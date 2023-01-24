 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Suddenly, there was an spike in car break-ins, and nobody could understand why   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Here, let me show you how to commit a crime!"
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: "Here, let me show you how to commit a crime!"


I *know* how to play lawn darts, Rod.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think he's too late.  That child isn't moving.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was like when the cops came to school for DARE and told us how to buy and do drugs.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: "Here, let me show you how to commit a crime!"


You do know that for, more or less, the same amount of money as the two plungers and the roll of painter's tape, you could buy an emergency escape hammer for your car and just go around smashing people's windows in.

Because no one wants to stand around for 5 minutes jimmying something when you could just smash and grab
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This lifehack will get people of colt shot by cops.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fastest way to break into a car is to tap the back window with a pointed hammer. It's 100 times faster than this method and nobody reports it.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. Cox?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This might work if the kid was locked in a car in the Home Depot parking lot.

Good luck if it's at Nordstrom.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OldRod: "Here, let me show you how to commit a crime!"


media.wfaa.comView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
People who care about stealth just go around trying the door. Plenty of unlocked cars to steal from.

People who don't care will just smash the window.

There are plenty of other ways to open locked car doors. You think those tow truck drivers are all MIT grads? No. It's trivial to open locked car doors.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Break the damned glass.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is great news for when you leave your infant in an untethered car seat in the front of the car
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
For people who can't be bothered lugging around plungers

https://www.amazon.com/Kaisiking-Aluminum-Suction-Lifting-Laminate/dp/B08D6GC7PC/
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ehhh, is nobody going to mention this is clearly fake?

He just happens to lower it at the same rate it would be lowered if a dude in the drivers seat (conveniently out of frame mind) hit the down button on the control panel?

Also, while I don't know what kind of gaff tape he's using, I'm 99% sure it would take more effort than that to open a window the way he's doing it.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And how much does it cost to replace the stripped gears in the window mechanism now?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why was I pulled over officer?
Possession of burglary tools, sir.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And a sudden run on plunger sales.
 
69gnarkill69
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mangoose: OldRod: "Here, let me show you how to commit a crime!"

You do know that for, more or less, the same amount of money as the two plungers and the roll of painter's tape, you could buy an emergency escape hammer for your car and just go around smashing people's windows in.

Because no one wants to stand around for 5 minutes jimmying something when you could just smash and grab


ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: The fastest way to break into a car is to tap the back window with a pointed hammer. It's 100 times faster than this method and nobody reports it.


BB gun
 
wademh
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: People who care about stealth just go around trying the door. Plenty of unlocked cars to steal from.

People who don't care will just smash the window.

There are plenty of other ways to open locked car doors. You think those tow truck drivers are all MIT grads? No. It's trivial to open locked car doors.


images.csmonitor.comView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: People who care about stealth just go around trying the door. Plenty of unlocked cars to steal from.

People who don't care will just smash the window.

There are plenty of other ways to open locked car doors. You think those tow truck drivers are all MIT grads? No. It's trivial to open locked car doors.


If your a tow truck driver this is just one more trick you can try.

Last time my keys were locked in my car I was at a small strip mall.  I went to a discount store and bought a barbecue spatula and went behind a dry cleaners and found a wire coat hanger.  Took about 2 minutes and I was in.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: This was like when the cops came to school for DARE and told us how to buy and do drugs.


That was pretty great, tbh.  I found out cocaine is farkin awesome.  Weed is pretty great too.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: WickerNipple: This was like when the cops came to school for DARE and told us how to buy and do drugs.

That was pretty great, tbh.  I found out cocaine is farkin awesome.  Weed is pretty great too.


I'll never forget how awesome they made lsd sound and they were right
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mangoose: OldRod: "Here, let me show you how to commit a crime!"

You do know that for, more or less, the same amount of money as the two plungers and the roll of painter's tape, you could buy an emergency escape hammer for your car and just go around smashing people's windows in.

Because no one wants to stand around for 5 minutes jimmying something when you could just smash and grab



Incorrect.

During the pandemic our town was hiat by a series of car robberies. They never BREAK the windows (presumably for fear of setting off the alarm) so they only take shiat from cars with open windows or that are left unlocked.

This would let them get in to locked cars without the alarm going off. Just slide down the window and reach in through the window.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Here in St Louis burglars aren't wasting their time on some gimmicky BS like this. They just smash in a window and take anything they want and move on to the next car. The best thing you can do here is not leave anything (even if its not valuable) visible in the car. They don't normally bother breaking in windows on cars that don't at least have an obvious chance of making it worth their while.

Much like the restaurant business, car burglars need to have a high volume turn and burn mindset to make any money.

On the topic of the video, if you don't want to risk getting glass on the kid (a valid concern), you could just break in drivers side window and save some time.
 
Uriel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Ehhh, is nobody going to mention this is clearly fake?

He just happens to lower it at the same rate it would be lowered if a dude in the drivers seat (conveniently out of frame mind) hit the down button on the control panel?

Also, while I don't know what kind of gaff tape he's using, I'm 99% sure it would take more effort than that to open a window the way he's doing it.


Not that it isn't stupid, but the driver's side IS in the frame. You can see the driver's seat and out the driver's side window, so unless someone is crouched in the footwell, it's probably not faked.

Still an elaborate solution to a simple problem, though.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I take my dog grocery shopping on seasonally correct days.  Cool and cloudy, or cold and sunny.  I leave the windows down four inches, so she can't escape, but gets enough air, and she can poke her nose out, see and smell what's happening around her.  Then I unlock all four doors in case some brainless do-gooder decides they need to break in and rescue her.  If it's remotely warm, she stays at home.

Anyone who leaves a child unattended in a locked car should have a window broken quickly and efficiently.

People notice a child in a hot parking lot, they aren't going to take 10 to 30 minutes to run over to the local hardware store for plungers and tape, or muck around with such nonsense.  They're going to grab the tire iron from the nearest trunk and smash out the window farthest from the child.

This plunger nonsense, seems more like an instructional video on how cops plant evidence. Cops hate rights to privacy for the public, such as locked vehicles, phones, homes.  They want stop and frisk to extend to every aspect of society.

Now society/manufacturers will have to adapt again, and find some other way to bypass this method with mechanical stops to find someway to protect themselves from stealthy criminals.  The followup story will be someone getting arrested with having a plunger in their home as a burglary tool.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If I see a kid or a dog in a locked car I'm not wasting all that time when I'm sure I can find a good brick a lot quicker.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: People notice a child in a hot parking lot, they aren't going to take 10 to 30 minutes to run over to the local hardware store for plungers and tape, or muck around with such nonsense.  They're going to grab the tire iron from the nearest trunk and smash out the window farthest from the child.



then rescue the baby, then break the remaining windows.
 
Snort
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Plungers now on the list of "criminal tools."
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OldRod: "Here, let me show you how to commit a crime!"


Ain't no petty thief or car thief that's gonna want to spend that much time obviously farking around to get into a car - they'll just break the damn window.  Hanging around drawing attention to yourself is not your friend when you're doing illegal shiat.  Even the meth casualties know that one, 'cause the ones that don't end up spending large portions of their lives in county.  Longer you're there, more likely you'll get caught.  Get it done fast and they'll still be scratching their heads wondering if they should call the cops or what when you're already out of there
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OldRod: "Here, let me show you how to commit a crime!"


No criminal is taking that much time to get into a car when they can just break a window.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ethertap: Here in St Louis burglars aren't wasting their time on some gimmicky BS like this. They just smash in a window and take anything they want and move on to the next car. The best thing you can do here is not leave anything (even if its not valuable) visible in the car. They don't normally bother breaking in windows on cars that don't at least have an obvious chance of making it worth their while.

Much like the restaurant business, car burglars need to have a high volume turn and burn mindset to make any money.

On the topic of the video, if you don't want to risk getting glass on the kid (a valid concern), you could just break in drivers side window and save some time.


It's also amazing how many times a couple of invisible laptops were left in vehicles that had been broken into.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Ehhh, is nobody going to mention this is clearly fake?

He just happens to lower it at the same rate it would be lowered if a dude in the drivers seat (conveniently out of frame mind) hit the down button on the control panel?

Also, while I don't know what kind of gaff tape he's using, I'm 99% sure it would take more effort than that to open a window the way he's doing it.


It looks like blue painters tape.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: The fastest way to break into a car is to tap the back window with a pointed hammer. It's 100 times faster than this method and nobody reports it.


Dead serious with this question...is this why I commonly see that tiny back window on cars obviously smashed but then have some cheap cover like tape or cardboard covering the hole because they were too poor to replace the window ? I just always assumed it was due to someone getting locked out of their car and not having the foresight to have made a spare key they store outside their vehicle.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Buy two plungers before you need two plungers.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
how to kidnap a dead baby.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Mangoose: OldRod: "Here, let me show you how to commit a crime!"

You do know that for, more or less, the same amount of money as the two plungers and the roll of painter's tape, you could buy an emergency escape hammer for your car and just go around smashing people's windows in.

Because no one wants to stand around for 5 minutes jimmying something when you could just smash and grab


Incorrect.

During the pandemic our town was hiat by a series of car robberies. They never BREAK the windows (presumably for fear of setting off the alarm) so they only take shiat from cars with open windows or that are left unlocked.

This would let them get in to locked cars without the alarm going off. Just slide down the window and reach in through the window.


Might just be the difference between a small town and a city of millions? No one blinks at a car alarm except to roll their eyes and groan "who's the farking idiot with a car alarm?"
 
Road_King
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Or break the farkin back window and open that one.   Somebody that leaves a kid in a car like that deserves the repair bill.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You can thank the police for what is sure to be the next Tik-Tok challenge.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

offacue: Ethertap: Here in St Louis burglars aren't wasting their time on some gimmicky BS like this. They just smash in a window and take anything they want and move on to the next car. The best thing you can do here is not leave anything (even if its not valuable) visible in the car. They don't normally bother breaking in windows on cars that don't at least have an obvious chance of making it worth their while.

Much like the restaurant business, car burglars need to have a high volume turn and burn mindset to make any money.

On the topic of the video, if you don't want to risk getting glass on the kid (a valid concern), you could just break in drivers side window and save some time.

It's also amazing how many times a couple of invisible laptops were left in vehicles that had been broken into.


As far as my insurance company knows all 11 of my macbooks got stolen from the back of my car a few weeks ago. Now I can take it easy for a while.
 
10.0.0.1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Buy two plungers before you need two plungers.
 
