(Guardian)   US transition to electric cars will have dire environmental consequences unless the dependence on cars in towns and cities falls drastically. So I guess we shouldn't bother then. ROLL COAL   (theguardian.com) divider line
lilbjorn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sad that even the Guardian is on the Big Oil payroll.

/Lithium batteries will have gone away LONG before 2050
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You need lithium? Salton Sea say "Hi!"
 
p51d007
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In the 70's, the Boston Globe printed an article saying we would be in a new ice age by 2000, due to all of the smog & pollution blocking the sunlight.
Now, we have "global warming" "climate change" climate emergency!  There is even talk in some circles of
seeding clouds with chemicals to "block out" some sunlight to bring global temperatures down.


50 years of incorrect "science" data
 
jacksonic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sodium-ion batteries rub their hands together gleefully.

"Any day now...."
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
[It warns that unless the US's dependence on cars in towns and cities falls drastically...]

Good luck with that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I look at all the empty car charging stations at the local Target and always ask myself...."One day all of these will be filled with cars charging up. Wonder where they are?"
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: You need lithium? Salton Sea say "Hi!"


As does Maine. (source)
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is exactly what Kurt Cobain was trying to warn us about in this song:

Nirvana - Lithium
Youtube kgpSzdON2CE


Or, at least I assume it's what he was saying.  I'm not really a big lyrics person.  And he kind of mumbled a lot.  But, still, I'm pretty sure it's what he was on about.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You know what else is will have dire environmental consequences?

Using gas farking cars forever.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: I look at all the empty car charging stations at the local Target and always ask myself...."One day all of these will be filled with cars charging up. Wonder where they are?"


Currently we have a lot of hand wringers that claim that it is simply impossible to find any open chargers and surely in the future it will be impossible to build them fast enough to meet demand
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
US transition to electric internal combustion cars will have dire environmental consequences unless the dependence on cars horses in towns and cities falls drastically. So I guess we shouldn't bother then. ROLL COAL OATS
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
*Le sigh*

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Less-- wait, no I don't get it.  Do you mean 'fewer'"?  Like fewer gas cars?  Because I can't quite--you mean like we just do less, and buy less, and that's--I don't really get it.  Like I have less kids?"
 
