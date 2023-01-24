 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Which begs the question, how do you lose your anus?   (news.sky.com) divider line
66
66 Comments     (+0 »)
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Like this scorpion? https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/how-the-scorpion-lost-its-tail-and-its-anus
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was bit off
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For me? It was in a poker game. Couldn't sit for a week.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's always in the last place you look.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon, they made a movie about this.

not without my anus
Youtube Usyso4GG1P0
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But in a development that will no doubt inspire the next generation of Spider-Man stories,

Deadpool kind of already did it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's dat ass?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wizzley.comView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: [wizzley.com image 622x466]


That begs the question, doesn't language change over time?
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby has obviously never been to a Taco Bell
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if you can have a detachable penis, why not a detachable anus?

I mean, if you can't find it after drinking too much at a party, that's on you.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Landmine...Metallica covered this.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: C'mon, they made a movie about this.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Usyso4GG1P0]


CFT; LS.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: [wizzley.com image 622x466]


It Begets the question.  BEGETS!!!!!!
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: revrendjim: [wizzley.com image 622x466]

That begs the question, doesn't language change over time?


I'm getting tired of this war between the Begs the Question factions over it's usage.

Can't we compromise? Is it too difficult to instead say "demands the question"?

We've got more important wars to rage, like the pronunciation of GIF (it's a hard G) and the proper name for sweetened carbonated beverages (it's "soda")
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taco Bell breakfast.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: [wizzley.com image 622x466]


Sweet Jesus thank you for this
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
get me drunk an I'll just wander off sometimes....
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it was unremarkable?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: revrendjim: [wizzley.com image 622x466]

That begs the question, doesn't language change over time?


Supposably.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i lost my anus in 'Nam
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can happen if you accidentally bump your telescope.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: Well, if you can have a detachable penis, why not a detachable anus?

I mean, if you can't find it after drinking too much at a party, that's on you.


How do you detach a hole?
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a question we really want answered?
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cormee: MikeyFuccon: Well, if you can have a detachable penis, why not a detachable anus?

I mean, if you can't find it after drinking too much at a party, that's on you.

How do you detach a hole?


eat the doughnut
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: revrendjim: [wizzley.com image 622x466]

That begs the question, doesn't language change over time?


Irregardless, its wrong.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investing with FTX?
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvaDewer: starsrift: revrendjim: [wizzley.com image 622x466]

That begs the question, doesn't language change over time?

Irregardless, its wrong.


Do you know what's wrong? Mixing Jack Daniels and Jim Bean.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One anus, two ani.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone may have trouble finding it if their head is inserted in it.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It got caught in a slatted chair.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's funny how "irregardless" was becoming popular in the early 00s to only die a fast death.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LedLawless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently, bet on the Chiefs to cover the spread.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Artisanal art is anal.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: revrendjim: [wizzley.com image 622x466]

That begs the question, doesn't language change over time?


Well I'm crabby that everyone uses "impact" instead of "affect"/"effect."
 
Chajeungna
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: I'm getting tired of this war between the Begs the Question factions over it's usage.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/sorry, I had to
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: starsrift: revrendjim: [wizzley.com image 622x466]

That begs the question, doesn't language change over time?

Well I'm crabby that everyone uses "impact" instead of "affect"/"effect."


It beats Comic Sans.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: [wizzley.com image 622x466]


Language is not a thing fixed in cement. At some point, usage defines meaning. Irregardless of how strongly you stand you firm.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: It can happen if you accidentally bump your telescope.


Came here for the astronomy joke, leaving satisfied.
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same way you lose Pluto, perhaps?
 
encephlavator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: revrendjim: [wizzley.com image 622x466]

That begs the question, doesn't language change over time?


Is this a contest for packing as many fallacies in one sentence as possible? This isn't the US Congress. You appear to have engaged in a Straw Man and/or a Tu Quoque in your dismissal of the true meaning of "begs the question" which any scotsman should know.
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvaDewer: starsrift: revrendjim: [wizzley.com image 622x466]

That begs the question, doesn't language change over time?

Irregardless, its wrong.


My guess is if someone tried to use the begs the question "correctly", literally zero people would understand what they were saying. Which means they fail at communication.

/ No one likes a grammar nazi.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Lose Your Anus To The Rythym of The Nightwasn't a synth-disco hit from the 1970s, it should have been.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
j.lunatic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Investing with FTX?


Peggy: I'm sitting on something!
Professor Quail: I lost mine in the stock market.
International House, 1933
 
augustus_bedloe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can barely remember what I was doing 3 anuses ago...
 
encephlavator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

djfitz: EvaDewer: starsrift: revrendjim: [wizzley.com image 622x466]

That begs the question, doesn't language change over time?

Irregardless, its wrong.

My guess is if someone tried to use the begs the question "correctly", literally zero people would understand what they were saying. Which means they fail at communication.

/ No one likes a grammar nazi.


You're assuming the conclusion aren't you? That raises a lot of questions about whether you even think of the children's education.
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's down there somewhere...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cormee: MikeyFuccon: Well, if you can have a detachable penis, why not a detachable anus?

I mean, if you can't find it after drinking too much at a party, that's on you.

How do you detach a hole?


They stay attached because they're constantly being screwed. Unscrew it and it'll pop right off.
 
