over-abundance of testosterone causing the hair growth, despite no other obvious signs of said high testosterone production?


No one does research like Gaston
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fano: Kit Fister: Black_Lazerus: TIL Researchers have never seen BEARS.

TIL researchers didn't even bother to look at decades of established medical science data, either.

Like, christ, who are these researchers? How did they not at least once look up cases of full-body hair coverage in the literature before they did their work?  What, did they just assume that the people who grew full coats of hair all over their bodies just spontaneously mutated a gene to do it, as Bennie pointed out?  Or did they just blow it off as an over-abundance of testosterone causing the hair growth, despite no other obvious signs of said high testosterone production?

No one does research like Gaston


Especially not on Fark.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

anuran: Gordon Bennett: Squid_for_Brains: FormlessOne: The fun part? Age.

The smooth, pretty boy I used to be three decades or so ago is now the fuzz-shouldered shambling silverback of today. That shiat thickens. Everywhere. Like, on my goddamned ears.

My mostly-Native American husband went from having a grand total of three chest hairs to being a patchy bearded beast. The hairy shoulder blades are the best part. I told him he earned his wings living with me, but he was not amused.

I had the opposite happen. When I was 30 I had a little bit of chest hair in the middle and a small amount of armpit hair. Now those areas are hairless. I didn't do anything to remove it.

Knew a guy whose hair all fell out. Even eyebrows. Not chemo. Not an allergy. The doctors never did figure out why.


Sounds like alopecia.
 
Fano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Fano: Kit Fister: Black_Lazerus: TIL Researchers have never seen BEARS.

TIL researchers didn't even bother to look at decades of established medical science data, either.

Like, christ, who are these researchers? How did they not at least once look up cases of full-body hair coverage in the literature before they did their work?  What, did they just assume that the people who grew full coats of hair all over their bodies just spontaneously mutated a gene to do it, as Bennie pointed out?  Or did they just blow it off as an over-abundance of testosterone causing the hair growth, despite no other obvious signs of said high testosterone production?

No one does research like Gaston

Especially not on Fark.


They're especially good at ejaculating
 
Eravior
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: [slashfilm.com image 850x501]

"STAG" was a viable contender before
PLAYBOY was chosen by Hef as the title


Hey, I just tried that game last week. Not bad but I ran out of monkeys to feed to predators after only an hour or so. Some funny death scenes though.

Here's my high score for my first attempt.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fed my first character, one of the babies, to the bird that ate its mother in the opening cinematic. Swooped down and was like "Ooh! Dessert!"

Let's be honest, the mother was an idiot. Got some food and then climbed to the highest branch it could find while those giant birds were flying around? "Oh, come on! THAT'S the family tree I have to work with?!"
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Squid_for_Brains: FormlessOne: The fun part? Age.

The smooth, pretty boy I used to be three decades or so ago is now the fuzz-shouldered shambling silverback of today. That shiat thickens. Everywhere. Like, on my goddamned ears.

My mostly-Native American husband went from having a grand total of three chest hairs to being a patchy bearded beast. The hairy shoulder blades are the best part. I told him he earned his wings living with me, but he was not amused.

I had the opposite happen. When I was 30 I had a little bit of chest hair in the middle and a small amount of armpit hair. Now those areas are hairless. I didn't do anything to remove it.


My dad went relatively hairless the older he got, except for his face and head. I wish I had those genes, because whatever is happening to me is bullshiat.
 
Slypork
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Calehedron: There was a generator mechanic in my unit during Desert Shield/Storm that was one link removed from apes. He had a full shag carpet other than from the neckline up where he had to shave and keep a regulation haircut. It was seriously like Teen Wolf, you could not see his skin underneath. He did part some of his bicep hair once to show us a tattoo that was hidden underneath.


The one time I went on a cruise I saw the most hirsute guy by the pool. I'm sure he was part gorilla. The amount of hair covering his body was amazing and frightening. The amusing thing was he had shaved a bald patch on his upper arm so you could see his tattoo of a bikini clad woman. If he didn't shave there I'm sure she'd look like sasquatch.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Gordon Bennett: Squid_for_Brains: FormlessOne: The fun part? Age.

The smooth, pretty boy I used to be three decades or so ago is now the fuzz-shouldered shambling silverback of today. That shiat thickens. Everywhere. Like, on my goddamned ears.

My mostly-Native American husband went from having a grand total of three chest hairs to being a patchy bearded beast. The hairy shoulder blades are the best part. I told him he earned his wings living with me, but he was not amused.

I had the opposite happen. When I was 30 I had a little bit of chest hair in the middle and a small amount of armpit hair. Now those areas are hairless. I didn't do anything to remove it.

My dad went relatively hairless the older he got, except for his face and head. I wish I had those genes, because whatever is happening to me is bullshiat.


What did the milkman look like?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fano: Kit Fister: Fano: Kit Fister: Black_Lazerus: TIL Researchers have never seen BEARS.

TIL researchers didn't even bother to look at decades of established medical science data, either.

Like, christ, who are these researchers? How did they not at least once look up cases of full-body hair coverage in the literature before they did their work?  What, did they just assume that the people who grew full coats of hair all over their bodies just spontaneously mutated a gene to do it, as Bennie pointed out?  Or did they just blow it off as an over-abundance of testosterone causing the hair growth, despite no other obvious signs of said high testosterone production?

No one does research like Gaston

Especially not on Fark.

They're especially good at ejaculating


The less they know, the better they are about ejaculating their opinion all over the thread, even going so far as to take on airs of being dictators and demanding other people fall in line with their views.
 
