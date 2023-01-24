 Skip to content
(NPR)   All you do is complain about how much you hate your job, but not once have you tried to quit and take up sailing around the Caribbean. I can only care so much about your problems if you're not even going to put in any effort to solve them   (npr.org) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did a stint as a boat bum, and yeah, it's nice work if you can get it. But, you really GOT to commit to it to make it a lifestyle. And I had college and a whole other life to commit to, so it wasn't in the cards. But I'll treasure those summers, and the bits of mechanical knowledge that got hammered into me, along with navigation and the other basics of boat life.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"There's another universe not far from land.
It is devoid of buildings, trees, cars, cellphones and the internet. Seemingly limitless water extends uninterrupted in all directions."

And, uh...  This, by you, is a good thing?
 
JessieL
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The only way I could make that work is to take up piracy against the people who can afford to quit their jobs and sail around the Caribbean full time.

Which honestly sounds pretty alright now that I think about it.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
[shrug]

I guess...you either have to have the $$$$$ to land at various beaches and nosh on exotic cuisine whenever the mood takes you; or REALLY commit to the lifestyle and spend weeks and months at sea, essentially becoming a hermit of the tides.

Or, you know,

JessieL: The only way I could make that work is to take up piracy against the people who can afford to quit their jobs and sail around the Caribbean full time.

Which honestly sounds pretty alright now that I think about it.


Which also works, if you have the kind of ship and crew that can get you into international waters and outrun the US Navy on the regular, why not?
 
tuxq
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Step 1: have a pension
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I much prefer sailing the Digital Main.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: [shrug]

I guess...you either have to have the $$$$$ to land at various beaches and nosh on exotic cuisine whenever the mood takes you; or REALLY commit to the lifestyle and spend weeks and months at sea, essentially becoming a hermit of the tides.

Or, you know,

JessieL: The only way I could make that work is to take up piracy against the people who can afford to quit their jobs and sail around the Caribbean full time.

Which honestly sounds pretty alright now that I think about it.

Which also works, if you have the kind of ship and crew that can get you into international waters and outrun the US Navy on the regular, why not?


I mean....it's WAAAAAY easier to scam some Red Hat. Just saying.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
F*ck boats.

Man was meant to live on LAND. That's why we have LEGS. God said so.

Case closed.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fail?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rev.K: F*ck boats.


Ernest T Shackelton would like a word with you.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rev.K: F*ck boats.

Man was meant to live on LAND. That's why we have LEGS. God said so.

Case closed.


Boats are fun for an afternoon. But...they get stressful quickly. I suppose that part of that is the people on the boat.

/ Still. Boats are stressful.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rev.K: F*ck boats.


How about Range Rovers?
NSFW
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hole in the water...pour money...

That being said, sailing is a lot of fun. See above.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They call it a cutter in the captions but it looks to be rigged as a sloop. Just sayin.

/sloop is better into the wind anyway
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Good work if you can get it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I get a kick out of that show where they follow a yatch for a season and all these good looking kids with nothing better to do work as slaves for the rich people that rent these boats.

No way would I want to be a part of that working like a slave for a rich, snob. Nope.

I like to be treated with respect.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
People view working and paying bills like how an abused woman will stay in an abusive relationship. Stop making excuses and walk out the door.

You don't need money, you need willpower. You can do anything you want to do, the only obstacle is YOU.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I hate my job, live paycheck to paycheck, and there's nothing in my area that pays comparable. I could float around the small harbor in front of the luxury condos near my office, but there wouldn't be a boat involved...
 
sleze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ahhh....sailing.  I hope one day to get my short Hobiecat.

Christopher Cross - Sailing
Youtube 3KG74xOhXHI
 
JessieL
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

neongoats: They call it a cutter in the captions but it looks to be rigged as a sloop. Just sayin.

/sloop is better into the wind anyway


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fireclown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
static1.srcdn.comView Full Size

Por que no los dos?
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: People view working and paying bills like how an abused woman will stay in an abusive relationship. Stop making excuses and walk out the door.

You don't need money, you need willpower. You can do anything you want to do, the only obstacle is YOU.


That's the motto of every urban homesteader in Golden Gate Park
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: Rev.K: F*ck boats.

Ernest T Shackelton would like a word with you.


Hot Take: Shackleton intentionally took a boat that was not intended for heavy, heavy ice into the F-ing Antarctic.

Seriously. Endurance was supposed to drop them off on Antarctica and she was supposed to encounter ONLY light pack.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JessieL: The only way I could make that work is to take up piracy against the people who can afford to quit their jobs and sail around the Caribbean full time.

Which honestly sounds pretty alright now that I think about it.


now this i would read an article about
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'd like to do the same, except I'd want to configure a desk inside somewheres so I can still work. Also need satellite internet to be affordable - so I'm figuring 10 years from now, -ish.

And I don't really value my life, so I don't care if a whale smashes me to bits.. thems the breaks.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lot of resentment in these responses. I am probably poorer than most people here, but if i had the money and the skill, I would definitely go for it. It is not like adventure is a bad thing.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games until you spend all your tin on the lassies drinking gin and across the Western ocean you must wander.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Rev.K: F*ck boats.

How about Range Rovers?
NSFW


*sigh.... Zip*
 
DrMaturin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This has always been a fantasy of mine. I figure if my partner leaves me, both of my dogs die, my remaining family disowns me, and I just can't live in my house anymore I'd start trying to figure out how to make it happen. So, fun to daydream about but that's about it.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: People view working and paying bills like how an abused woman will stay in an abusive relationship. Stop making excuses and walk out the door.

You don't need money, you need willpower. You can do anything you want to do, the only obstacle is YOU.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How much is NPR paying that you can take a two year sabbatical?  Must be nice.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Endurance was supposed to drop them off on Antarctica and she was supposed to encounter ONLY light pack.


...and little did they know they would be making nautical history.

I grew up on an Island and I was never nautical. I respect the ocean by staying out of it, crossing over or under it and eating from it.  Yup. But it is sure damn pretty to look at

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I knew a guy that had a little bit of income from rental properties that mainly did odd jobs throughout the year. He'd usually go once a year to be cook and deckhand to sail down the coast to some place in the Virgin Isles. Then he got married and had to get a full time gig.

The End
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: Fail?


Certainly fail as advice for normal people.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: People view working and paying bills like how an abused woman will stay in an abusive relationship. Stop making excuses and walk out the door.

You don't need money, you need willpower. You can do anything you want to do, the only obstacle is YOU.


User name checks out.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: People view working and paying bills like how an abused woman will stay in an abusive relationship. Stop making excuses and walk out the door.

You don't need money, you need willpower. You can do anything you want to do, the only obstacle is YOU.


You sound a lot like those brave souls who left their job to do something with their life that they wanted to do. They had enough of obstacles in their way, so they threw caution to the wind, upset the status quo, and changed their situation with nothing more than mommy and daddy's $10 million fortune to fall back on.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My buddy did this. At 50, he s1old everything he owned, bought a sea worthy boat, expanded his knowledge from lakes/rivers to oceans and sailed to St. Thomas with his dog.

To help with expenses, he works as an occasional bartender, boat cleaner, carpenter, and volunteer fireman in between explorer stuff. Has a cute girlfriend who bakes him stuff. He's loving life.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What if I would prefer to sink the boats of others?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PirateKing: What if I would prefer to sink the boats of others?


Username checks out.
 
JessieL
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

PirateKing: What if I would prefer to sink the boats of others?


Your ideas are intriguing to me and I would like to subscribe to your newsletter.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: My buddy did this. At 50, he s1old everything he owned, bought a sea worthy boat, expanded his knowledge from lakes/rivers to oceans and sailed to St. Thomas with his dog.

To help with expenses, he works as an occasional bartender, boat cleaner, carpenter, and volunteer fireman in between explorer stuff. Has a cute girlfriend who bakes him stuff. He's loving life.


That sounds great....until you get a toothache at sea and need a root canal.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Rev.K: F*ck boats.

Man was meant to live on LAND. That's why we have LEGS. God said so.

Case closed.

Boats are fun for an afternoon. But...they get stressful quickly. I suppose that part of that is the people on the boat.

/ Still. Boats are stressful.


Boats, airplane, women
 
Kuta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Lonely Island - I'm On A Boat (Explicit Version) ft. T-Pain (Official Video)
Youtube avaSdC0QOUM
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No mention of kids so I imagine this guy had the opportunity to live on a boat or sail at length for decades.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I bet that is lonely. I hear the little man in the boat is hard to find.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
...Good for him?  I guess?  What was this article supposed to tell me?  That some dinks were able to save enough to frolic about the Caribbean for two years?  Wow!  Who gives a sh*t?  What a worthless article - I kept reading expecting to get... somethingout of it.  Nope, just a dude's story of how awesome his life is according to him.  Not worth the SSD space that text consumes, nor the energy required to view it, nor, frankly, my time to comment on it.  But so help me if he can write something as insipid as that, I can sure as hell comment on it.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: People view working and paying bills like how an abused woman will stay in an abusive relationship. Stop making excuses and walk out the door.

You don't need money, you need willpower. You can do anything you want to do, the only obstacle is YOU.


Username checks out.
 
alywa
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have participated in a group sailing adventure twice.  Never something I thought I'd do, but I got dragged along by a friend who had gone once.

Basically its a group of people who enjoy sailing.  They rent a 48-54' catamaran that sleeps 8-12 people.  We man it ourselves, and divide the labor.  I know nothing about sailing or boating, so I cook.  Others act as ship engineer, cleaning crew, entertainment chair, sous chef, etc.

Both trips have been for one week, and they have been amazing.  It sounds like it would be crazy expensive, but it really isn't too bad considering the costs are being split 8-12 ways.  No more expensive than a beach vacation split the same way.

Even just a week at sea every couple years improves mental well-being.  Looking forward to the next one.
 
