(Yahoo) Hero If there ever was an appropriate use of the Hero tag it's this 26 year old wrestling the gun away from the Monterey Park mass shooter   (yahoo.com) divider line
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The media has been calling him a "Good Samaritan".  That's not what it means.  Treating the wounded yes, disarming the gunman, no.  That's more of a Good Rambo-itan.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Elderly Asians committing mass shootings of other Asians, seemingly at random, in a small California town seems really, really strange.

The old guy who shot up a Lunar New Year party then tried to shoot up another one, then later shot himself was odd enough.

Now we have a second pair of shootings in the same town, after which the shooter just drive to the police station and turned themselves in.

WTF???????????????????
 
CrazyUncle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He was definitely using his Kung Fu for good.
🎶 Everybody was Kung Fu fighting🎵

/Yay hero!
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Elderly Asians committing mass shootings of other Asians, seemingly at random, in a small California town seems really, really strange.

The old guy who shot up a Lunar New Year party then tried to shoot up another one, then later shot himself was odd enough.

Now we have a second pair of shootings in the same town, after which the shooter just drive to the police station and turned themselves in.

WTF???????????????????


Some kind of murder suicide pact?
 
