ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lost me at vegan "cheese"

Or is that just tofu?  I mean that's basically soybean cheese I guess.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheese. I just love cheese.
Really I do.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is cheese the new bacon?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: Lost me at vegan "cheese"

Or is that just tofu?  I mean that's basically soybean cheese I guess.


Lost me at Fox News......
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm disqualified by a lifetime of sleep issues, unfortunately.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 569x569]


User name checks out....
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally. The job I've been preparing myself for since I was a child.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheese by Tim Minchin
Youtube bVKCHZqax84
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat cheese before bed?  I've been doing this study for the last 20 years or so.  What do they wanna know? And send the check
 
mikeonanebike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I get back pay??
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems unlikely.  I frequently have late night snackin' cheese in the house and I rarely have nightmares.  Anxiety during the day seems like a more likely cause of nightmares.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point I might be made of cheese, but I've never had nightmares after eating it before bedtime, despite the constant exhortations of my mother.

If you want some f*cked up dreams, there's a Portuguese dish of chorizo cooked in some kind of alcohol.  Went out for dinner with 5 people, 3 of us ate it and had properly hallucinogenic dreams, on par with acid hallucinations.  It was very, very weird.  Delicious though!
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hardly a job, they're paying $1000 over the course of 3 months.
 
Liese
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think I found a picture of subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I volunteer as tribute. Especially if I can get assigned to the Stilton part of the study.
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice job until you go blind
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 569x569]


More apropos:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: Flowery Twats: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 569x569]

More apropos:

[Fark user image 200x150]


Cracking bit of Wensleydale, Gromit!
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Experts have disagreed on the validity of the notion that cheese can lead to bad dreams

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before the cat eats it...
Monty Python- Cheese Shop
Youtube Hz1JWzyvv8A
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfect jobs?  My neighbor is a DJ at a topless place.  He always seems to decent looking girlfriends in their early 20's that seem to hang around for about 6 months and they seem to be replaced pretty quickly.  He drives a better vehicle than I.  I can't think of a better life style.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: Is cheese the new bacon?


Bacon-wrapped mozzarella cheese stick before bed?
/fat
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm sorry, you misread the ad. You'll be eating HEAD cheese before bed."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to be the spymaster who trains the female honeypots in the art of seduction.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I'd qualify. Mainly because a) I don't remember my dreams except for VERY rare occasions and b) I'm lactose intolerant. 

ColleenSezWhuut: Lost me at vegan "cheese"

Or is that just tofu?  I mean that's basically soybean cheese I guess.


There are quite a few out there that are actually surprisingly close to real cheese, no tofu needed. Daiya is a brand, for one. Here is the ingredient list for their cheddar:

oat base (filtered water, oat flour), coconut oil, modified potato starch, natural flavors, salt, chickpea protein, chickpea flour, tricalcium phosphate, lactic acid, annatto color, vitamin b12
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one with dairy intolerance? That's discrimination. I demand compensation in cheese and a weekend getaway for the wife while I consume said cheese.
 
broadwayLamb [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not sure about cheese and nightmares, but personally tonic water gives me extremely vivid dreams. Not nightmares, just dreams turned up to 11.

Once or twice they've been 'bad', but mostly they're just the sort of dreams where I wake up thinking how damn cool and crazy it was. Like riding on top of the space shuttle as we land next to a rocket powered double-decker bus.

If you like tonic water maybe have some tonic and juice before bed sometime and see if you get the same effect...
 
The Envoy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

broadwayLamb: Not sure about cheese and nightmares, but personally tonic water gives me extremely vivid dreams. Not nightmares, just dreams turned up to 11.

Once or twice they've been 'bad', but mostly they're just the sort of dreams where I wake up thinking how damn cool and crazy it was. Like riding on top of the space shuttle as we land next to a rocket powered double-decker bus.

If you like tonic water maybe have some tonic and juice before bed sometime and see if you get the same effect...


That could be the quinine.  Malaria meds make me hallucinate crazily when I first start taking them.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Even if it seems like a dream job, there is always someone who would disagree...

Massage Therapist for Models, Job Problems
Youtube 8IUQfidWXU4
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Muta: Perfect jobs?  My neighbor is a DJ at a topless place.  He always seems to decent looking girlfriends in their early 20's that seem to hang around for about 6 months and they seem to be replaced pretty quickly.  He drives a better vehicle than I.  I can't think of a better life style.


I was going to mention Katy Perry's boob wrangler from an article a good many years ago, but then your story has a job that is a little more achievable.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Envoy: At this point I might be made of cheese, but I've never had nightmares after eating it before bedtime, despite the constant exhortations of my mother.

If you want some f*cked up dreams, there's a Portuguese dish of chorizo cooked in some kind of alcohol.  Went out for dinner with 5 people, 3 of us ate it and had properly hallucinogenic dreams, on par with acid hallucinations.  It was very, very weird.  Delicious though!


What is that dish called? I think I had it once, cooked by a Portuguese grandmother of a girl I was dating. I had crazy dreams as well. I did a lot of acid back in the day, but this was way weirder. Probably because I had no idea what was coming. And sleeping on the couch (Grandma's house so her rules, natch) with overly ornate furniture out of a Gaudi nightmare probably didn't help.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Envoy: At this point I might be made of cheese, but I've never had nightmares after eating it before bedtime, despite the constant exhortations of my mother.

If you want some f*cked up dreams, there's a Portuguese dish of chorizo cooked in some kind of alcohol.  Went out for dinner with 5 people, 3 of us ate it and had properly hallucinogenic dreams, on par with acid hallucinations.  It was very, very weird.  Delicious though!


Maybe it was cooked with plenty of confidence.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Envoy: broadwayLamb: Not sure about cheese and nightmares, but personally tonic water gives me extremely vivid dreams. Not nightmares, just dreams turned up to 11.

Once or twice they've been 'bad', but mostly they're just the sort of dreams where I wake up thinking how damn cool and crazy it was. Like riding on top of the space shuttle as we land next to a rocket powered double-decker bus.

If you like tonic water maybe have some tonic and juice before bed sometime and see if you get the same effect...

That could be the quinine.  Malaria meds make me hallucinate crazily when I first start taking them.

th.bing.comView Full Size

fine, you got me.  why are you taking malaria meds?  user name checks out?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wisconsinites: "Ya hey dere, so ya I been eatin cheese before bed like all my life ya know, right after da two cases of beer I drink every night. Most of da time it's fried cheese curds, ya know, ya hey dere. None a' dat vegan crap, doh. BUUURRRPPP"

/this may be exaggerated
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Participants will be paid $1,000 each and also be reimbursed for the cost of the cheese, but don't go ordering any Pule or Wyke Farms cheddar just yet; Sleep Junkie will send you the list of cheeses to try. They'll cover a wide range, from bleu to hard, soft-ripened, and processed, plus vegan and lactose-free cheese.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregario
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought this was the perfect job.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Envoy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: The Envoy: broadwayLamb: Not sure about cheese and nightmares, but personally tonic water gives me extremely vivid dreams. Not nightmares, just dreams turned up to 11.

Once or twice they've been 'bad', but mostly they're just the sort of dreams where I wake up thinking how damn cool and crazy it was. Like riding on top of the space shuttle as we land next to a rocket powered double-decker bus.

If you like tonic water maybe have some tonic and juice before bed sometime and see if you get the same effect...

That could be the quinine.  Malaria meds make me hallucinate crazily when I first start taking them.
[th.bing.com image 300x229] [View Full Size image _x_]
fine, you got me.  why are you taking malaria meds?  user name checks out?


I lived in Abidjan, Ivory Coast for 4 years, and then went to The Gambia on an ill-advised holiday.  Seriously, it's cheap for a reason, avoid.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

monkeyboycjc: The Envoy: At this point I might be made of cheese, but I've never had nightmares after eating it before bedtime, despite the constant exhortations of my mother.

If you want some f*cked up dreams, there's a Portuguese dish of chorizo cooked in some kind of alcohol.  Went out for dinner with 5 people, 3 of us ate it and had properly hallucinogenic dreams, on par with acid hallucinations.  It was very, very weird.  Delicious though!

What is that dish called? I think I had it once, cooked by a Portuguese grandmother of a girl I was dating. I had crazy dreams as well. I did a lot of acid back in the day, but this was way weirder. Probably because I had no idea what was coming. And sleeping on the couch (Grandma's house so her rules, natch) with overly ornate furniture out of a Gaudi nightmare probably didn't help.


I think it's chourico assado, cooked with Aguardiente, a distilled alcohol.  Your experience sounds very similar to mine, and I'm no stranger to psychedelics.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Wisconsinites: "Ya hey dere, so ya I been eatin cheese before bed like all my life ya know, right after da two cases of beer I drink every night. Most of da time it's fried cheese curds, ya know, ya hey dere. None a' dat vegan crap, doh. BUUURRRPPP"

/this may be exaggerated


Not by much. I am ok with that. Nice thing about being the butt of a societal joke is the learned ability to brush things off and be comfortable with oneself. I like cheese. I like beer. My accent is a bit more nasally and twangy, though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Muta: Perfect jobs?  My neighbor is a DJ at a topless place.  He always seems to decent looking girlfriends in their early 20's that seem to hang around for about 6 months and they seem to be replaced pretty quickly.  He drives a better vehicle than I.  I can't think of a better life style.


Yeah but how much satisfaction can one obtain from a life of meaningless, empty sex with beautiful young women...

Ok, I cant even fish that sentence, good for him.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Cheese. I just love cheese.
Really I do.


preview.redd.itView Full Size

Well, I have to admit, the sign is right.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gregario: I thought this was the perfect job.

[Fark user image image 291x400]


"Do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life" they told me.  I tried doing that as as a freelance job, but it turns out you need to be hired by the specific person to be a boobie straightener. Not a single person at the park appreciated me doing it just for tips.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gregario: I thought this was the perfect job.

[Fark user image 291x400]


The worst part of that job is having to pretend it's just a mundane, ho hum job that can be tedious. "Yeah, tough day at the salt mine Honey. So tired. I'll bring dinner and meet you at home."
 
