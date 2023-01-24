 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Ow, my balls   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Police, police officer, French newspaper Liberation, French television, French police, gruesome incident, Paris Police Chief Laurent Nunez, 26-year-old engineer  
•       •       •

mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The cop hurt the journalist's oui-oui.
 
Snort
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Running Battles in the Streets is the name of my Insane Clown Posse cover band.
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mistahtom: The cop hurt the journalist's oui-oui.


I see we're already done here.

Last person turn off the lights and grab the beer, would you?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it makes the blue culture in the US right. I've been part of protests in Europe and their police tactics are even more brutal.
 
Breaker Breaker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Ow, my ball"
FTFY
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Snort: Running Battles in the Streets is the name of my Insane Clown Posse cover band.


It made me picture a full contract marathon start
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Snort: Running Battles in the Streets is the name of my Insane Clown Posse cover band.


static.gigwise.comView Full Size


/Fun fact: I used to go to this music store when it was still open. They also sold comic books. It's now a Jewish oriented wig shop in Howell, just north of Lakewood, called Elisheva Wig Salon.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nowadays they can do a testicle implant procedure. I believe they use your Adam's Apple or a donor's testicle. Something like that. It's painless and looks and feels like the real thing. Uh, a friend told me. Yeah.
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: Nowadays they can do a testicle implant procedure. I believe they use your Adam's Apple or a donor's testicle. Something like that. It's painless and looks and feels like the real thing. Uh, a friend told me. Yeah.


I find this hard to swallow...
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: Nowadays they can do a testicle implant procedure. I believe they use your Adam's Apple or a donor's testicle. Something like that. It's painless and looks and feels like the real thing. Uh, a friend told me. Yeah.


As a haver of only one nut (thanks, cancer) Mrs Function and I agreed that putting in a falsie to balance things out is stupid.  Just lean into the jokes.  In my case it's a lean to the right.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Amputated Testicle" is the name of my Cutting Crew/Squirrel Nut Zippers wedding band.
 
