(Deadline)   The list of Oscar noms is out. Subby is pulling for My Year of Dicks. Uh huh huh "pulling"   (deadline.com) divider line
Reverend J
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Actor in a Leading Role
Bill Nye

Wait, wut?
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Banshees of Inisherin was shockingly mediocre and full of contemptable people. I'm not sure why everyone thinks it's such a good movie
 
bronskrat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler
Colin Farrell
Brendan Fraser
Paul Mescal
Bill Nye
Actress in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett
Ana de Armas
Andrea Riseborough
Michelle Williams
Michelle Yeoh
Directing
Martin McDonagh
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Steven Spielberg
Todd Field
Ruben Ostlund
Actor in a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson
Brian Tyree Henry
Judd Hirsch
Barry Keoghan
Ke Huy Quan
Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett
Hong Chau
Kerry Condon
Jamie Lee Curtis
Stephanie Hsu
Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Documentary Feature Film
All That Breathes
All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet One
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Writing (Original Screenplay)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Music (Original Score)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Music (Original Song)
Applause
Hold My Hand
Lift Me Up
Naatu Naatu
This Is A Life
Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet
The Batman
Black Panther
Elvis
The Whale
Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year
Stranger at the Gate
Animated Short Film
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther
Top Gun: Maverick
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Everything Everywhere All At Once please
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Keep my dick outta your f-ing mouth, Subby!
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
BILL NYE
 
COVID19
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My Year of Dicks and The Whale... and I repeat myself.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: Banshees of Inisherin was shockingly mediocre and full of contemptable people. I'm not sure why everyone thinks it's such a good movie


So is real life, yet we don't all go out and kill ourselves about it.

Reverend J: Actor in a Leading Role
Bill Nye

Wait, wut?


Either the science guy is finally getting the credit he deserves, or there is a completely different Bill Nye that I was unaware of.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, I've seen a grand total of zero films on the best picture list. Almost saw Maverick in theater but didn't get a chance to go.


Avatar for best picture?
Some people are going to be TRIGGERED.
 
Arxane
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Either Del Toro's Pinocchio or Puss in Boots: The Last Wish should win for best animated film. I'm good with whichever wins, honestly - they were both that good.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Penis.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jackass 4.5 not nomimated.   It's like they're not even trying anymore.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: Banshees of Inisherin was shockingly mediocre and full of contemptable people. I'm not sure why everyone thinks it's such a good movie


I think it's a vibe.  Either it draws you in or it leaves you cold.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Top Gun: Maverick was fun, but best picture? That's as stupid as if Gladiator won b... oh, wait.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Everything Everywhere All At Once please


Stephanie Hsu was amazing, but I think Angela Bassett has Supporting Actress locked up.  

/Jamie Lee Curtis was a freakin' hoot too
 
The_Six_Fingered_Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GypsyJoker: BILL NYE


I wondered about this too. It's a typo. Should be Bill Nighy for Living.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Actor in a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson
Brian Tyree Henry
Judd Hirsch
Barry Keoghan
Ke Huy Quan

Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett
Hong Chau
Kerry Condon
Jamie Lee Curtis
Stephanie Hsu

Holy nostalgia, y'all!
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Has Michelle Williams been nominated every year since Heath's death?
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hmmm, I don't see Emancipation on the list, even for a tech award.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blackminded
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: full of contemptable people


From what I hear this is the point, which is actually why I was going to give it a try. I enjoy movies where everyone is horrible. Closer is one of my favorites, for example.
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ethertap: DonkeyDixon: Banshees of Inisherin was shockingly mediocre and full of contemptable people. I'm not sure why everyone thinks it's such a good movie

So is real life, yet we don't all go out and kill ourselves about it.

Reverend J: Actor in a Leading Role
Bill Nye

Wait, wut?

Either the science guy is finally getting the credit he deserves, or there is a completely different Bill Nye that I was unaware of.


Bill Nighy, "Living" is what it is.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


It's not a damn kids movie, it's a movie for everyone.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They finally cleaned up their mess:


Bill Nighy in "Living" (Sony Pictures Classics)
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: Banshees of Inisherin was shockingly mediocre and full of contemptable people. I'm not sure why everyone thinks it's such a good movie


Feel good movie of the year that one was
Now come here and shake me hand
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Reverend J: Actor in a Leading Role
Bill Nye

Wait, wut?


Yanno, Bill Nighy.

thefancarpet.comView Full Size
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The_Six_Fingered_Man: GypsyJoker: BILL NYE

I wondered about this too. It's a typo. Should be Bill Nighy for Living.


Yup
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The_Six_Fingered_Man: GypsyJoker: BILL NYE

I wondered about this too. It's a typo. Should be Bill Nighy for Living.


Ah, Slartibartfast.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Top Gun: Maverick was fun, but best picture? That's as stupid as if Gladiator won b... oh, wait.


Just remember there's a very popular cult of a church in Hollywood that gives their large voting block members 'suggestions'
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
gonna be honest, I'm still upset that Sarah Gadon wasn't nominated for Black Bear in '21
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Elvis" will win best picture.

Not that I've seen it, or if it's any good.

It's just that Lisa Marie died at the right time.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 425x321]


I just noticed the amount of, um, 'grime' on the plaques. Nice.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Brendan Fraser in "The Whale"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm suprised Collin Farrell's eye brows didn't get best supporting actor.
 
STRYPERSWINE
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
bighairyguy:
Stephanie Hsu was amazing, but I think Angela Bassett has Supporting Actress locked up.

Do people ever win a Golden Globe AND an Oscar?  Or do they say "let's give it to JLC because you already got an award"?
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Glass Onion was an adapted screenplay?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


"I'm as shocked as you are!"
- W. Nye
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What a shiat year for movies - Oscar-types anyway. Could they just slide Val Kilmer as Doc Holliday in for Best Supporting again, give him the farkin' award this time, and just see if anyone notices?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ethertap: DonkeyDixon: Banshees of Inisherin was shockingly mediocre and full of contemptable people. I'm not sure why everyone thinks it's such a good movie

So is real life, yet we don't all go out and kill ourselves about it.

Reverend J: Actor in a Leading Role
Bill Nye

Wait, wut?

Either the science guy is finally getting the credit he deserves, or there is a completely different Bill Nye that I was unaware of.


SAG rules say it's the same person, but I'm not finding a film.
 
You missed one
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GypsyJoker: BILL NYE


George Santos
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Glass Onion was an adapted screenplay?


That's what I was wondering!

Given how much the chief New York Times critics loved Nope, I was surprised it was completely snubbed. They both had it in their top five and was acting nominations too.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: They finally cleaned up their mess:


Bill Nighy in "Living" (Sony Pictures Classics)


OK
Good, he's awesome too. I wanted to see him as The Doctor.
 
blackminded
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: It's just that Lisa Marie died at the right time.


This is exactly the sort of stupid shiat that AMPAS would pull.

/the movie that featured two rocks reconciling in a scene that made me cry should win
//so it probs won't
///rocks
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Petey4335: [Fark user image 425x198] [View Full Size image _x_]


This is likely the scene that keeps it from getting Best Picture.

But it should not be.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've reached that age where everything seems like it either happened just the other day or years ago. I thought Top Gun: Maverick was in the years ago category. Was there another Top Gun sequel, or have they just been talking about this one for years?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Really? The Little Mermaid Smurfs?  Typical.
 
blackminded
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: This is likely the scene that keeps it from getting Best Picture.


Not the dildo fight? At least the plugs were just power-ups and not actual melee weapons.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: I've reached that age where everything seems like it either happened just the other day or years ago. I thought Top Gun: Maverick was in the years ago category. Was there another Top Gun sequel, or have they just been talking about this one for years?


Years.  Was supposed to be out pre-pandemic, got delayed... then pandemic, then more delays to get out of the pandemic...
 
