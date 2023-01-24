 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSTP St. Paul)   Oregon considers banning sales of kangaroo parts. Hunters in Vienna and Salzburg inconsolable   (kstp.com) divider line
32
    More: Interesting, Kangaroo, Animal welfare, All rights reserved, Copyright, Bend, Oregon, Oregon, Salem, Oregon, Shoe  
•       •       •

313 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2023 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had ground kangaroo burgers. Kind of gamy, but quite edible.
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many kangaroos are in the area that it's important to pass any legislation concerning the sale of their parts?
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but how will I repair my old and busted kangaroos?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hah I'll exploit the wallaby loophole
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roo leather makes for really nice razor strops, and you can roll them without wrinkling the leather.

The commercial harvest of kangaroos in Australia is legal. More than 1.3 million kangaroos were killed for commercial purposes in the country in 2021, KLCC reported, citing the Australia Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water. The agency said that number represents less than one-third of the "sustainable quota," which is the amount it considers could be killed without putting any of the four main kangaroo species at risk.

Thank baby Jebus we're addressing this instead of any of the myriad other actual issues out there.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sandbar67: but how will I repair my old and busted kangaroos?


Those of us who are environmentally conscious have already switched to wallabies
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sandbar67: but how will I repair my old and busted kangaroos?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there market for upgraded kangaroo parts? I don't think limb replacement works like that. The human body would probably reject 'too legs right quick. I heard that... from a friend.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Roo leather makes for really nice razor strops, and you can roll them without wrinkling the leather.


You know what else kangaroo leather is well suited for?

Fark user imageView Full Size



Dice bags!
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that it uses kangaroo leather in a "small portion" of its soccer shoes

I now have further questions.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bughunter: hobnail: Roo leather makes for really nice razor strops, and you can roll them without wrinkling the leather.

You know what else kangaroo leather is well suited for?

[Fark user image 412x412]


Dice bags!


cdnsecakmi.kaltura.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not a good idea, Oregon. You don't want a black market for kangaroo parts. Kangaroo carcasses stripped of their parts lying about all willy-nilly. Legitimate kangaroo dealers going out of business. Cats and dogs living together.

ABSOLUTE CHAOS!

Not a pretty sight, believe you me!
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"It's unconscionable that millions of native wild animals in Australia have been killed for the sake of high-end soccer cleats"

What....did she ask Australia?  Last I heard the Australian government was encouraging people to eat more kangaroo because of overpopulation.
 
anuran
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Kangaroo leather is very useful in some applications. We'll see if there are good alternatives
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, that explains the new wave of winners in the 400m sprint....
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
First Oregon legalizes drugs. Then they try to restrict gun sales. Now no kangaroo parts? Slippery slope I tells ya.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

funzyr: How many kangaroos are in the area that it's important to pass any legislation concerning the sale of their parts?


Either a issue with importing or local farmers don't like the exotic competition.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hobnail: Roo leather makes for really nice razor strops, and you can roll them without wrinkling the leather.

The commercial harvest of kangaroos in Australia is legal. More than 1.3 million kangaroos were killed for commercial purposes in the country in 2021, KLCC reported, citing the Australia Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water. The agency said that number represents less than one-third of the "sustainable quota," which is the amount it considers could be killed without putting any of the four main kangaroo species at risk.

Thank baby Jebus we're addressing this instead of any of the myriad other actual issues out there.


Really excellent bullwhips too.   Most professionals I know use 'roo hide rather than bull
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: "It's unconscionable that millions of native wild animals in Australia have been killed for the sake of high-end soccer cleats"

What....did she ask Australia?  Last I heard the Australian government was encouraging people to eat more kangaroo because of overpopulation.


Mad Magazine had the perfect response to the "unconscionable" commenter (that I can't find) of a bunch of tree huggers protesting at a shooting range with signs that said "Save our Skeet from Extinction".
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hobnail: Roo leather makes for really nice razor strops, and you can roll them without wrinkling the leather.

The commercial harvest of kangaroos in Australia is legal. More than 1.3 million kangaroos were killed for commercial purposes in the country in 2021, KLCC reported, citing the Australia Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water. The agency said that number represents less than one-third of the "sustainable quota," which is the amount it considers could be killed without putting any of the four main kangaroo species at risk.

Thank baby Jebus we're addressing this instead of any of the myriad other actual issues out there.


So you are saying that we shouldn't give a shiat about sustainable anything until your arbitrary list of "real important stuff" is fixed

What's it like only being able to see and think in black and white?

Personally, I subscribe to the notion that by keeping on doing the "right thing" in terms of sustainability regardless of application or industry, sooner or later sustainability will become the norm rather than the exception. And feckless doofs like you will feel very out of place and unwelcome in that world, since by then a good many issues would have been fixed, thanks to ignoring shiatposts like yours and continuing to do what is right and what we can, when we can
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Kangaroos are a major pest species. Like rats are. No need to protect them.
 
WLTwitch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I misread that as kangaroo pants. Now I wish I had a pair of kangaroo pants.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: "It's unconscionable that millions of native wild animals in Australia have been killed for the sake of high-end soccer cleats"

What....did she ask Australia?  Last I heard the Australian government was encouraging people to eat more kangaroo because of overpopulation.


Australia is pretty big on all agricultural production. The government there is "WTF??" at various US laws in recent years targeting kangaroo products.

It's just weird also as it's not like this is a pressing issue with a major groundswell of public pressure, nor does there seem to be any major industry pressure, and it's not like they're endangered.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nike? The company whose owner just tried to subvert democracy in our state by financing a spoiler DINO?
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Tchernobog: "It's unconscionable that millions of native wild animals in Australia have been killed for the sake of high-end soccer cleats"

What....did she ask Australia?  Last I heard the Australian government was encouraging people to eat more kangaroo because of overpopulation.

Australia is pretty big on all agricultural production. The government there is "WTF??" at various US laws in recent years targeting kangaroo products.

It's just weird also as it's not like this is a pressing issue with a major groundswell of public pressure, nor does there seem to be any major industry pressure, and it's not like they're endangered.


Gotta protect our phoney baloney jobs somehow.

HARRUMPH!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: I've had ground kangaroo burgers. Kind of gamy, but quite edible.


I've only had kangaroo once, and IMHO, it didn't seem gamey at all...maybe that kangaroo had been on a better diet.

/Best venison I've had came from a deer that had chowed down on a lot of apples.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Slap a tariff on it like you did with lamb, you bastards (not Oregon bastards, federal bastards) so that our domestic kangaroo ranches can compete.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder if any Farkers besides me have seen this movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm not making any kind of larger point, other than this is immediately where my brain went and I can't think of another film that contains a kangaroo hunt.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Tchernobog: "It's unconscionable that millions of native wild animals in Australia have been killed for the sake of high-end soccer cleats"

What....did she ask Australia?  Last I heard the Australian government was encouraging people to eat more kangaroo because of overpopulation.

Australia is pretty big on all agricultural production. The government there is "WTF??" at various US laws in recent years targeting kangaroo products.

It's just weird also as it's not like this is a pressing issue with a major groundswell of public pressure, nor does there seem to be any major industry pressure, and it's not like they're endangered.


Our left-wing idiots are big PETA supporters.  Our right-wing idiots are big QAnon supporters.  Those two groups represent 70% of this damn State.

Oregon is farking clownshoes.  If it weren't for the fantastic food, drink, and music here, there'd be nothing at all worth a damn.

Okay, that's not entirely true.  We've got some fantastic strip clubs, and we don't care about what a person looks like (unless they're brown) - we care whether they're doing their job.  Everybody is inked and wears whatever they want to the office.  Life is less-complicated here.  It's just pants-on-head mentally-challenged.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Magorn: hobnail: Roo leather makes for really nice razor strops, and you can roll them without wrinkling the leather.

The commercial harvest of kangaroos in Australia is legal. More than 1.3 million kangaroos were killed for commercial purposes in the country in 2021, KLCC reported, citing the Australia Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water. The agency said that number represents less than one-third of the "sustainable quota," which is the amount it considers could be killed without putting any of the four main kangaroo species at risk.

Thank baby Jebus we're addressing this instead of any of the myriad other actual issues out there.

Really excellent bullwhips too.   Most professionals I know use 'roo hide rather than bull


My former brother in law swears by Kangaroo hide baseball and softball gloves, they are softer to start and don't need as much break in time. He played some minor ball, was on the all Navy Softball team, and played in rec leagues for as long as I knew him. He had a 20 year old glove that was so soft it crumpled up like a batting glove when he tossed it down on the bench.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Exit Stencilist: hobnail: Roo leather makes for really nice razor strops, and you can roll them without wrinkling the leather.

The commercial harvest of kangaroos in Australia is legal. More than 1.3 million kangaroos were killed for commercial purposes in the country in 2021, KLCC reported, citing the Australia Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water. The agency said that number represents less than one-third of the "sustainable quota," which is the amount it considers could be killed without putting any of the four main kangaroo species at risk.

Thank baby Jebus we're addressing this instead of any of the myriad other actual issues out there.

So you are saying that we shouldn't give a shiat about sustainable anything until your arbitrary list of "real important stuff" is fixed

What's it like only being able to see and think in black and white?

Personally, I subscribe to the notion that by keeping on doing the "right thing" in terms of sustainability regardless of application or industry, sooner or later sustainability will become the norm rather than the exception. And feckless doofs like you will feel very out of place and unwelcome in that world, since by then a good many issues would have been fixed, thanks to ignoring shiatposts like yours and continuing to do what is right and what we can, when we can


No, I'm saying if Australia's equivalent of the EPA is saying that they're harvesting less than a third of the sustainable quota of kangaroos, that this is NOT a sustainability issue, it's just feelgood bullshiat from a politician.

/speaking of feckless doofs and shiatposts
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.