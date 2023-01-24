 Skip to content
(National Today)   No sidewindin' bushwackin', hornswagglin' cracker croaker is gonna rouin mah bishket cutter   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
Xerxes2004
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JessieL
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure grizzled-prospector-like talking is the entire reason my hometown is pronounced "Preskit" by all the locals.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
MST3K 0910 - grizzled old prospector
Youtube myLNYs0-jPo
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
REVID!
 
Stavr0
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So it's speak like an urbanite sophisticated psychotherapist day?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Now who can argue with that?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I said, "The Sheriff is a BONG!"
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
that headline is purtier than a two dollar whore.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Con sarnit!
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Gabby Johnson said it best.
 
