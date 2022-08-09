 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Day 335 of WW3: Ukraine's deputy defence minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov, responsible for supplying troops, has resigned, citing "media accusations" of corruption that he and the ministry say are baseless. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
81
    More: News, World War II, Foreign minister, Diplomacy, Norway, Jens Stoltenberg, Belarus, Germany, Ukraine  
•       •       •

235 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 24 Jan 2023 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



81 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Whoa (see circled). Where did this happen?

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As of 1/24/23, 2:26am, yesterday's thread. Please respond to this post if I missed your pledge guess.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine War: 'This is such a stupid tank': Commander's plea for modern tanks on Bakhmut frontline
Youtube yXT3GEFYxSI
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jesterling: [Link][Fark user image image 507x135]


In under 30 minutes.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Whoa (see circled). Where did this happen?

[Fark user image 850x850] [Fark user image 850x885]
[Fark user image 850x1422]


Guess Russia tried some air support?

/Predictable result
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🐆 FREE THE LEOPARDS 🐆
Rheinmetall spokesman told to German media RND that Rheinmetall has 139 tanks which could be potentially delivered to Ukraine.
22 Leopard 2A4 at the end of 2023/beginning of 2024.
29 Leopard 2A4 by April/May 2023
88 Leopard 1https://t.co/JJ20XTvCyO pic.twitter.com/ec4bQvrKe7
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) January 24, 2023
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Whoa (see circled). Where did this happen?

[Fark user image 850x850] [Fark user image 850x885]
[Fark user image 850x1422]


The new russian commander just got in, right? I'm assuming he ordered a bunch of showy airstrikes on the front to herald his glorious instatement or some such tiny-dick-energy nonsense and this is the result.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Our military pilots traveled to the US. The type of aircraft that will probably be provided to 🇺🇦 and the corresponding terms for pilot training have already been determined," - Yuriy Ignat, speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force.https://t.co/XrRzGdKuql pic.twitter.com/saSNkBl3d4
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) January 24, 2023
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for January 14 to January 20 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne:

"Our military pilots traveled to the US. The type of aircraft that will probably be provided to 🇺🇦 and the corresponding terms for pilot training have already been determined," - Yuriy Ignat, speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force.https://t.co/XrRzGdKuql pic.twitter.com/saSNkBl3d4
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) January 24, 2023


Surely we could give them something better than the P-51 Mustang
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: As of 1/24/23, 2:26am, yesterday's thread. Please respond to this post if I missed your pledge guess.

[Fark user image 850x730]

[Fark user image 850x254]


I think I am going to go with 145,730 troops by Feb 24.

Thank you
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
23 Jan: REALITY HIT RUSSIANS IN THE FACE | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube R3rhQz_xIsI

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine

No Denys or Artur
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect his career's going out the window.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: Tracianne: "Our military pilots traveled to the US. The type of aircraft that will probably be provided to 🇺🇦 and the corresponding terms for pilot training have already been determined," - Yuriy Ignat, speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force.https://t.co/XrRzGdKuql pic.twitter.com/saSNkBl3d4
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) January 24, 2023

Surely we could give them something better than the P-51 Mustang


You mean like a P-38 Lightning?
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Copying this over from yesterday's thread so I get more eyeballs on it and feedback. It's my lower bound estimate of Russian KIAs and of Ukrainian KIAs by proxy with a short explanation of method. There were a couple of good questions from Medic Zero and valenumr, links are below.

Question from Medic Zero with my response.

Comments from valenumr with my response.

To expand on my comment here and take into account the corrections mentioned here, I present my Q&D table estimating reasonably confirmed Russian deaths and implied Ukrainian deaths:

Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net


So there's some interesting stuff we can readily see in the data. The bottom line, though, is that even with the most generous fudging of numbers (i.e. favorable to Russia), Oryx has data to confirm 54k Russian deaths. I say generous because Oryx is really struggling to find and catalog UAV losses which artificially lowers the percent of the ZSU's claims which can be confirmed. Since my definition for reasonably confirmed kills defines them as having a 1:1 relationship with the percent of confirmed equipment kills, you can see where the trouble lies when Oryx has only confirmed 169 drones out of the ZSU's 1,894 claimed.

Filtering out UAVs and focusing only on crewed equipment (everything from tanks and trucks to radar arrays and command posts), we see that figure jump up to almost 59k with the reasonable evidence backing the ZSU claim. Of course, as equipment gets closer and closer to the front lines, it's easier to get evidence confirming its destruction. No surprise then that there's enough confirmed tank carnage to push the estimate to 63,324.

Personally, I prefer the tank-derived figure of the three for this exact reason. It's easier to confirm tank kills. It's harder to hide their losses. I have more confidence in it. I still think it's a massive undercount of Russian deaths based on things like intercepted calls, prisoner testimony, and other leaked information. From what we've heard in intercepts, Russian units are poorly supplied compared to what they should be, so I'm certain that I'm grossly underestimating Russians deaths as a result. Plus just look at all the conscription shenanigans and volunteer brigade nonsense. Russia wouldn't be doing that if they weren't losing massive numbers of soldiers. As I said this morning, I take this as a lower bound estimate and the ZSU as an upper bound estimate. Between the two of them, the estimated impact on Russia is anywhere from 250k to 500k dead and wounded which is a staggering loss. (Note: I should look into the latest information on conscription targets, volunteer brigades, etc to see if those figures jive with mine and the ZSU's estimates. Last time I did back in the summer, I seem to recall arriving at a figure between the two.)

To calculate the Ukrainian losses, I plugged in the corresponding Oryx numbers, calculated the ratio of R:U losses and applied it to the appropriate estimate of Russian deaths to estimate Ukraine's losses. Overall, this straight calculation method produced estimates clustered around 18k. For example if we compare the tank losses directly to produce an estimate of the Ukrainian servicemembers killed, between the ZSU's claims and the documentation Oryx has compiled, we arrive at an estimate of 17,316 for Ukrainian dead. That's a 3.66:1 kill ratio which is high but makes sense. The Axiom of Attack says that an attacker should have a 3:1 advantage*, so we would expect high deaths on the Russian side. A kill ratio above 3:1 would then suggest a failed attack/successful defense which is what happened. Now of course, the big caveat here is that I'm assuming roughly equivalent levels of supply which we know is not true (see above re: intercepts). But you work with the data you have, not the data you wish you had. Moreover, it would make my ratio rather conservative because I'm underestimating Russian losses.

The method I used this morning is my more pessimistic model. It uses the lower ratio (about 3.11:1) of all equipment losses and the high estimate of Russia losses (the tank-based estimate) to ballpark the Ukrainian death toll. Even filtering out UAV kills and only looking at crewed equipment (3.12:1), the more pessimistic estimate is 20,269 dead Ukrainian servicemembers.

I think this probably underestimates Ukrainian deaths a touch. At a 4:1 wounded-to-killed ratio, that would put total Ukrainian casualties at 101,345. Given that Ursula Von der Leyen said Ukraine had 100k casualties at the start of December and the last almost 2 months have seen pretty heavy fighting with Ukraine on the offensive, I think it's probably closer to 22.5k-25k dead and 90k-100k wounded. Still, interesting to see that my back-of-the-envelope calculations fall roughly in line with what scraps of information have slipped out on the Ukrainian side. (Note: I can and probably will dig into Harlee's data and see what the ZSU claims were around that time to get a better handle on the W:K ratio and inflation factor I should be using.)

/*3:1 advantage applies to peer or near-peer fights.
//I'll let you be the judge of whether Russia is a near peer of Ukraine.
///Curious to hear people's thoughts.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne:

"Our military pilots traveled to the US. The type of aircraft that will probably be provided to 🇺🇦 and the corresponding terms for pilot training have already been determined," - Yuriy Ignat, speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force.https://t.co/XrRzGdKuql pic.twitter.com/saSNkBl3d4
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) January 24, 2023


B-R-R-R-R-R-R-R-R-R-R-R-R-R-R-R-R-R-R-R-R-R-R-T!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Whoa (see circled). Where did this happen?

[Fark user image image 850x850] [Fark user image image 850x885]
[Fark user image image 850x1422]


I always wonder about the 'special equipment' category, and there was another one of those, too

/remembers when the Ukrainians captured the top secret electronic countermeasures thingy
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Any rumors regarding unusual numbers of Russian Ka-52 helicopters being 'shot down' over Ukraine are false. While one cannot expect our enemies to comprehend the full life and reproductive cycle of such a glorious helicopter, suffice it to say that in the final weeks of mating season, the adult Ka-52 'Alligator' sheds its blades and molts into a new form, which then burrows into the ground to hibernate much like the North American Cicada. After seventeen years of quiescence, the new baby helicopter spawn are released to fly freely and repeat the beautiful cycle of life. The Ministry of Education has attempted to contact Sir David Attenborough to narrate a feature-length presentation explaining this wonderful facet of Russian life, but sadly our agents were beaten up by a newly born and infant Toyota Hilux.

* In unfortunate espionage news, the FSB agent responsible for corrupting the American FBI has been arrested for corruption. Charles McGonigal, also known as 'The Corruptor' was a highly valued mole serving as a Special Agent in Charge of Corrupting FBI counterintelligence efforts in New York, and his work will be sadly missed. The FSB attempts to corrupt a new corruptor have sadly been stymied by their own corruption. We will continue to report on this story as it corrupts further.

* The lauded AI chat bot recently launched which allows users to chat with artificial intelligence representations of historical figures including Stalin, Princess Diana, and Heinrich Himmler is yet another case where Western science lags behind the advances of the glorious Russian nation. As all are aware, the Ministry of Technology last year introduced MoscowSoft Bobovitch, an Ai entity not only capable of pretending to be historical figures but also of analyzing real-world problems and applying lessons learned from history or even figures of note who are still alive. As an example, in order to harness his indominable fighting spriit, the Ministry of Defense has utilized a recreation of  American boxer Mike Tyson to assist in planning grand strategy in the Special Military Operation in Ukraine. This TysonBot has provided our military with unbeatable strategies with the only downside being a few ears nipped off by its unusually powerful CD-Rom drive tray.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian army works in the #Bakhmut direction.
🎥 Khartiya Volunteer Battalion#UkraineWillWin pic.twitter.com/vZPyAPV8RW
- UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) January 24, 2023

booms
 
Befuddled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just a wild thought but I'll mention it. Does Germany not want to let the Ukrainians have Leopard 2 tanks because the Leopard 2 is not as good as it is believed? Maybe the Germans know the Leopard 2 won't fare well in Ukraine and they don't want that known so they'd rather let the myth of German tanks being superior go on than see that myth destroyed.

The Leopard 2 is used by Turkey and they got decimated in Syria. They chalked it up to the Turkish military not using them correctly. Maybe (and I know I'm talking out my posterior here) the Leopard 2 has a design flaw or two and the Germans don't want that known.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: [Fark user image image 300x173]

In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Any rumors regarding unusual numbers of Russian Ka-52 helicopters being 'shot down' over Ukraine are false. While one cannot expect our enemies to comprehend the full life and reproductive cycle of such a glorious helicopter, suffice it to say that in the final weeks of mating season, the adult Ka-52 'Alligator' sheds its blades and molts into a new form, which then burrows into the ground to hibernate much like the North American Cicada. After seventeen years of quiescence, the new baby helicopter spawn are released to fly freely and repeat the beautiful cycle of life. The Ministry of Education has attempted to contact Sir David Attenborough to narrate a feature-length presentation explaining this wonderful facet of Russian life, but sadly our agents were beaten up by a newly born and infant Toyota Hilux.

* In unfortunate espionage news, the FSB agent responsible for corrupting the American FBI has been arrested for corruption. Charles McGonigal, also known as 'The Corruptor' was a highly valued mole serving as a Special Agent in Charge of Corrupting FBI counterintelligence efforts in New York, and his work will be sadly missed. The FSB attempts to corrupt a new corruptor have sadly been stymied by their own corruption. We will continue to report on this story as it corrupts further.

* The lauded AI chat bot recently launched which allows users to chat with artificial intelligence representations of historical figures including Stalin, Princess Diana, and Heinrich Himmler is yet another case where Western science lags behind the advances of the glorious Russian nation. As all are aware, the Ministry of Technology last year introduced MoscowSoft Bobovitch, an Ai entity not only capable of pretending to be historical figures but also of analyzing real-world problems and applying lessons learned from history or even figures of note who are still alive. As an example, in order to harness his indominable fighting spriit, the Ministry of Defense has utilized a recreation of  American boxer Mike Tyson to assist in planning grand strategy in the Special Military Operation in Ukraine. This TysonBot has provided our military with unbeatable strategies with the only downside being a few ears nipped off by its unusually powerful CD-Rom drive tray.


Ah yes, MoscowSoft! How can we forget Clipski
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/

(Three parts today as fark is giving me 400 errors when previewing part 2)
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...the country that everyone keeps saying is the most corrupt has government officials who resign when there is even a hint of corruption because it's the right thing to do.

Odd.

America has an entire party of politicians who refuse to resign when they're arse deep in legitimate criminal investigations.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The list of alternate Nitter URL's in case one or more of them has issues today.  Hat tip to danceswithcrows for discovering it.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Befuddled: This is just a wild thought but I'll mention it. Does Germany not want to let the Ukrainians have Leopard 2 tanks because the Leopard 2 is not as good as it is believed? Maybe the Germans know the Leopard 2 won't fare well in Ukraine and they don't want that known so they'd rather let the myth of German tanks being superior go on than see that myth destroyed.

The Leopard 2 is used by Turkey and they got decimated in Syria. They chalked it up to the Turkish military not using them correctly. Maybe (and I know I'm talking out my posterior here) the Leopard 2 has a design flaw or two and the Germans don't want that known.


Just asking questions?

Leo will be a game changer. It doesn't have to be great, it just has to be better than Russian trash.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting a 414 on the list of stuff to buy.  Which I don't think I changed since yesterday.

Fark user imageView Full Size


(But it's a more specific message than the 400 that I was getting)
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JeffSon069: So...the country that everyone keeps saying is the most corrupt has government officials who resign when there is even a hint of corruption because it's the right thing to do.

Odd.

America has an entire party of politicians who refuse to resign when they're arse deep in legitimate criminal investigations.


Love the fennec fox profile pic, that is all.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: Harlee: As of 1/24/23, 2:26am, yesterday's thread. Please respond to this post if I missed your pledge guess.

[Fark user image 850x730]

[Fark user image 850x254]

I think I am going to go with 145,730 troops by Feb 24.

Thank you


Done.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when journalists know no history: CNN amazed at the Russian use of Strafbats (ie, wagner), which they've only, yknow done in every war they've fought for the last 200 years.

https://edition.cnn.com/2023/01/23/europe/russia-wagner-tactics-report-ukraine-intl/index.html
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As usual, some of the images from yesterday's thread are now up on the latest page of the memes collection.  This is not how tanks work, Baerbock is stalling, Theiner has an idea about how to annoy Scholz, why people are Russophobes, distracted by Tracianne, the McButt update, Ulrike Franke says to free the Leopards, coloring book page about hats, and a pony with drinks are all in there.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Befuddled: This is just a wild thought but I'll mention it. Does Germany not want to let the Ukrainians have Leopard 2 tanks because the Leopard 2 is not as good as it is believed? Maybe the Germans know the Leopard 2 won't fare well in Ukraine and they don't want that known so they'd rather let the myth of German tanks being superior go on than see that myth destroyed.

The Leopard 2 is used by Turkey and they got decimated in Syria. They chalked it up to the Turkish military not using them correctly. Maybe (and I know I'm talking out my posterior here) the Leopard 2 has a design flaw or two and the Germans don't want that known.


Given that Scholz has said "no, that's an unacceptable escalation" to pretty much every other weapon system Germany has sent before eventually buckling and giving approval, I'm more inclined to believe the main culprit is Scholz's flawed thinking about escalation that's the culprit here rather than trying to cover up a design flaw.  See this Minna Alander thread for some insight into that thought process:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (Embroidered shirts for Valentine's Day? But consider shipping time):

Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tracianne: "Our military pilots traveled to the US. The type of aircraft that will probably be provided to 🇺🇦 and the corresponding terms for pilot training have already been determined," - Yuriy Ignat, speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force.https://t.co/XrRzGdKuql pic.twitter.com/saSNkBl3d4
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) January 24, 2023


I really, really hope that this is true and not just a tactic to fark with the Russians and/or put pressure on the Biden administration.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure this URL worked yesterday.

Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com

It previews fine on its own.  Don't know if it's some transient problem, or if Mike or whoever is tailing the error logs and already fixed whatever the problem is
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Tracianne: "Our military pilots traveled to the US. The type of aircraft that will probably be provided to 🇺🇦 and the corresponding terms for pilot training have already been determined," - Yuriy Ignat, speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force.https://t.co/XrRzGdKuql pic.twitter.com/saSNkBl3d4
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) January 24, 2023

I really, really hope that this is true and not just a tactic to fark with the Russians and/or put pressure on the Biden administration.


shiats about to get awesome.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Befuddled: This is just a wild thought but I'll mention it. Does Germany not want to let the Ukrainians have Leopard 2 tanks because the Leopard 2 is not as good as it is believed? Maybe the Germans know the Leopard 2 won't fare well in Ukraine and they don't want that known so they'd rather let the myth of German tanks being superior go on than see that myth destroyed.

The Leopard 2 is used by Turkey and they got decimated in Syria. They chalked it up to the Turkish military not using them correctly. Maybe (and I know I'm talking out my posterior here) the Leopard 2 has a design flaw or two and the Germans don't want that known.


During the MBT development cycle the Leopard 2 was tested vs competing designs.

It triumphed against all of them.

Right up to the point where one of the Chrysler engineers started walking towards the test unit with a cutting torch.

The armour was hollow. The tank was almost 20 tons underweight.

Germans cheat? NEVER.

Because you were too stupid to check the armour of the tank it's allowed.
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Getting a 414 on the list of stuff to buy.


The default GET limit on nginx is 8K.  Because of cookies, ads, headers, crap, spam, crap, supercookies, and more crap on phones, a GET is frequently larger than 8K.  People who don't actually test websites may not realize this is a problem.  BTDTGTTS, increasing the limit for a GET to 32K makes the problem go away, but that's something the web sewer owner has to do.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bluenosed Baker: Befuddled: This is just a wild thought but I'll mention it. Does Germany not want to let the Ukrainians have Leopard 2 tanks because the Leopard 2 is not as good as it is believed? Maybe the Germans know the Leopard 2 won't fare well in Ukraine and they don't want that known so they'd rather let the myth of German tanks being superior go on than see that myth destroyed.

The Leopard 2 is used by Turkey and they got decimated in Syria. They chalked it up to the Turkish military not using them correctly. Maybe (and I know I'm talking out my posterior here) the Leopard 2 has a design flaw or two and the Germans don't want that known.

During the MBT development cycle the Leopard 2 was tested vs competing designs.

It triumphed against all of them.

Right up to the point where one of the Chrysler engineers started walking towards the test unit with a cutting torch.

The armour was hollow. The tank was almost 20 tons underweight.

Germans cheat? NEVER.

Because you were too stupid to check the armour of the tank it's allowed.


LoL.

Citation needed.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

danceswithcrows: Oneiros: Getting a 414 on the list of stuff to buy.

The default GET limit on nginx is 8K.  Because of cookies, ads, headers, crap, spam, crap, supercookies, and more crap on phones, a GET is frequently larger than 8K.  People who don't actually test websites may not realize this is a problem.  BTDTGTTS, increasing the limit for a GET to 32K makes the problem go away, but that's something the web sewer owner has to do.


"web sewer"

Apropos.
 
Muta
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

valenumr: Polish Hussar: Tracianne: "Our military pilots traveled to the US. The type of aircraft that will probably be provided to 🇺🇦 and the corresponding terms for pilot training have already been determined," - Yuriy Ignat, speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force.https://t.co/XrRzGdKuql pic.twitter.com/saSNkBl3d4
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) January 24, 2023

I really, really hope that this is true and not just a tactic to fark with the Russians and/or put pressure on the Biden administration.

shiats about to get awesome.


Currently, I am seeing a bunch of T-38 trainers flying around Mobile and another group around Tupelo.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image 507x135]


I was going to make a Kobe joke
But it didn't land well

/runs
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Muta: valenumr: Polish Hussar: Tracianne: "Our military pilots traveled to the US. The type of aircraft that will probably be provided to 🇺🇦 and the corresponding terms for pilot training have already been determined," - Yuriy Ignat, speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force.https://t.co/XrRzGdKuql pic.twitter.com/saSNkBl3d4
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) January 24, 2023

I really, really hope that this is true and not just a tactic to fark with the Russians and/or put pressure on the Biden administration.

shiats about to get awesome.

Currently, I am seeing a bunch of T-38 trainers flying around Mobile and another group around Tupelo.


I have a mental fantasy that all the political bullshiat is just disinfo. F-16s, Abrams, hell even a 10s are in Ukraine or on the way.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Harlee: Whoa (see circled). Where did this happen?

[Fark user image 850x850] [Fark user image 850x885]
[Fark user image 850x1422]

Guess Russia tried some air support?

/Predictable result


True, but there have been a lot of questions on helo survivablity in close combat.

However, training and skill count, and we're not sure Russia can even spell training and skill.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Harlee: Muta: Harlee: As of 1/24/23, 2:26am, yesterday's thread. Please respond to this post if I missed your pledge guess.

[Fark user image 850x730]

[Fark user image 850x254]

I think I am going to go with 145,730 troops by Feb 24.

Thank you

Done.

[Fark user image image 850x730]


Can you put me down as 164k by March 1st?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Tracianne:

"Our military pilots traveled to the US. The type of aircraft that will probably be provided to 🇺🇦 and the corresponding terms for pilot training have already been determined," - Yuriy Ignat, speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force.https://t.co/XrRzGdKuql pic.twitter.com/saSNkBl3d4
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) January 24, 2023


Surely we could give them something better than the P-51 Mustang


Are you dissing the P-51?
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And apaches. That would also be awesome.

/A guy can dream
 
mederu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Either one applies to orcs seeing them:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: KangTheMad: Tracianne: "Our military pilots traveled to the US. The type of aircraft that will probably be provided to 🇺🇦 and the corresponding terms for pilot training have already been determined," - Yuriy Ignat, speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force.https://t.co/XrRzGdKuql pic.twitter.com/saSNkBl3d4
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) January 24, 2023

Surely we could give them something better than the P-51 Mustang

Are you dissing the P-51?


It's a fine aircraft, but the F4U Corsair was better.  I mean, come on, it even has "F U" in the name!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 81 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.