(NBC Right Now)   Student plays around with broadcast microphone at high school basketball halftime thinking it's turned off. Whoopsie   (nbcrightnow.com) divider line
22
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mic is always live.

/worked in radio back in the day and saw at least one coworker lose their shift because of that mistake.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Figures. No, it couldn't be a sex joke, or trash talking the other team, or a comment about a cheerleader.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So ... what did he say? Skimmed TFA but saw none of that detail.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

neapoi: The mic is always live.

/worked in radio back in the day and saw at least one coworker lose their shift because of that mistake.


Same here but in my case it was a gal who was fired for swearing in the control room (I think she let out a single expletive). She was clearly not on air and the mic was not hot...but the rule was no swearing in the control room and the station took it VERY seriously.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: Figures. No, it couldn't be a sex joke, or trash talking the other team, or a comment about a cheerleader.


Jenny over there on the end? I heard she's got a mouth like a dyson vacuum! Sh*t, is this on?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ohhh.. A microphoney....

/and a phoney at the mic!
// *slap*
/// stooges
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: So ... what did he say? Skimmed TFA but saw none of that detail.


From the last paragraph, it sounds like a couple of minority kids using minority slang directed at each other.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Next headline:
Nazi propaganda flyers left on cars throughout West Central Monday, police say it is free speech

Some mixed messages going on in that area
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
racially based?
I'm pretty sure the kids mean "great" when they say "based"
 
IDisposable
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When I was in college, the on-call RAs had walkie talkies that were monitored by the police dispatch.  They frequently had problems and were probably completely superfluous (anything that remotely requires privacy in the least can't go over the walkie talkies and you could always just call dispatch if you actually needed something).  When they hadn't been working for a while, one of the RAs picks one up and says, "are the f'ing walkie talkies ever going to work"?  He got a talking to by the police.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Similar, but completely different, I had a classmate who later became a football coach at our highschool, and he'd watch the games with his walkman-type radio on to hear the play-by-play as well.

Anyway, another kid from our neighborhood notices this, and sits on the bleachers just below the radio announcer and microphone. So he'd intermittently say, "Steve Warren is a poopy head!" or whatever, really loud, so the mic would pick it up. And Steve kept looking around to see who was yelling at him. Steve was a great guy, but that was still hilarious.
 
shill1253
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ahh, Umatilla, home to the Till-I-cum motel....
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"The student made the remarks while believing to be 'joking' with friends; however, there is nothing funny about racially hateful statements"

What about non-racially hateful statements? And what made the statements 'hateful' as opposed to being 'racially stereotyped' or 'racially insensitive' statements?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Naked Gun - Toilet Break with Radio Microphone
Youtube vxA1nkAPA6U
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
[DUMBASS] tag on vacation, subby?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Gitmo.  The kid is beyond saving or rehabilitation.  Our Democracy needs a zero tolerance policy on racism.  And yes, we need the military to purge whole regions of the US, and then the world.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The student made racially-based comments, which were then broadcast.

News media can't call it racism anymore because of honky tears.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: So ... what did he say? Skimmed TFA but saw none of that detail.


"Dude, I wish we had 3 or 4 more *redacteds* on our team.  Maybe we'd win a farking game every once in a while."
 
drdank [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Norm and Artie's Bob Ueker Story
Youtube PE7l9-f18UM
Nobody could work the cough button like Bob Eucker.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When I was in high school a friend and I videotaped the varsity basketball games. Once my friend got confused about the camera: there was a button that toggled between pause and record. He thought it was recording when it was paused and vice versa.  The result was instead of recording the game against our biggest rivals that went into overtime, he only recorded every timeout, which was nothing but us zooming in on the hot girls in the stands and making comments about their hotness.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There is a trend in society, music, social media, and sadly, in our schools, of students believing it is ok to call each other names or use racial terms in a joking manner.  Disparaging remarks are never ok, and they're certainly not ok in schools. We will be working with student and school leadership to be certain that our students understand the importance of choosing words carefully. All students should feel safe and welcomed in schools and words play a large role in creating such an environment, whether they're between friends, or on the airwaves.

I actually like this stance.
 
