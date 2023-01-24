 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Romanian prison cockroaches, lice, and bedbugs complain about having to share cell with Andrew Tate   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe should have thought about that before trafficking Romanian women. Perhaps, he should have stuck with Americans or Brits or maybe even Norwegians. But, nope, he went for Romanians.

You pays your ticket, you takes your chances. Tate just bought into the wrong prison system.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wait, jail is unpleasant? When did this start happening!?!?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
newfastuff.comView Full Size
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Shut up, nerd.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Such dangerously high levels of schadenfreude can lead to addiction.  Fark it, light up.
 
Flashfyr3
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sucks to suck.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh no.

Anyway...
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lord, he is a whiny little baby man.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's the Daily Fail...but...I want to believe in the Romanian bedbugs.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yo Greta, check out my roaches. These aren't even all my roaches.
 
Horizon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Maybe should have thought about that before trafficking Romanian women. Perhaps, he should have stuck with Americans or Brits or maybe even Norwegians. But, nope, he went for Romanians.

You pays your ticket, you takes your chances. Tate just bought into the wrong prison system.


Or he could have just not trafficked women at all. Maybe tried to grow a little as a person but having that micropeen makes him so angry.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark needs a "Tiny Violin" tag.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Wait, jail is unpleasant? When did this start happening!?!?



Romanian prisons make US prisons look like a Sandals resort.

/Grumpy cat good
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
For me the biggest reasons to not committing crimes, aside from losing my freedom, is the living conditions in prison. But that's just me.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: Such dangerously high levels of schadenfreude can lead to addiction.  Fark it, light up.



If your schadenstiffie persist for 4 hours please proceed and continue mocking this ass clown.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Shut up, nerd.


Nerd is not the insult you think it is. Nerds litererally rule the planet. Well of course with the exception of TFG but let us please keep him as an outlier ?

With that said tate is a POS rapist who I have zero sympathy for. He bought the ticket let him take the ride.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Has he reflected on his actions?  Did he remember where his chin went?
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Yo Greta, check out my roaches. These aren't even all my roaches.


Meanwhile she's off protesting and doing better things LOL.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He bet he wishes he recycled those pizza boxes now
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Horizon: hubiestubert: Maybe should have thought about that before trafficking Romanian women. Perhaps, he should have stuck with Americans or Brits or maybe even Norwegians. But, nope, he went for Romanians.

You pays your ticket, you takes your chances. Tate just bought into the wrong prison system.

Or he could have just not trafficked women at all. Maybe tried to grow a little as a person but having that micropeen makes him so angry.


Ideally, yeah, but he's been on this particular trajectory for a while. I like to think of his fate as being a nod to his own stupidity as well as the possibility that karma might have a cosmic balancing force to its nature. Normally, I think of karma as just causality, but occasionally the stars align and justice can be done, even if it's a li'l less than everyone's moral wheelhouse.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That'll teach that lowlife not to mess with the Tal Shiar.

Oh, wait... Romanian? Never mind.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Such is the way of Wudan"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Is he trying to admit to something here?
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tate's Twitter feed has continued to post, although it is unclear if the Tweets are from him or one of his representatives.

How and why does this sack of garbage have internet access from his cockroach-infested Romanian jail cell?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The people called Romanii, their prisons aren't as comfortable as the houses.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wait until it comes out that the first lady of the USA was originally a trafficked Romanian girl.

Not entirely out of the realm of probability, given the orange buffooon's proclivities, connections, and history.

Not unthinkable she was turned as a foreign asset, either.

Or the daughter, as well.

Seen either lately?
Mission accomplished
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Nerd is not the insult you think it is.


It is.  I know how much he hates it.  It's the worst insult he can think of.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
RWNJs: "Can't do the time, don't do the crime!"
Also RWNJs: "Waaah! Being in prison SUCKS! It's NOT FAIR!"
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Tate complained: 'They are trying to break me..."

Then:

Tate also mentions the prison guards on multiple occasions, claiming they 'know I am innocent' and 'are just performing their job' as 'they have families to feed'.

So, not trying to break you. You're just bored and in a shiathole. Like most people in jail.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Guntram Shatterhand: HotWingConspiracy: Yo Greta, check out my roaches. These aren't even all my roaches.

Meanwhile she's off protesting and doing better things LOL.


And when she did get hauled off to jail, there was a detectable smile. No whining.
 
khatores
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Tate's Twitter feed has continued to post, although it is unclear if the Tweets are from him or one of his representatives.

How and why does this sack of garbage have internet access from his cockroach-infested Romanian jail cell?


He probably just has a visitor, gets a phone call or sends mail out, and they write and post it. People do this all the time.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm sure Romanian prison is indeed very unpleasant.

But then, I'm sure being held captive and repeatedly raped on camera by some lunkhead MMA douche and his bros who never, ever shut up about "red pills" is much worse.  So I'll reserve my concern for his victims instead.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

no1curr: He bet he wishes he recycled those pizza boxes now


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
